Read full article on original website
Related
Top Pueblo prep performers for the week of Sept. 5
From a Pueblo County soccer player scoring four goals in one game to a Centennial running back notching three touchdowns on just three plays, there were plenty of impressive performances in Pueblo high school sports over the past week. Each week, the Chieftain will list the top-performing student-athletes from area...
N'Kosi Perry, running game lead FAU past Southeastern Louisiana 42-9
BOCA RATON — Florida Atlantic bounced back from its disappointing loss at Ohio to dominate Southeastern Louisiana, 42-9, Saturday night. FAU head coach Willie Taggart said this was a bounce-back game after the Owls (2-1) did not play up to their standards last week and had to wait 90 minutes when the start of the game was...
Comments / 0