Yardbarker

Calgary Flames: Tempering Expectations for Huberdeau & Kadri

The Calgary Flames, while not necessarily at their own will, completely revamped their roster this offseason. Gone are two star players in Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, and in essentially as replacements are Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri. Due to the sheer skill possessed by Huberdeau, paired with the playoff pedigree and sandpaper style from Kadri, many believe this team has a better chance to win the Stanley Cup next Spring than they did this past season.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Muzzin, Kadri, Robertson & Dubas

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at Jake Muzzin and why I believe he should be valued as a player. It’s been an all-over-the-place offseason for Muzzin in the media. Second, I’ll report that Nazem Kardi has generously donated $1 million to a London, Ontario, surgical unit.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Gaudette, Sandin, Kerfoot & Muzzin

News emanating from the Toronto Maple Leafs has been scarce recently. That makes for a very quiet lull in the action as the team’s 2022-23 training camp prepares to open. What are Maple Leafs’ fans to make of this space between team announcements?. In this edition of Maple...
