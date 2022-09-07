Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season
Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
Giants at Titans: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
Here is everything you need to know about the New York Giants' Week 1 regular-season opener at Tennesee.
Best Bet: Amon-Ra St. Brown Should Produce Week 1
Here is a bet that will likely help you increase your bankroll in the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Yardbarker
Rams failed to pull off awkward transition between moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II and season-opening hype
In the most American way possible, the Los Angeles Rams and the NFL tried their very darndest to pay respect to the Queen of United Kingdom, who died on Thursday at 96 years old. The royal family announced Queen Elizabeth II's passing on Twitter as Los Angeles and the rest...
Yardbarker
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Yardbarker
Khalil Mack: Ex Raiders LB Takes Not So Subtle Shot At Old Team
Once the crown jewel of the Las Vegas (technically, Oakland) Raiders’ defense, Khalil Mack now wears baby blue and plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. After seeing some of his best years dwindle away in Chicago, Mack returned to the AFC West, where he’ll face his old team twice a year. Interestingly enough, Mack took a shot at the Raiders (sort of) and assures everyone that he’s still looking for some revenge.
Jets-Ravens Prediction: Can Joe Flacco Lead New York to Win in Season Opener?
Here's our first prediction of the season, a game where the Jets will show the rest of the NFL just how much they've improved since last season
Yardbarker
Packers Waive Two From IR With Settlements
Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021. Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year. In 2021, Gaines appeared in...
Patriots vs. Dolphins 3 To Watch in Week 1: OFFENSE
As the New England Patriots prepare to face the Miami Dolphins in their first regular season game of 2022 Patriots Country highlights three offensive players on whom Pats fans might want to watch.
Yardbarker
Bad news for the Steelers
Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
ESPN analyst picks Lamar Jackson for MVP: '(Jackson's) going to go absolutely on a fire blazing trail of the NFL this season'
There may be a "measure of pessimism " that a contract extension between the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson will get done soon. Jackson himself said this week that Friday is the unofficial deadline for such an agreement to be made, but many don't think it'll impact how he plays this season.
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: '(Seahawks fans) might be booing (Russell Wilson) because he might light it up'
Russell Wilson was traded from his longtime home with the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in March. One week ago, Wilson and his new employer inked a gargantuan five-year, $245 million contract extension and now, the nine-time Pro Bowler's first regular season game with Denver will be a road game against Seattle on "Monday Night Football."
Yardbarker
Report: Wizards unlikely to make a trade to clear out positional logjams
Despite having an overabundance of swingmen, the Washington Wizards aren’t expected to make any trades before the season to clear out their logjam and improve other parts of the roster. While the Wizards don’t have a roster overflowing with All-Star talent, there is one area they can look at...
Crimson Tikes: Where The Skies Are So Blue
A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.
Yardbarker
Terry Francona to return for 2023 season, but won't manage Guardians indefinitely
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has battled health issues in recent years that have kept him away from the dugout. Those issues also have the 63-year-old giving serious thought to his future. Francona said he intends to return for the 2023 season, but admitted that the job is getting “harder”...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Release Pair of Defensive Lineman
With football on the mind of everyone in Chicago this weekend, the Chicago Bears were busy making a few final adjustments to their roster. After making the initial 53-man roster, Mike Pennel Jr. has been released by the Bears. In addition, preseason standout Sam Kamara was released from the practice squad as well.
Watch: Rockies' C.J. Cron hits longest HR of the year, traveling 504 feet
Hitting home runs is nothing new for Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron. A nine-year veteran, Cron has already connected on 172 home runs during his career. However, on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cron hit a ball further than anyone has all season long. In the bottom of...
Yardbarker
Colin Cowherd Changes His Tune On Baker Mayfield
Sports media personality Colin Cowherd could be the biggest critic of former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. He had been critical of the former Oklahoma standout leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Cowherd called out Mayfield for a variety of things, from tweeting that he saw a UFO to...
Yardbarker
The next Michael Harris could be in Atlanta sooner than you think
People constantly want to rank the Braves farm system among the worst in all of baseball, and it’s easy to do when considering all of the unbelievable talent they’ve graduated in the last few seasons. Who really needs a farm system when nearly your entire team is 25 or younger? However, the lack of talent in the minor leagues for the Braves is overblown. Because while they’ve been dealt a disadvantageous hand with their international signings restrictions, they’ve consistently been one of the best teams at drafting and developing, which is why guys like Michael Harris, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom have emerged so quickly.
