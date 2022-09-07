State report card designates about a third of county's public schools as low-performing

North Carolina’s School Performance Grades report released last week shows that more of Pitt County’s public schools have been designated as low-performing since the last report three years ago.

About a third of more than three dozen schools in the district scored grades of D or F on the state’s 2021-22 report card, compared with about a fourth of Pitt County Schools in 2019. The state Department of Public Instruction report shows a similar trend across the state, with 34% of schools, or 864, designated as low-performing, compared with 488 prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of low-performing districts in the state increased to 29 from eight in 2018-19. Pitt County Schools is not considered a low-performing district because those districts are ones in which the majority of schools have been identified as low-performing.

North Carolina’s 51% proficiency rate on state exams, reported Sept. 1, showed improvement over the 2020-21 school year, when it fell to 45%. But it was still lower than the 59% proficiency rate reported before the pandemic.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt cited challenges due to COVID-19 for the decline.

“(Students) began the 2021-22 school year handicapped by the year before, that for many, was defined by remote instruction that proved to be less effective than in-person learning,” she said in a statement. “Last year, too, was not without challenges with student and teacher absences because of quarantines and other significant difficulties.”

Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker said Tuesday that education leaders expected to see some declines from the 2018-19 school year.

“However, compared to the 2020-21 year, we have seen amazing gains,” he said, adding that he expects students to make significant gains this year as schools return to normal. “As a result of COVID and not testing and having reliable data, we are finding ourselves in a new baseline year.”

There was no testing in the spring of 2020 due to COVID-19. The state has not issued a School Performance Grades report since the 2018-19 school year.

“We know the last two years have been challenging, but our teachers have certainly responded,” Lenker said. “I’m proud of the work they have done.”

He noted that combined composite grade-level proficiency increased by 7.7% from 2020-21 to 2021-22, and the county’s math scores composite was higher than the state average. Math 1 proficiency increased by 1.7%, and WorkKeys by 1.8% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

This year’s School Performance Grades report shows 25 of the county’s 37 schools maintained the same letter grade as three years ago. Only ECU Community School, a partnership between PCS and East Carolina University, scored a higher grade, going from an F in 2019 to a D in 2022.

A dozen county schools — Ayden Elementary, Bethel, D.H. Conley, E.B. Aycock, Farmville Middle, H.B. Sugg, Hope Middle, Northwest, Pactolus, Sam D. Bundy, W.H. Robinson and Wellcome Middle — declined at least one letter grade, with Wellcome dropping from grade C to grade F.

Wellcome was one of three county schools to receive a grade of F for the 2021-22 school year. The others, South Greenville and Northwest Elementary schools, are among five schools in the district to be named Restart Schools, a designation the state Board of Education offers to help turn around low-performing schools.

The county’s two early college high schools, which both received As in 2018-19, recorded the only As in the district this year. Both have exceeded growth since their founding. Hope Middle, which recorded an A in 2019, was among four schools to earn a B this year, along with Chicod, Wintergreen Intermediate and Wintergreen Primary. All six of PCS traditional public high schools received a C grade.

Thirteen schools were designated as low-performing based on the report. Northwest, South Greenville, Wellcome, Lakeforest, Sam D. Bundy, Wahl-Coates, Grifton, Farmville Middle, E.B. Aycock, Falkland, Bethel, Ayden Elementary and Belvoir scored a D or F.

C.M. Eppes and Pactolus schools also received a D grade but are not listed as low-performing because they exceeded school growth status.

In the three years prior to 2019, Pitt County Schools had decreased the number of its schools designated as low-performing by 50 percent, from 14 schools to seven.

In 2018-19, Pitt County Schools had 11 schools that exceeded growth status, which compares academic progress made during the course of a grade or class with the progress of other students across the state. This year, eight of the district’s schools exceeded expected growth and 11 additional schools met growth expectations. Seven did not meet expectations in terms of growth, compared with four in 2018-19.

School performance ratings reflect a composite of proficiency scores — the number of students testing at or above grade level — and growth, which is based on a formula that measures improvement on testing from one year to the next. Proficiency accounts for 80 percent of the composite score and growth accounts for 20 percent.

The state report card, which also includes charter schools, listed the grade for Winterville Charter Academy as a C, which is the same grade it received in 2019.