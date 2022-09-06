Read full article on original website
Boston University
#942 Furnished 1 bedroom in Brighton Rental
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. 1 bedroom apartment in Brighton. 3D tours available right now here: [web address removed] About This Home If you are in the market for an entire apartment in the Boston area, don’t miss this super-efficient, one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit in the Brighton neighborhood. Located on the fourth floor of a five-story brick elevator building in one of Boston’s best neighborhoods, this 526-square-foot apartment is perfect for college students and working professionals wanting to live within a few miles of Downtown. This Brighton unit features freshly painted walls and baseboards, high ceilings, large windows and window coverings, polished hardwood floors, radiator heating, and vintage fluted glass doorknobs. Coin-operated laundry facilities are located inside the building. About June: - June's mission is to make renting apartments as easy and stress-free as possible. - Your service fee ($99/month) includes: an equipped kitchen with essentials and our dedicated resident support team available via June app. - You can expect fast online applications, easy contactless move-ins, and no hidden fees or broker fees. 3D tours available right now here: [web address removed] * All prices of our homes are calculated on Sept. 10, 2022. See below for additional prices and some date range options: June 30, 2023 - June 30, 2024: $2750/month for unfurnished June 30, 2023 - June 30, 2024: $2700/month for furnished June 30, 2023 - Aug. 23, 2023: $3300/month for unfurnished June 30, 2023 - Aug. 23, 2023: $3025/month for furnished June 30, 2023 - Aug. 14, 2023: $3350/month for unfurnished June 30, 2023 - Aug. 14, 2023: $3025/month for furnished #942: Brighton 1 Bedroom (Queen)
Abandoned train goes up in flames at MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an abandoned train car caught fire near the MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility in Somerville on Saturday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze along the commuter rail tracks in the area of 70 3rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found flames shooting from a graffiti-covered rail car that has been out of service for years, according to Somerville Firefighters Local 76.
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
Boston Magazine
Where to Find the Best Soft-Serve Ice Cream in Greater Boston
It was hard to narrow 'em down, but these scoop shops and restaurants have the sweetest, creamiest cones. If you’re generally looking for the best ice cream in Boston, we’ve got you covered here. Sometimes, though, it’s specifically soft-serve that you’re craving—the lightest, smoothest stuff you can lap off a cone or scoop out of a cup. When those hankerings hit, please turn your attention to the handful of top spots below. It was hard to narrow ’em down, but they’ve got the best soft-serve in town.
homenewshere.com
Engage in Fluff fever at the Fluff Festival
As a new school year unfolds and we prepare the family for another school year, we are reminded of our own first day of school. A time of year filled with new things: new shoes, new notebooks, new teachers, new experiences. It was the little, familiar things that often gave...
NECN
Tasty Burger in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood Is Moving to a New Location
The original location of a local group of burger spots is moving, but it won't be moving very far. According to a message sent by Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Tasty Burger in the Fenway section of Boston is planning to move, with a Boston Business Journal article saying that the dining spot will leave its space at 1301 Boylston Street before the end of the year and immediately reopen around the corner at 86 Van Ness Street in the mixed-use development that is home to Eventide and Blackbird Doughnuts. The original Tasty Burger first opened in a former gas station space back in 2010 and now has locations in Downtown Crossing, the Back Bay, the North Station area, and Cambridge's Harvard Square, and an outlet in the Central Square section of Cambridge could be coming as well.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: September edition
Where can renters get the best deals? Plus, a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was 19% higher in August than it was in August 2021, according to a recent report from ApartmentAdvisor.com. ApartmentAdvisor, a real estate listing site, analyzes properties on...
Boston University
Video: Canoeing on the Charles
Not many universities can boast a major river adjacent to campus, but while BU’s front yard is a busy thoroughfare in a major urban hub, its backyard is a portion of a beautiful, iconic river: the 80-mile Charles River that separates Allston and Boston from Cambridge. Many students know...
Here's the beef: Developer plans 9-story building at old Fairway site on Grafton Street
WORCESTER — A Boston developer is looking to convert the site of a once-iconic Grafton Street business into a nine-story housing and commercial building. Plans to demolish the former Fairway Beef building at 44 Grafton St., presented by AKROS Development, are scheduled to go before the city Zoning Board of Appeals Monday. Fairway Beef, a supplier to families...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
Broken pipe leaves massive crater in middle of Boston street
BOSTON — A broken fire pipe sent water gushing through a Boston neighborhood, leaving a massive crater in the middle of a street. The break created a river of water on A Street in the area of West Broadway and West 3rd Street late Wednesday night. Boston police have...
WCVB
5 for Good: The Good Boss helps Lowell man with recovery, a fresh start
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Victor Oliveira is the owner of Wakefield-basedVCO Landscaping, but to his millions of followers on TikTok, he's @thegoodbossofficial. When he first started posting on the social media site, Oliveira said he didn't expect much. "It wasn't big at the time,” he said. “I made a few...
Boston barbers provide free back-to-school haircuts
Chairs at Celebrity Cuts and In the Cut barbershop in Boston were buzzing in more ways than one Wednesday. Families took advantage of an offer from the Boston barbershops to get their hair cut for free to celebrate the new school year. It was the barbershops’ fifth annual back to...
Boston Globe
‘As cold as the winters’: Readers say Bostonians are rude and proudly so
"All northeastern cities are rude. It's in our DNA." Is Boston one of the rudest cities in the country? Yes, Boston.com readers have decided, but what’s it to you?. Boston was recently ranked fifth on a list of the top rudest American cities, and we asked Boston.com readers if they agreed with the ranking. Most of the 205 who responded to our survey said, if anything, we should be ranked first. Another 400 readers responded to our poll on Boston.com’s Instagram page, where the responses were mixed, but leaned toward an embrace of our less than courteous attitudes.
The oldest house in Sagamore hits the market
The three-bedroom home dates to 1690 and has three bedrooms and a windmill tower. Dating to 1690, 31 Crowell Road was the first house built in the Bourne’s Sagamore village, according to historic documents. Later, it became Crowell Farm, which included a mill added to the main house around 1902.
theyankeexpress.com
Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten
Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
Watertown News
“Bar Rescue” Star Opens New Restaurant in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards
Crowds gathered at Arsenal Yards, onlookers held up cell phones, and people lined up to shake the hand of a celebrity on Thursday when Watertown got a taste of Hollywood. Jon Taffer, the start of Bar Rescue, stopped by Thursday morning for the grand opening of his new restaurant at Arsenal Yards — Taffer’s Tavern.
thequincysun.com
‘Joe Finn Building’ Dedicated In Quincy Center
A newly renovated building with 22 units of affordable housing located in the heart of Quincy Center was dedicated Friday morning. The building, located at 1433 Hancock St., was named the Joe Finn Building in honor of Finn, a longtime advocate for affordable housing and a former member of the Quincy City Council.
WCVB
Make the most of your birthday with free gifts and programs
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain, head toBoing Toy Shop for some educational and free birthday fun. Birthdays are also for satisfying your sweet tooth, for free at JP Licks. For more birthday freebies, head to On Centre gift shop in Jamaica Plain, Abington Ale House in Abington for a meal on the house and Bertucci's for free cake. Also, you can join the AMC Stubs program to save some money at the movie theater on your special day.
Man hospitalized in Marlborough shortly before crews discover ‘hazardous materials’
UPDATE: The residents of the apartment complex have been let back inside the building. After arriving at the scene of a medical emergency in Marlborough Tuesday evening, first responders transported a man in his 30′s to the hospital and labeled the area a hazmat situation that has yet to be cleared at the time of writing.
