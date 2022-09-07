Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Sulphur, Davis prepare for Murray County Bedlam
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Sulphur Bulldogs and Davis Wolves are gearing up for one of Texoma’s favorite rivalries, Murray County Bedlam. With the history and tradition of these two programs, these meetings are must watch every year. The Bulldogs will have the home field to host their long-time rivals from Davis.
KXII.com
Austin College football stadium gets a makeover
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Austin College is ready for the football season with a brand new stadium. Head football coach, Loren Dawson said, “Why we needed it was we were the only division school in the south who didn’t have a turf field...”. However, that’s not the case...
bryancountypatriot.com
Sally Ann “Memaw” Bates
Sally “Memaw” Ann Montgomery Taylor Bates completed her work here on earth on September 7, 2022. She received a call, a sort of offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. The assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, singing, and reading to her heart’s content. Music, laughter, and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her friends and family to celebrate her completed mission here. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated.
KXII.com
Carter County Free Fair opens this weekend
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Carter County Free Fair opened this Friday, showing off the biggest and the best of all things grown and crafted-from watermelons, peppers, and eggs, to hay bales. Over in the barns, livestock stewards are putting the final touches on their animals, after working hard all...
KXII.com
Driver identified in fatal Southmayd crash
SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - The woman killed in a fatal crash in Southmayd Thursday afternoon was identified Friday. According to Southmayd Police, the driver was 88-year-old Grace Joy Gordon, of Pottsboro. Southmayd Police Chief Chad McKee said Gordon was turning east towards Sherman at the intersection of State Highway 56...
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
KTEN.com
More Denison pets airlifted to shelters in northern U.S.
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Members of the Denison Animal Welfare Group were up early Thursday morning at North Texas Regional Airport to send off dozens of pets on a journey to their new homes in the northern United States. “We take homeless dogs and we find places for them...
KOCO
Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof
LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
KXII.com
Walnut Bend ISD strengthen campus security using different components
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) -Walnut Bend ISD, comprised of an elementary and middle school, has worked all summer to strengthen campus security by adding new components. Such as arming staff members and utilizing an app designed for emergencies. Teri Taylor, a middle school math teacher at Walnut Bend says, “that is...
KXII.com
Fatality crash at Southmayd intersection
SOUTHMAYD Texas (KXII) -A vehicle crash in Southmayd left one woman dead Thursday afternoon. This is the second deadly crash at the same intersection in two months. According to Southmayd Police Chief Chad Mckee, two vehicles collided at the intersection of State Highways 56 and 289. McKee added that an...
KTEN.com
Former Sherman ISD superintendent David Hicks has died
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Former Sherman Independent School District Superintendent Dr. David Hicks died unexpectedly on Friday. His death was confirmed by Northwest ISD in suburban Fort Worth, where Hicks began duties as superintendent on May 17 after spending six years as Sherman ISD's chief educator. In a statement,...
KXII.com
Chickasaw Nation Treasury building evacuated after bomb threat
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A bomb threat sent police to the Chickasaw Nation Treasury building Tuesday morning. The Chickasaw Lighthorse Police said a man and a woman were involved in a dispute, in the parking lot on Arlington Street in Ada at approximately 11:44 a.m. Police said when approached, the...
KXII.com
Two Grayson County police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
Purcell Register
It’s a Small World
Happy birthday to Les Hudson, Jerrod Abernathy, Ethan Banks, Paula Stevens, Pastor Tim Smith, Brian Gantz, Vernon Brady, Dylan Abney, Rylee Abney, Tyler Abney, Pam Fox, Cristobal Cruz, Julie Jones Sharp, Angela Vieux, Diana Aguinaga, Karina Alamos, Amanda Pedlow, Prisma Trejo, Alessandra Tompkins Sanchez, Mike McCaskill, Raul Jr. Trejo, Diana Trejo, Mary York, Angie Wren, Charles Dawson, Rex Umber, Nancy Skinner, Nancy Maynard, Bobby Musgrave, Charles Goddard Jr., Patrick Haynes and Jeff Page.
KTEN.com
Durant officer fired after shooting at fleeing traffic violator
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A veteran Durant police officer has been terminated for firing warning shots while trying to catch a fleeing traffic violator. Police said Lt. Brandon Laxton attempted to pull over a gray pickup truck on July 21 after its driver made an illegal U-turn near the intersection of South 9th Avenue near the U.S. 70 West bypass.
bowienewsonline.com
Bowie Police release veteran officer
The Bowie Police Department has released a veteran officer for what Police Chief Guy Green said Thursday is “a violation of city policy.”. Green said Lt. Randy Hanson was terminated on Sept. 6 for that violation, however, he would not elaborate on the specifics only to state the violation is not anything that would require a criminal investigation for any violation of the law.
KTEN.com
'World's Greatest' TV show to spotlight Ardmore truckers
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — Dot Transportation, Inc. — the trucking affiliate of Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor — was recently selected as one of the “World's Greatest” companies in the trucking industry. "This company definitely deserves to be recognized," said...
News On 6
‘I’ve Just Had Enough’: Lindsay Residents Experiencing Skyrocketing Utility Bills
Residents in Lindsay are raising concerns about their increased utility bills. News 9 spoke to a group of residents who said they don’t see why their bills should be increasing as much as they have been. “I've just had enough,” Lindsay resident Devon Herrod said. “There's (sic) older people...
Comments / 0