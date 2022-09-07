ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At least 12 dead as packed Vietnam karaoke bar engulfed in flames

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rbkpe_0hl5ItDi00

At least 12 people were killed and 40 others injured after a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam was engulfed in a massive fire.

The blaze spread across the second and third floor of the three-storey karaoke parlour in ThuâÌ£n An city of Binh Duong province on Tuesday night, around 9pm.

The fire spread vigorously and grew strong with the help of soundproof foam and interior woodwork, forcing the people in the packed bar to jump from the windows.

Among the injured, 11 people were in critical condition and several were treated for broken limbs and injuries caused by falling from a height, official Vietnam News Agency.

The fire continued for 40 minutes before it was extinguished with the help of 13 fire trucks.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is being investigated by the agencies.

Photos and videos from the bar which is located crowded residential neighbourhood of Ho Chi Minh City showed huge clouds of thick black smoke billowing from the bar as firefighters on cranes worked to extinguish the flame.

Duong Ba Khuong, a 27-year-old employee of the parlour, told VN Express International, that it began after he heard some explosions on the first and second floors of the building.

Some of the employees went to check and saw columns of smoke billowing, he said, adding that they used mini fire extinguishers but they were useless in front of the massive blaze.

“When the fire broke out, I was so panicked and ran for safety and can’t remember how it happened,” a witness, who identified herself only as Quynh, told state media.

Karaoke bars have gained huge popularity in the country over the country with several swanky karaoke parlours coming up in Ho Chi Minh City. However, lax safety standards at venues have raised concerns among the authorities.

Prime minister Pham Minh Chinh on Wednesday ordered the ministry of public security and provincial authorities to investigate the cause of the fire.

Mr Chinh also ordered cities and provinces across the Southeast Asian country to ramp up safety standards at facilities, including karaoke bars.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

More than 30 killed as fire tears through karaoke bar

Hanoi — The death toll from a fire that tore through a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam has risen to 32, state media said on Wednesday. The blaze engulfed the second floor of the building on Tuesday night, trapping customers and staff as dense smoke filled the staircase and blocked the emergency exit, reports said. Many crowded onto a balcony to escape the flames, which grew quickly as they ignited the bar's wooden interior, while others were forced to jump from the building, state media added. Photos showed plumes of smoke billowing out of the bar — located in a crowded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Karaoke#Explosions#Minh#Fire Extinguishers#Vietnam News Agency#Vn Express International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Vietnam
The Independent

Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan

The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

OLD Just four people on floors above where Flight 175 hit Twin Towers survived: Two are ‘brothers for life’

Of all the 9/11 survivor stories, one of the most unbelievable belongs to two men: Brian Clark, a Canadian businessman whose office was struck by one of the planes, and Stanley Praimnath, the man whose life he saved.On 11 September, 2001, Mr Clark was at work on the 84th floor of the World Trade Center’s South Tower. At 9:03am, Flight 175 struck floors 77 to 85 of the building, with Mr Clark’s office at the top of the impact zone.“Our room just got rocked, just destroyed in a second,” Mr Clark told the Associated Press ten years later. “And...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Sacramento

Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases

South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son

A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

836K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy