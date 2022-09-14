ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions as new transport secretary takes over

By Travel Desk
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kC17G_0hl5IsKz00

Anne-Marie Trevelyan is the new transport secretary . The MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed is taking over from Grant Shapps – who supported Rishi Sunak rather than Liz Truss to be the new leader.

Ms Trevelyan tweeted : “I’m thrilled to have been appointed Transport Sec.

“Transport is crucial to our lives – bringing people together, creating jobs and connecting the UK with the world.

“Looking forward to getting to work on the many challenges and opportunities transport brings.”

The new incumbent at Great Minster House takes up the role at a turbulent time. The next 10 days will see two national rail strikes over pay . The two unions involved, the RMT and Aslef, squarely blame the government for preventing Network Rail and the train operators from reaching a settlement.

At the root of the problem, the finances of the rail industry have been wrecked by the reduction in season ticket sales, with the funding gap being met by the taxpayer – an arrangement that is unlikely to prove sustainable.

Other serious challenges include resuscitating what was previously a world-beating aviation industry. Airlines and airports in the UK slumped more than in any other major European nation because of severe Covid travel restrictions – and are now hobbled by labour shortages and the sinking pound, since many aviation costs are denominated in US dollars.

As the former UK International Champion on Adaptation and Resilience for the Cop26 presidency, Ms Trevelyan will be expected to tackle the damage caused to the environment by aviation, road transport and cruise ships.

Crucially, travellers will expect action to force airlines and the wider travel industry to respect rules on refunds for cancelled flights and compensation for wrongly denying boarding passengers.

These consumer issues are part of a wider picture in which the cost-of-living crisis is likely to hamper the appetite for travel – while soaring energy prices push up the cost of holidays at home and abroad.

For help on budget travel, long-haul escapes or Mediterranean breaks, our expert Simon Calder will be on hand from 1 to 2pm, British time, on Wednesday 7 September to answer all your questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 1pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss hosts world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral but Biden meeting cancelled

Liz Truss has hosted world leaders for informal talks as the first heads of state and government arrive in Britain for the Queen’s funeral. The new PM met Australian leader Anthony Albanese and New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern at Chevening country residence on Saturday.But Downing Street announced on Saturday that a planned meeting with US president Joe Biden ahead of the funeral had been cancelled, without providing an explanation.Ms Truss is expected to hold talks with the US president at the UN general assembly meeting on Wednesday instead.No 10 has framed the meetings as informal chats rather than official bilateral meetings,...
WORLD
The Independent

Ex-home secretary Priti Patel marshalls queue to see Queen’s coffin

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel has been spotted marshalling the queue for Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state. The ex-secretary of state was seen by a mourner on Sunday who pulled her aside for a picture as the queue stretched for up to five miles with a waiting time of 24 hours at one point during the four-day lying-in-state in Westminster. Gavriel Solomons, deputy chair of Welwyn Hatfield Conservatives, wrote on Twitter: “All credit to Priti Patel for helping marshall the queue.“I even have a terrible photo to prove it.” Other sightings of the Witham MP showed her posing for pictures...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Simon Calder
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Grant Shapps
The Independent

Security operation surrounding Queen’s funeral ‘biggest the UK has ever seen’

The day of the Queen’s funeral marks the climax of what is being regarded as the biggest security operation the UK has ever seen.Huge crowds, royalty and a long list of world leaders as well as other dignitaries will all need to be kept safe as part of the mammoth job facing thousands of police officers.Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said “nothing can compare” to the “hugely complex” task, describing it as the “largest policing operation” in the Met’s history. Monday signals the “final and most complex phase” of the operation after the death of the monarch, he said.The...
U.K.
The Independent

Fracking won’t solve energy crisis and could cause ‘serious’ damage, watchdog warns

The return of fracking will not ease the UK’s energy crisis and could cause “serious” environmental damage, the head of a government watchdog is warning.Lord Deben, chair of the independent Climate Change Committee urged Liz Truss to “look at the facts” – just days before she is expected to give the go-ahead to drilling for shale gas in England.He dismissed the claim, made by some government ministers, that the soaring price of gas had created an opportunity for the UK to exploit its reserves through fracking.“The price of gas isn’t fixed by whether we get it out of British...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traveler#Home And Abroad#Uk#Great Minster House#Network Rail#European
The Independent

‘I feel very privileged’ says final mourner as lying in state ends

A member of the Royal Air Force was the final person in the queue to see the Queen lying in state in Parliament’s Westminster Hall.Chrissy Heerey was the last member of the public into Westminster Hall – her second time around in the queue, after already filing past the coffin earlier during the night.The public viewing ended shortly before 6.30am as Ms Heerey and Sima Mansouri became the last of the hundreds of thousands of people who have waited for hours to pay their respects.Ms Heerey said: “I was the last person to pay my respects to the Queen and it...
POLITICS
The Independent

Mourners’ rail journeys disrupted by damaged overhead wires

Train services at Paddington station are suspended, disrupting the journeys of thousands of mourners attempting to reach London or Windsor for the Queen’s funeral.Great Western Railway (GWR) said all lines between the west London station and Slough, Berkshire, are blocked due to damage to overhead electric wires.The problem is affecting journeys for passengers travelling from Reading and Heathrow Airport.⚠️Due to damage to overhead wires, all lines between Slough and Paddington are blocked. ⚠️Train services running to or from these stations will be cancelled or delayed by up to 90 minutes. ⚠️Disruption is expected until 10:00⚠️Check your journey at https://t.co/U53eoQQs6C— GWR...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

