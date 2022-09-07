Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Washington man arrested in Pennsylvania with $1 million worth of cocaine: report
A Washington state man who flew cross-country was found by Pennsylvania authorities Thursday with 26 pounds of cocaine worth around $1 million, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police said a Jeep Cherokee driven by Victor Magana was stopped on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township when the drugs were found, TribLive.com reported.
Los Angeles County DA George Gascon opposes bail for Texas nurse charged with killing six in fiery crash
Los Angeles prosecutors, on Friday submitted a motion opposing bail for a woman accused of killing six people in a fiery wreck last month, arguing against defense claims that she lost consciousness before the crash. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Nicole Linton, a traveling nurse from Texas,...
Texas man claimed 6-month-old baby taken in stolen vehicle to get faster response, authorities say
A Texas man who claimed his 6-month-old baby was in the backseat of his stolen vehicle to get a quicker police response is now charged with a crime himself after authorities were scrambling Wednesday to find the child. Anthony Ray Gray, 38, is charged with filing a false report after...
Plane crashes into San Diego Bay in California
Official responded Friday after a small civilian aircraft crashed into California’s San Diego Bay after failing to safely land. Video on San Diego Web Cam’s YouTube channel showed that the small plane, a Learget 35, had landed between a stretch of rocks and the bay off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island.
Del. Humane, Del. SPCA Merge to Form Humane Animal Partners
Two Delaware animal welfare organizations have united under a new name. Delaware SPCA and Delaware Humane Association will now operate as Humane Animal Partners. This includes the Delaware Humane Association location on Coastal Highway in the Rehoboth Beach area. The organizations have already partnered to some extent to rescue, shelter...
Tides Lash Delaware Beaches, Creating Safety Concerns
Beaches have taken a pounding with rough surf and high tides during the days after Labor Day. That includes Dewey Beach. The town is reporting some beach erosion, and ocean access was closed for all recreation due to hazardous surf conditions. The beach itself is open, but it was closed to the public Wednesday night as tides came up to the dunes.
“Warrior Beach Week” Begins; All Invited to Friday Parade
Military veterans who are recovering from injuries sustained during service to their country, and their families, are spending a special week at the Delaware beaches. This is the first time in three years that Warrior Beach Week is taking place. Owners of beach homes and condos are donating the use of their properties for these families.
