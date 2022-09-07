Line: -110 (bet $100 to win $90) Keeping this first bet nice and simple and taking the Guardians to win against the Twins tonight. Cal Quantrill will be taking the mound for the Guardians and making his second start of the season against the Twins. In his prior start, Quantrill went eight innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and three strikeouts. Quantrill is not the type of pitcher who's going to blow opposing hitters away with his stuff, as he’s averaging just over five strikeouts per nine innings. That said, he does an excellent job of minimizing the damage done through contact. He’s inducing a 41.6% ground ball rate and limiting the hard contact to just 29%. This Twins offense continues to struggle without Byron Buxton, as they’re slashing just .233/.307/.368 since he last played on Aug. 22.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO