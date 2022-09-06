Read full article on original website
‘Broomcorn Capital of the World’: Arcola to host annual Broomcorn Festival
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — “Broomcorn Capital of the World” is welcoming its big day of the year. Arcola is celebrating its heritage with the renowned Broomcorn Festival. This three-day event lasts till September 11. Visitors can enjoy broom making, arts and crafts vendors, food and 5K/10K race. There is also an opportunity to join a […]
WCIA
Light up the night at Glo Bingo
Glo Bingo is not your grandmas bingo. Glo bingo is full of high energy, loud music, black lights, and dancing. Great fundraiser! Proceeds go to VFW National Home for Children/Illinois House in Michigan and VA Illiana Hospital in Danville. Glo-Bingo – Friday, September 16. $25 in advance. $30 at...
fordcountychronicle.com
Each year, Paxton shows its love on 9/11; Memorial Ride stopping by again Sunday
PAXTON — Every September, it seems, the motorcyclists participating in the annual 9/11 Memorial Ride say that one of the event’s highlights is its stop in Paxton, where the motorcyclists — usually numbering more than 100 — get to rest, eat some lunch and see an impressive display of support from the community.
Herald & Review
CIL-Con 2022 haunts Mattoon this weekend
MATTOON — Cross County Mall was home to CIL-Con 2022 throughout the weekend as vendors, cosplayers, speakers and everything in between came to get their supernatural fix. Dozens of tables were set up around the mall for those with paranormal products, crystals, card readings and more to engage with cosplayers and fans of the occult.
chambanamoms.com
What to Do on Grandparents Day in Champaign-Urbana
Grandparents Day is coming up on the second Sunday of September and we have some ideas on how to spend it with the grandparents in your life. Any day is a great day to plan an activity with your kids and the grandparents in your life. In celebration of Grandparents’ Day (always the second Sunday in September), there are some great low-cost events happening in Champaign-Urbana and beyond that you may want to pencil in!
Champaign businesses make first steps in downtown facelift
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One small business is moving into the old Skins ‘n Tins Drum Shop in Downtown Champaign. It’s one of the first steps in downtown’s $3 million revitalization project at Main and Walnut. Fire Doll Studio, a candle shop, first opened in Downtown Champaign on Neil Street a year ago. Kayla Brown, […]
WAND TV
Missing emu returned to 4D Farms in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- 4D Farms in Danville says their last emu is safely home tonight. Owners say several of the animals escaped about eight weeks ago after trespassers broke a fence on the emu enclosure. Most have been returned safely, except one emu who was spotted across Danville, but couldn't...
Families of two fallen central Illinois first responders are mortgage free
Tunnel To Towers is helping our nation's families, first responders and veterans by paying off their families' mortgages.
Meet the piebald squirrel running around the UI campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — You’ve heard of an albino squirrel, and now, there’s another kind of squirrel running around Champaign. Some students on the U of I campus recently spotted a piebald squirrel. It’s a healthy animal, it just has extra white spots and patches on its fur. Eric Schauber, the Illinois Natural History Survey […]
New Champaign store selling items with historic twist
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This summer brought changes to the Visit Champaign county Office. They’re in downtown Champaign on Taylor Street between Walnut and Neil Streets. The organization added a retail space to the front end of its building. There’s a little bit of everything from clothing and handmade soap to jewelry and tote bags. […]
smilepolitely.com
Mark Roberts is coming to Urbana to do a live reading
Mark Roberts, the creator of Two and a Half Men and Mike and Molly, is returning to Urbana on September 30th to perform a live reading of his children's newspaper The Bad Mule Rag. Roberts is from Urbana and attended Urbana High School. He was here in 2015 performing stand-up for a C-U Schools Foundation fundraiser.
This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois
It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
WCIA
Deadly disease killing deer in Meadowbrook Park
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Late summer and early fall months can be a deadly time for wildlife. The Urbana Park District is dealing with the problem after finding the bodies of several deer. And the park is working with other groups to find out why. Meadowbrook Park officials said...
nowdecatur.com
Community Organizations Distribute 500 Food Boxes
September 11, 2022 – Five hundred families were assisted with food this weekend during a free drive-up food box distribution event. The event was possible thanks to The United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois, The Community Foundation of Macon County, Crossing Healthcare, The Central Illinois Food Bank, and Neuhoff Media.
City-wide Boil Order issued
Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA) – The Gibson City community is under a city-wide boil order until further notice. The city is working as efficiently as possible to repair and resolve a large water main break. An announcement will be made when the order is lifted. The city initially posted to social media that crews were trying […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
North Vermilion Family Dental along with Danville Family Dental to Host Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10th 8am-12pm
THE FOLLOWING IS A NORTH VERMILLION FAMILY DENTAL RELEASE. Danville IL. – Residents in the Danville community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at North Vermilion Family Dental on Saturday, September 10. Dr. Vishal Kalavadiaand Dr. Jaya Nelson-Ellington and the team at North...
Illini fans react to new game day changes
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Another Saturday full of Fighting Illini Football in Champaign, but not without changes to move fans into the stadium faster. It included added fireworks, more lines and extra staff. It comes after long lines at the home opener a few weeks ago. Cassie Arner, the senior associate director of athletics, said […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
nowdecatur.com
United Way Food Boxes Set to Help Families this Weekend
September 8, 2022 – The United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois is partnering with The Community Foundation of Macon County, Crossing Healthcare, Central Illinois Foodbank, and Neuhoff Media for a drive-up food box distribution event. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, the first 500 families to stop...
