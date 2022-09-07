ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

WGMD Radio

Plane crashes into San Diego Bay in California

Official responded Friday after a small civilian aircraft crashed into California’s San Diego Bay after failing to safely land. Video on San Diego Web Cam’s YouTube channel showed that the small plane, a Learget 35, had landed between a stretch of rocks and the bay off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island.
SAN DIEGO, CA
