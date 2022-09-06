ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

Debora Moore

Debora “Debbie” Moore, 70, of Blacksville, passed away following a short illness on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born Jan. 22, 1952, in Altoona, Pa., the daughter of the late Dorothy Jean Bice. Miss Deb was a retired parent-teacher coordinator...
BLACKSVILLE, WV
John Martin

John “Junior” Calvin Martin, 95, of Fairchance Road, Morgantown, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. He passed peacefully at the Mon Health Medical Center. Junior was Methodist by faith and a lifelong member of the Calvary United Methodist Church. He...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Ean Comas

Ean John Comas, 7, of Fairmont, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital from heart complications that he had since birth. He was born in Fairmont, on Aug. 31, 2015, a son of Tabitha Nicole Everson and her fiancé Steve Black, of Fairmont, and Charles Comas, also of Fairmont.
FAIRMONT, WV
Clay-Battelle earns first win of season in 39-12 beatdown over Valley-Wetzel

PINE GROVE — Clay-Battelle quarterback Carson Shriver carried the ball for 287 yards on 37 touches and led his team to its first win of the season Friday night, going on the road and defeating Valley-Wetzel 39-12. The Cee-Bees only threw the ball one time, earning nearly every single yard offensively on the ground. Behind Shriver, Zach Hall ran for 85 yards on 11 carries, also.
PINE GROVE, WV
Off-campus WVU student tests positive for monkeypox

WVU TODAY A West Virginia University student tested positive for monkeypox on Wednesday. The patient, who resides off-campus, has been seen by health care providers, and is currently isol. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN, WV

