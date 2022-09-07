ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
The Independent

Trump’s first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid gathers diehard fans: ‘They do not want Trump to win’

Former president Donald Trump was ostensibly in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to stump for Republican candidates on the state ballot this November.But stumping for other Republicans took a notable backseat as the former president defiantly defended himself in his first campaign rally since the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago home, and his most faithful supporters were on hand to show their solidarity with the man they consider the legitimate winner of the 2020 election.“The Biden administration invaded the home of their chief political opponent, who is absolutely destroying him and everyone else in the polls,” Mr Trump said to...
MSNBC

DOJ reportedly scrutinizing Trump’s post-defeat fundraising

Donald Trump’s list of legal troubles is amazingly long. The Republican is currently facing a criminal investigation, for example, for having brought highly sensitive classified information to his glorified country club and refusing to give it back. There are also criminal and civil allegations surrounding Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack and the broader effort to overturn an American presidential election.
The Independent

Trump news today: Trump rages at DoJ’s appeal as Giuliani’s take on Islam described as ‘unhinged’

Donald Trump took to his preferred platform of rage late Thursday night to air his displeasure at the Department of Justice for appealing Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling regarding appointing a special master to review the classified documents seized during the search of his Palm Beach residence.The former president’s legal troubles continue to mount as a Washington DC grand jury empanelled to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and attempts to overturn the 2020 election has broadened its efforts by asking for information about his political action committee, Save America.Meanwhile, key Trump ally and far-right agitator Steve...
Mother Jones

No One Wants to Be Donald Trump’s Lawyer

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s reputation as a historically bad, financially delinquent client who has collected a spectacular number of legal crises is catching up to him. In the week following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, which led to the revelation that the Justice Department is investigating Trump for possible violations of the Espionage Act and other laws, the former president and his aides are reportedly scrambling to find a team of respected defense lawyers.
The Independent

Trump threatens lawsuit against Fox News over Lincoln Project ad: ‘See you all in Court!’

Donald Trump threatened legal action against Fox News on Thursday in response to an ad from the conservative Lincoln Project.The former president wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform, that he would see the network and, apparently, the Lincoln Project “in Court” and blamed them for supposed “false advertis[ing]”. As with his previous criticism of the network, Mr Trump’s statement once again targeted former House Speaker Paul Ryan, a conservative critic of his who supported impeachment after the Jan 6 riot and now sits on the Fox Corporation’s board of directors.“The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project...
MSNBC

New evidence emerges of Team Trump politicizing the Justice Dept.

The last time Geoffrey Berman generated national headlines, it was in the wake of his firing. In June 2020, the then-U.S. attorney in Manhattan was ousted under highly unusual circumstances, which then-Attorney General Bill Barr and the Trump White House struggled to explain. There was no obvious reason to fire...
The Independent

Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole

Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
MSNBC

'Trump World isn't impressed': Why Bannon's apparently facing charges with little MAGA support

Steve Bannon, once Donald Trump's chief White House strategist, appeared in handcuffs on Thursday in a New York City court where he pleaded not guilty to charges of defrauding thousands of Trump devotees, as part of a fundraising scam that claimed to be a private effort to build Trump's wall across the southern border. It actually turned out to be a fundraiser for lifestyle money--for the fundraisers. Plus, the Department of Justice saying that it is appealing a federal judge’s ruling to authorize a special master to review documents the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home is also discussed by Joy Reid and her panel.Sept. 9, 2022.
