1 bedroom apartment in Brighton. About This Home If you are in the market for an entire apartment in the Boston area, don't miss this super-efficient, one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit in the Brighton neighborhood. Located on the fourth floor of a five-story brick elevator building in one of Boston's best neighborhoods, this 526-square-foot apartment is perfect for college students and working professionals wanting to live within a few miles of Downtown. This Brighton unit features freshly painted walls and baseboards, high ceilings, large windows and window coverings, polished hardwood floors, radiator heating, and vintage fluted glass doorknobs. Coin-operated laundry facilities are located inside the building. About June: - June's mission is to make renting apartments as easy and stress-free as possible. - Your service fee ($99/month) includes: an equipped kitchen with essentials and our dedicated resident support team available via June app. - You can expect fast online applications, easy contactless move-ins, and no hidden fees or broker fees. June 30, 2023 - June 30, 2024: $2750/month for unfurnished June 30, 2023 - June 30, 2024: $2700/month for furnished June 30, 2023 - Aug. 23, 2023: $3300/month for unfurnished June 30, 2023 - Aug. 23, 2023: $3025/month for furnished June 30, 2023 - Aug. 14, 2023: $3350/month for unfurnished June 30, 2023 - Aug. 14, 2023: $3025/month for furnished

