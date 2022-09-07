ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Angels

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0hl4v7Gn00

Detroit Tigers (50-85, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-76, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew Hutchison (2-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (5-9, 3.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -207, Tigers +171; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers look to end a four-game slide with a victory against the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 60-76 overall and 31-39 at home. The Angels have hit 158 total home runs to rank 10th in the majors.

Detroit has gone 22-45 in road games and 50-85 overall. The Tigers have a 25-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Angels lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 32 home runs while slugging .533. Luis Rengifo is 13-for-40 with a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez has a .230 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has 24 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs. Riley Greene is 11-for-35 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .235 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Tigers: 2-7, .247 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Miguel Cabrera: 10-Day IL (biceps), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jonathan Schoop: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

The Dodgers lost to the Padres, 5-4, in extra innings Friday night, losing on a walkoff single by Jake Cronenworth to score Juan Soto. Heath Hembree took the loss for Los Angeles on the unearned run scored by the zombie runner. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts intentionally walked Manny Machado to start the inning, and after Hembree struck out Josh Bell looking for the first out, Cronenworth lined a base hit to right. Mookie Betts came up firing, but he never really had a shot at getting Soto.
Eric Haase records 5 hits, Tigers rally past Angels

Eric Haase went 5-for-5 with two doubles and a home run to lead the Detroit Tigers over the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 Wednesday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels led 4-3 heading into the top of the ninth, but Kerry Carpenter led off the frame with a home run to tie the game at 4-4. No. 9 hitter Ryan Kreidler, playing in his sixth career major league game, followed with his first career homer to put the Tigers in front.
