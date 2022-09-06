Read full article on original website
offtackleempire.com
Nobody Gives A Shit About The Iowa Hawkeyes Playing Iowa State Football
Thank God this week is finally wrapping up, which means we’re almost done hearing about the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones playing a game about which nobody outside of their state gives a shit. The whole Internet has been on fire with El Assico content this week,...
hawkeyesports.com
Notes: Hawkeyes Head West to Open Fall
The University of Iowa women’s golf team heads to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to open its fall season at the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational. The event will be played at The Championship Course at the University of New Mexico on Sept. 12-13. The first 36 holes will be contested Monday followed by the final 18 on Tuesday.
hawkeyesports.com
Iowa, Big Ten Announce 2022-23 MBB Schedule
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa, in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, announced its 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule on Thursday. The Hawkeyes will play 17 regular season home games and an exhibition on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Seven of Iowa’s 11 nonconference home contests will be played in Iowa City. Iowa will tipoff the 2022-23 season on Monday, Nov. 7, versus Bethune Cookman. The Hawkeyes will play nonconference road games at Seton Hall (Nov. 16) and neutral site contests versus Clemson and TCU/Cal in Niceville, Florida (Nov. 25-26) and Duke in New York City (Dec. 6).
hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Falls at Iowa State, 2-1
AMES, Iowa – The University of Iowa women’s soccer team dropped Thursday night’s Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series opener, 2-1, against Iowa State at the Cyclone Sports Complex. The Hawkeyes outshot the Cyclones, 25-13, in the action-packed contest. Iowa also secured an advantage in shots on goal (13-3) and corner kicks (8-5). Iowa senior Hailey Rydberg led the way with a game-high seven shots, including Iowa’s lone goal off a penalty kick in the 85th minute.
hawkeyesports.com
XC Notebook: Big Ten Preview
The University of Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams hit the road for the first time this season, traveling to Ann Arbor, Michigan on Friday for the Big Ten Preview. The meet is hosted by Michigan at the U-M Golf Course. The women’s 6,000-meter race begins at 8:30am CT, while the men’s 6,000-meter race starts at 9:15am CT. Live results will be found at pttiming.com.
Daily Iowan
Brian Ferentz talks Iowa football’s offense, how the Hawkeyes can improve
Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz didn’t evade responsibility for the Hawkeyes’ 166-yard performance against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Sept. 3. While Iowa managed to win the game, it did not produce a touchdown. In fact, its only offensive score came via a 46-yard field goal from sophomore placekicker Aaron Blom.
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz provides injury update for pair of Hawkeye receivers
After a weak performance in Week 1, Iowa was hoping to have some help return to the field for the Week 2 matchup with Iowa State on Saturday. During Week 1, the Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two safeties and shanked 17-yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms. Walking away with no offensive points is not going to cut it for a program coming off a B1G West title.
hawkeyesports.com
VB Notebook: at Cardinal & Gold Challenge
University of Iowa volleyball heads to Ames, Iowa, for the Cardinal & Gold Challenge. The Hawkeyes face Wright State on Friday at 11 a.m. (CT) and Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. (CT). The Hawkeyes then take on Drake on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. (CT) at Hilton Coliseum. Live stats for...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two of Iowa’s Three Public Universities Saw Declining Enrollment
(Radio Iowa) Two of Iowa’s three public universities saw declining enrollment this fall. The University of Iowa is the only university to see an increase in its fall enrollment. Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management Brent Gage says part of the increase is out-of-state students who were kept away during the pandemic.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa landowners sued over survey
(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
hawkeyesports.com
Beth Goetz Named Deputy Athletics Director and COO
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa Athletics Department has named Beth Goetz as Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief Operating Officer (COO). The announcement was made Wednesday by Gary Barta, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. Goetz will replace Barbara Burke, who previously announced she will retire at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.
Dash Cam Video of Iowa’s Derecho Storm Up Over 21 Million Views
In August 2020, a derecho storm rolled through the state of Iowa and caused horrific damage throughout the region. Not only was it a storm that many had never heard of before, the pure volume of damage accompanied by the huge winds, truly was unique and scary. One family's dash...
Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million
Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
KBUR
Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River
Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Coggon, Iowa. Saturday, September 10th from 7 a.m. to midnight. Featuring donuts & coffee, a...
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
KCCI.com
Iowa DCI searches Granger home
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation just searched a home in Granger. DCI and Granger police were on scene when a KCCI crew arrived around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were going in and out of a home at 2402 Twin Eagles Drive. A DCI spokesperson said the...
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
Democrat Candidate For Governor On The Road
(Pella, IA) — The Democratic candidate for governor, is spending a couple of days campaigning in a southeast Iowa county where there are more than twice as many Republicans as Democrats. Deidre DeJear urged a small crowd in a coffee shop in Pella not to get discouraged as they talk with their neighbors about voting for her. She says it’s not going to be easy but says it’s going to be worth it. DeJear will be making stops in Knoxville tomorrow (Wednesday), the county seat of Marion County.
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
