Boys Varsity Soccer beats Southport 6 – 0

Your Miller Varsity squad was down in Southport for a match tonight. The Millers were off to a good start, with most of possession and creating a lot of chances. The initial breakthrough came from a Sam Divis free kick goal seven minutes into the game. The rest of the first half had the Millers creating chances but not capitalizing.
Vote Now for Millers’ own Ava Harris, Nadia Perez, Lauren Adam, Cole Thompson, Caroline Whallon, Asher Propst, and Rory Bushong and Liam Shepard! The Indiana Members Credit Union August Athlete of the Month. Millers fans! It’s time to vote for Indiana Members Credit Union’s August Athlete of the Month....
#24 Millers Drop Home Match to #21 Westfield

The Millers were riding high off their win last week against Brownsburg and were hoping to build off that momentum. However, the Shamrocks of Westfield were the better team on Tuesday night and beat Noblesville, 4-1. The only win for the Millers came in dominant fashion from the #2 doubles...
Sponsorship Spotlight: Summers Plumbing Heating & Cooling | Presented by VNN

We’re excited to welcome Summers Plumbing Heating & Cooling as a continued, official partner of the Millers athletic website!. The support of local businesses not only contributes to the Noblesville athletic department, but ensures Millers has the most up-to-date news, scores and photos online. Show your support of Summers Plumbing Heating & Cooling by visiting them online at https://www.summersphc.com/ You can also access more information and specials for Noblesville supporters by clicking on their ad at the top of the site.