All the countries not invited to the Queen’s funeral

While most countries around the world have been invited to the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, six nations have not received invitations for the ceremony.These six countries — Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar — will not attend the event which has been described as one of the largest gatherings of world leaders.The state funeral will see around 500 dignitaries from around the world descend on London to pay their last respects to the long-reigning monarch.In addition, North Korea, Nicaragua, and Iran have been invited only at ambassadorial level.Invitations issued by the British...
U.K.
The Independent

Mourners’ fury after being refused entry to Queen’s lying-in-state after queuing for hours

Mourners have complained that they were given “false hope” they would be able to view the Queen’s lying-in-state after queuing through the night without wristbands.Dozens of mourners were prevented in the early hours of Monday from advancing any closer to Westminster Hall by police at the entrance to Victoria Tower Gardens next to Lambeth Bridge.Pauline Pearce, who queued in central London for seven hours, said “constant misinformation” was given to those in the queue.Ms Pearce, who was dubbed the “Hackney heroine” after she was filmed confronting rioters in 2011, said: “All of us have felt angry today.“We were sent from...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Biden, VIPs lay low as spotlight stays on late Queen

American presidents usually make a splash when they travel abroad, holding the spotlight and quickly becoming the center of attention. Not this time. For U.S. President Joe Biden and other presidents, prime ministers and dignitaries, there were no red-carpet arrivals, no big speeches and no news conferences as they gathered for Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. Instead, world leaders used to people hanging on their every word checked their egos in the service of honoring the queen, Britain's longest-serving monarch, who died earlier this month at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.“They know that they...
POTUS
The Independent

Big Ben fails to chime after minute’s silence for the Queen

The Big Ben failed to chime before and after Sunday’s one minute silence for Queen Elizabeth II to mark the end of the nationwide vigil.The clock tower in London was due to chime at 8pm as the nation came together during a national moment of reflection for Britain's longest-serving monarch who died on 8 September aged 96 at Balmoral, Scotland.Prime minister Liz Truss stood outside 10 Downing Street with her head bowed along with husband Hugh O’Leary, while mourners waiting in serpentine queues to see the Queen’s coffin stood still for a minute.However, the Big Ben failed to chime...
U.K.
The Independent

Final visitors pay respects to Queen Elizabeth as lying-in-state ends

The final mourners to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Westminster Hall, as the monarch's four-day lying-in-state ended.At 9:44am today, Monday 19 September, Queen Elizabeth's coffin will be transported to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service at 11am.Mourners queued for up to 25 hours to pay their final respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch.The queue for mourners to visit the late monarch’s coffin lying in state was closed at 10.45pm on Sunday.At its longest, the queue's maximum length was 10 miles.Sign up here for our newsletters. Read More ‘A real privilege’: Final mourners pay their respects as Queen’s lying-in-state closes – live updatesFull Order of Service for Queen’s funeral at Westminster AbbeyVoices: We are witnessing a turning point in history
U.K.
The Independent

Jacinda Ardern says Queen Elizabeth II gave her the best advice on motherhood and leadership

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has recalled the best advice she received on motherhood, which she said came from Queen Elizabeth II.In an interview with the BBC, Ms Ardern, who is visiting the UK for the late monarch’s state funeral, recalled her first meeting with the Queen.Speaking on BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show, she recalled asking the Queen how she managed being both a mother and leader.“I asked her, for instance, of course what was one of the things on my mind alongside being a new prime minister was being a prime minister and a mum.“I said...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Lying in state ends after outpouring of public devotion for Queen

The final mourners have paid their respects to the Queen lying in state in Parliament’s Westminster Hall.Since Thursday, hundreds of thousands of members of the public have filed past the coffin until, early on Monday morning, the final people who had queued through the night left the cavernous medieval hall.The process has seen a river of people snaking along the Thames around the clock, members of the public mixing with celebrities and foreign dignitaries beneath Westminster Hall’s hammer-beam roof.Some bowed, some curtsied, others made the sign of the cross as they paused beside the coffin which was draped in the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen’s funeral - latest: George and Charlotte will attend service as UK says goodbye

Britain will today say its final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II – the country’s monarch who ruled for 70 years. The State Funeral is the first of its kind since that of Winston Churchill in 1965, and will take the form of an elaborate ceremony that will see Her Majesty’s coffin transported from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey and finally to Windsor Castle.Hundreds of dignitaries are due to attend the service at the Abbey, with presidents, prime ministers among the 2,000-strong congregation.Transport for London has said it expects upwards of one million people to line the route in London,...
U.K.
The Independent

King hosts Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders - old

The King has hosted a Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders on the eve of the Queen’s funeral.Presidents, prime ministers and royals from across the globe came together as guests of the monarch for the event on Sunday evening.US President Joe Biden and his wife First Lady Jill Biden were among approximately 500 people in the palace’s main state rooms.The couple arrived in the presidential car known as The Beast in the middle of a convoy of vehicles at the back of the palace shortly before 6pm.Members of the president’s entourage mingled with household staff and police next to the...
U.K.
The Independent

Queue to Queen’s lying in state closes to public after four long days

The queue to see the Queen lying in state closed to new arrivals after four long days and with her life due to be celebrated at a state funeral.Thousands of people have made the pilgrimage to pay their respects to the late monarch.The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said after 10.30pm on Sunday that the last people had been admitted to the queue to see the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall.The queue to attend Her Majesty The Queen's Lying-in-State is at final capacity and is now closed to new entrants Please do not attempt to join the queue...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

849K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy