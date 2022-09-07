Read full article on original website
Alex Girls Varsity Golf Team lost to Wapahani 197-212 at Cardinal Hills GC in Selma today. The Tigers were led by Rylie Kellams with a 47 followed by Lily Harpe, Brynley Dowden and Victoria Gosnell all shooting 55. Natalie Long was next with a 61 and Cali Crum had 63. The Tigers next match is Monday September 12th against Daleville at Crestview GC in Muncie starting at 4:30.
