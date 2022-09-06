Read full article on original website
The Dominion Post
Debora Moore
Debora “Debbie” Moore, 70, of Blacksville, passed away following a short illness on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born Jan. 22, 1952, in Altoona, Pa., the daughter of the late Dorothy Jean Bice. Miss Deb was a retired parent-teacher coordinator...
Mon County, municipalities come together to host Comprehensive Plan Fair
MORGANTOWN -- You’ve got to have a plan. For West Virginia’s political subdivisions that’s more than good advice — it’s the law. On Thursday evening at WVU’s Mountaineer St. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Dominion Post
John Martin
John “Junior” Calvin Martin, 95, of Fairchance Road, Morgantown, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. He passed peacefully at the Mon Health Medical Center. Junior was Methodist by faith and a lifelong member of the Calvary United Methodist Church. He...
The Dominion Post
Ean Comas
Ean John Comas, 7, of Fairmont, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital from heart complications that he had since birth. He was born in Fairmont, on Aug. 31, 2015, a son of Tabitha Nicole Everson and her fiancé Steve Black, of Fairmont, and Charles Comas, also of Fairmont.
WVU hopes to stop tackling issues this weekend against Kansas
MORGANTOWN -- WVU head coach Neal Brown believes if there's one thing his teams have done well during his tenure at WVU, it's finishing tackles. In the same breath, Brown also said the Mo. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WVU session looks at voting integrity in the Mountain State
Erik Herron wants you to forget about 2020. The election, that is, the WVU political science professor said. He wants you to forget about what happened at the polls. Or, what didn�. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Huggs’ first boss: ‘It was obvious he was going to be a good coach’
MORGANTOWN -- Bob Huggins’ induction into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame on Saturday is by no means an end to his coaching journey. As long as there is a national championship still. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Dominion Post
Clay-Battelle earns first win of season in 39-12 beatdown over Valley-Wetzel
PINE GROVE — Clay-Battelle quarterback Carson Shriver carried the ball for 287 yards on 37 touches and led his team to its first win of the season Friday night, going on the road and defeating Valley-Wetzel 39-12. The Cee-Bees only threw the ball one time, earning nearly every single yard offensively on the ground. Behind Shriver, Zach Hall ran for 85 yards on 11 carries, also.
COLUMN: Regardless of opinions, Bob Huggins’ journey to the Hall of Fame was one unique run
MORGANTOWN -- At some point Saturday evening in Springfield, Mass., Bob Huggins will join the most elite of company ever involved in the game of basketball. It is the culmination of 40-pl You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Unions representing Morgantown police, fire personnel file lawsuits, civil service complaints
MORGANTOWN -- In four separate filings Wednesday, the International Association of Fire Firefighters Local 313 and the Mon Preston Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 87 each brought lawsuits an. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Dominion Post
Preston’s Ethan Harper scores five touchdowns but Fairmont Senior claims 61-33 win
KINGWOOD — It was yet another rough start for the Preston football team, falling behind Fairmont Senior 41-13 at halftime, including 34-0 in the first quarter, as the Knights fall to 0-3 following a 61-33 loss to the Polar Bears on Friday night. Preston did score three straight touchdowns...
Fairmont Road collision sends one to hospital
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle accident on Fairmont Road Friday morning - approximately one-quarter-mile from the old Arnettsville School. Chief. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Dominion Post
Off-campus WVU student tests positive for monkeypox
WVU TODAY A West Virginia University student tested positive for monkeypox on Wednesday. The patient, who resides off-campus, has been seen by health care providers, and is currently isol. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Mon QRT distributes 2,000+ doses of Narcan on statewide Save A Life Day
Despite a rainy start to the day, 1,037 boxes, or 2,074 doses, of naloxone were distributed throughout Monongalia County Thursday as part of Save a Life Day, also called Free Naloxone Day. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Morgantown Council intends to alter city manager contract after residency questions
MORGANTOWN -- In a statement issued late Friday afternoon by the city of Morgantown, Mayor Jenny Selin said city council intends to add guidelines to the city’s contract with City Manager. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WVU quarterback JT Daniels proves his worth in Backyard Brawl
MORGANTOWN -- The only negative WVU head coach Neal Brown had to say about quarterback JT Daniels' debut with the Mountaineers last week at Pitt was some foul language in his postgame news c. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Hardy World: Big Daddy Guns out of The Deck, Starbucks in
MORGANTOWN — Big Daddy Guns is out of The Deck. Starbucks is in. Logan Williams, associate corporate council with Hardy World, the developer behind the new building at 1050 University Ave., confirmed as much Friday. “We had numerous discussions, us and Big Daddy Guns, and the parties both decided...
