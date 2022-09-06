Read full article on original website
geekwire.com
Just Listed: Northwest Contemporary in Hunts Point
Compelling new price for this Northwest Contemporary home on an amazing sun-drenched level 18,298 lot, located in the highly prized Hunts Points community in Bellevue Washington. Enjoy an open concept living room with rich wood beams, large windows showcasing light filled territorial views, original hardwood floors, free-standing wood fireplace & built in credenza. New carpets & paint inside and out provide modern updates. Located on a private street with new million dollar construction, the home awaits your vision. Whether a move-in home, investment rehab, or blank canvas, the home is ready for your vision. This location provides ideal access to Seattle & Bellevue, while enjoying amazing the walkable Points communities, and Hunts Point residents have exclusive access to a neighborhood playground & tennis courts. Wrapped in privacy and a partially fenced yard, the property is packed with personality, and the gardens evoke serenity & seasonal color. Stroll to Queen Bee Bakery, multiple local parks & beaches. Top award winning Bellevue schools, and a quick drive to the Downtown Bellevue core with shopping, restaurants, transit center, and Amazon’s new headquarters.
geekwire.com
Waymo to test its latest self-driving car technology on the wet, wide streets of Bellevue, Wash.
Winter is coming, and Waymo is here for it. Specifically, the autonomous driving company is in Bellevue, Wash., where it has started testing the fifth generation of its Waymo Driver technology in its distinctive, all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles. It’s the latest example of autonomous vehicle companies choosing locations for testing...
geekwire.com
Zero Latency opening a free-roam virtual reality gaming venue in Seattle area
Zero Latency VR, the Australia-based virtual reality technology company, is bringing one of its free-roam gaming spaces to the Seattle area. The location will be at 2222 152nd Ave. N.E. in Redmond, Wash., with an opening scheduled for October or November. Founded in 2014, Zero Latency operates 61 venues in...
geekwire.com
Seattle’s Web3 Startup Founders
TF Labs is kicking off our Evening Event Series after a long hiatus. Join us monthly for Panels, Fire Side Chats, and Interviews with Web3 Startup Founders and Investors. Our Evening Events kick off with facilitated networking and community discussion, light food and drink, and then lead into our interview with guests.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Lighthouse names CEO; Mariners hire Accolade director; and more
— Ron Markezich will succeed Brian McManus as CEO of Seattle-based Lighthouse, which provides electronic discovery products and other services to legal and compliance teams. Markezich previously was at Microsoft, most recently as corporate vice president in global commercial pricing and licensing. He has been a member of Lighthouse’s board of directors since 2019.
geekwire.com
St. Demetrios Greek Festival
The Saint Demetrios Greek Festival has been a Seattle tradition since 1960 bringing Greek food, music, dancing and culture to Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood. Homemade Greek delicacies await you, from spanakopita to Souvlakia and loukoumathes to baklava, all freshly prepared and served under our large outdoor tent. While you eat, enjoy Greek music and dancing from St. Demetrios’ award-winning Greek dance groups who perform all weekend. We also offer great shopping, Greek wine tasting and docent-led church tours, making Seattle’s Greek Festival a full day of fun!
geekwire.com
2022 GeekWire Summit
The GeekWire Summit returns Oct. 6-7, bringing together business, tech and community leaders for enriching and inspiring discussions about the future. Now in its 11th year, the Summit features in-depth fireside chats, interactive panels, and brainy power talks with some of the top names in tech, plus unique in-person networking opportunities at one of Seattle’s coolest venues.
geekwire.com
Seattle startup helping teens learn about and invest in crypto raises $2.7M
Stack, a Seattle-based startup building a platform that enables teens to invest in and learn about cryptocurrencies, has raised $2.7 million to boost its content production arm. The funding comes from Madrona Venture Group, The Venture Collective and Santa Clara Ventures, among others. Stack originally spun out of a Seattle-based...
geekwire.com
Univ. of Washington pledges to divest multi-billion dollar endowment from fossil fuels by 2027
The University of Washington on Thursday announced that it will divest its multi-billion dollar endowment from fossil fuel companies by 2027. The university pledged that its overall investment portfolio would reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The resolution from the UW’s Board of Regents also commits to a goal of...
