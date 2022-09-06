PINE GROVE — Clay-Battelle quarterback Carson Shriver carried the ball for 287 yards on 37 touches and led his team to its first win of the season Friday night, going on the road and defeating Valley-Wetzel 39-12. The Cee-Bees only threw the ball one time, earning nearly every single yard offensively on the ground. Behind Shriver, Zach Hall ran for 85 yards on 11 carries, also.

PINE GROVE, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO