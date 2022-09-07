Read full article on original website
MLB
Rookie providing Yankees with jolt of energy
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Oswald Peraza saw the steady stream of his Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre teammates receiving promotions to the big leagues, some eventually riding the shuttle back to Northeast Pennsylvania and others sticking in The Show. The young shortstop wondered when his call would come, though he knew that was a matter out of his control.
MLB
'Great showing' for rookie Hjelle in nightcap
MILWAUKEE -- Over this final month of the regular season, the Giants will give their young players a chance to show their potential in the Majors. Thursday’s doubleheader against the Brewers was a big opportunity for reliever Sean Hjelle. Hjelle, who was added as the 29th man for the...
MLB
The key behind this star's turnaround
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne's Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When you’re looking for positive developments around the Red Sox heading down the stretch, there's one that's jumping out. Trevor Story looks...
MLB
'Props to them': Sears aims to learn from rough start
OAKLAND -- JP Sears had been nothing short of impressive since joining the A’s, emerging as arguably their most consistent starter over the past month. That’s what made Thursday night peculiar. In a 14-2 loss to the White Sox at the Coliseum, Sears was rocked by a potent...
MLB
Why WS title would be unprecedented for Yankees
Earlier this season, the Yankees were not only considered the World Series favorites, but they looked like they could break the all-time wins record (116 by the 1906 Cubs and 2001 Mariners). Now, New York is fighting to maintain its shrinking lead in the American League East. The Yanks entered...
MLB
Correa's signature moment? HR sends Twins to rare win in NY
NEW YORK -- The Twins had to hold their breath until the last out was made at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. When it was over, Minnesota edged New York, 4-3, snapping a 10-game losing streak in the Bronx. With the victory, Minnesota gained a half-game in the American League...
MLB
India finds 'redemption' with game-winner in 9th
CHICAGO – His single had barely reached the left field grass, but Jonathan India was already pumping his first towards the Reds’ dugout. India provided the go-ahead run in Thursday’s 4-3 win over the Cubs, and capped one of the harder fought victories Cincinnati has had in 2022 to take the series at Wrigley Field.
MLB
Why Rays are already playing playoff baseball
ST. PETERSBURG -- There are two ways to look at the Rays’ remaining schedule. On one hand, it seems almost unreasonably difficult compared to their non-American League East competition in the Wild Card race. The Mariners can practically waltz into October, for instance, with their final series coming against the Angels, A’s (twice), Royals, Rangers and Tigers, all far out of the postseason picture.
MLB
Here are 4 wise wagers for tonight's Apple TV+ games
Line: -110 (bet $100 to win $90) Keeping this first bet nice and simple and taking the Guardians to win against the Twins tonight. Cal Quantrill will be taking the mound for the Guardians and making his second start of the season against the Twins. In his prior start, Quantrill went eight innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and three strikeouts. Quantrill is not the type of pitcher who's going to blow opposing hitters away with his stuff, as he’s averaging just over five strikeouts per nine innings. That said, he does an excellent job of minimizing the damage done through contact. He’s inducing a 41.6% ground ball rate and limiting the hard contact to just 29%. This Twins offense continues to struggle without Byron Buxton, as they’re slashing just .233/.307/.368 since he last played on Aug. 22.
MLB
Yanks stifled in bid at another sweep of Twins
NEW YORK -- The Yankees’ dominance of the Twins has been a remarkable and largely unexplainable quirk, remaining constant throughout the sweeping roster changes of two decades. When these two clubs meet, no matter the setting or month, the pinstripes usually come out on top. And it had that...
MLB
'It's time': Wander's impactful return helps Rays gain on Yanks
NEW YORK -- Wander Franco stood in front of his locker in the visiting clubhouse at Yankee Stadium on Friday afternoon and delivered a declaration: “It’s time.”. Franco, who spent the past two months on the 10-day injured list after undergoing surgery on the fractured hamate bone in his right wrist, was activated ahead of a pivotal three-game series against the Yankees.
MLB
Players, managers react to ‘23 rule changes
If you haven’t heard by now, a pitch timer, bigger bases and limits on defensive shifts and pickoff attempts are coming to Major League Baseball in 2023. More stolen bases. Less time between pitches. Higher scoring games. These are just a few of the goals Major League Baseball is aiming for with these changes.
MLB
Guardians, Twins matchup a real hair-raiser
MINNEAPOLIS -- If much of the fate of the American League Central race is to be decided in this 11-day span involving eight critical games between the Twins and Guardians, the opening act of that stretch couldn’t have set up the stakes and tension between the division rivals more effectively on Friday night, when the Minnesota offense nearly completed a huge comeback against the normally ironclad Cleveland bullpen -- and not without a touch of controversy, either.
MLB
Corbin's velo rises, but familiar struggles return
PHILADELPHIA -- It was a month ago that Patrick Corbin's rocky 2022 season bottomed out in a disastrous performance at Citizens Bank Park. The Nationals' left-hander allowed six runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batsman in just two-thirds of an inning on Aug. 6. Corbin allowed as many home runs as he recorded outs while his season ERA soared to 7.02. It was after that start that the Nats elected to skip Corbin's next turn in the rotation to give him a chance to reset.
MLB
Back home, Wentz gets first win in front of fam and friends
KANSAS CITY -- Like most big league ballparks, Kauffman Stadium features a Kiss Cam among its between-innings promotions. As its final shot on Friday, it caught a male Tigers fan refusing to kiss a female Royals fan, who proceeded to pour a beverage on his head as the crowd roared.
MLB
Cooper (3 hits) back into swing of things
MIAMI -- Two months ago, Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper was named to his first All-Star team. In the tough times that followed, he tried reminding himself of that fact. That recent rough stretch looks well in the rear-view after Cooper reached base four times in the Marlins' 6-3 victory...
MLB
McCormick backs McCullers with 'beautiful swing'
HOUSTON -- There’s no way better way to get on a pitcher’s good side than to help him pick up a much-deserved victory. So when outfielder Chas McCormick blasted a two-run homer in the seventh inning Friday that put the Astros ahead, pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. met him in the dugout and jokingly issued a pardon.
MLB
Smyly wows over 7 frames to one-up Giants' ace
CHICAGO -- Drew Smyly had to be about as perfect as possible on Friday afternoon. The Cubs southpaw was going toe-to-toe with Giants ace Carlos Rodón, one of the best pitchers in the Majors. He was doing so with the memory of his worst outing of the year still hovering in the rear-view. Smyly was essentially tasked with pitching a mistake-free start just one appearance after allowing a season-high seven earned runs in just 2 1/3 innings.
MLB
Guthrie's first big league hits, RBIs lead all-around team win
PHILADELPHIA -- Dalton Guthrie flew from Norfolk, Va., to Detroit to San Francisco on Sunday. The Phillies summoned him from Triple-A Lehigh Valley because they needed an outfielder following an injury to Nick Castellanos. Guthrie’s flight from Detroit was delayed because they had nobody to fly the plane. He arrived at Oracle Park just nine minutes before Giants left-hander Carlos Rodón threw his first pitch to Kyle Schwarber. Guthrie put on his uniform, introduced himself to interim manager Rob Thomson in the dugout and watched the game from the bench. He did not play, but he hopped on the team’s return flight to Philadelphia.
MLB
Contreras honors mentor Quintana with familiar song
PITTSBURGH -- Roansy Contreras had a little extra in store for Friday night. Contreras typically uses “Dark Knight Dummo” by Trippie Redd as his walk-out song. He’s used the gloomy, gritty, bass-bumping banger for every start this season. But on Friday, as Contreras skipped out to the mound and warmed up, PNC Park’s sound system played a different, yet familiar tune in “Mueve Mami” by Aldo Ranks, the song that his mentor José Quintana used as his walk-out song in Pittsburgh. With Quintana back in town, Contreras wanted to show appreciation for his friend -- even if he was now behind enemy lines.
