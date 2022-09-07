Read full article on original website
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Trump’s first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid gathers diehard fans: ‘They do not want Trump to win’
Former president Donald Trump was ostensibly in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to stump for Republican candidates on the state ballot this November.But stumping for other Republicans took a notable backseat as the former president defiantly defended himself in his first campaign rally since the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago home, and his most faithful supporters were on hand to show their solidarity with the man they consider the legitimate winner of the 2020 election.“The Biden administration invaded the home of their chief political opponent, who is absolutely destroying him and everyone else in the polls,” Mr Trump said to...
Trump Supporters Handed 'Top Secret Documents' For Attending Rally in Video
The footage from political comedy due "The Good Liars" has been viewed more than two million times online.
Judge who sided with Trump in Mar-a-Lago case had few high-profile cases
Aileen Cannon had faced criticism for siding with Trump and his legal team in their request for a special master to review material taken from Mar-A-Lago.
DOJ reportedly scrutinizing Trump’s post-defeat fundraising
Donald Trump’s list of legal troubles is amazingly long. The Republican is currently facing a criminal investigation, for example, for having brought highly sensitive classified information to his glorified country club and refusing to give it back. There are also criminal and civil allegations surrounding Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack and the broader effort to overturn an American presidential election.
Anti-MAGA ad intended to get a rise out of Trump gets a rise out of Trump
Former President Trump threatened to sue the Lincoln Project and Fox News over the ad. "Go for it, bitch!" the co-founder of the Lincoln Project said.
'Morning Joe' Taunts Trump Backers After Sen. Lindsey Graham Warns Of Riots
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was sharply criticized Monday after he ominously warned of “riots in the streets” if the Department of Justice dares file charges against Donald Trump for ignoring the Presidential Records Act and stashing top secret records at his home. “Just try it,” Joe Scarborough of...
Majority of American voters now agree that the FBI is 'Biden's Gestapo' after the controversial raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago, poll finds
The raid by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on former President Donald Trump’s home has damaged the agency's standing with Republican and independent voters, according to a new poll, which found that a majority agree with the idea that it has become 'Biden's Gestapo.'. The search of Mar-a-Lago has...
Trump news today: Trump rages at DoJ’s appeal as Giuliani’s take on Islam described as ‘unhinged’
Donald Trump took to his preferred platform of rage late Thursday night to air his displeasure at the Department of Justice for appealing Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling regarding appointing a special master to review the classified documents seized during the search of his Palm Beach residence.The former president’s legal troubles continue to mount as a Washington DC grand jury empanelled to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and attempts to overturn the 2020 election has broadened its efforts by asking for information about his political action committee, Save America.Meanwhile, key Trump ally and far-right agitator Steve...
Former Trump campaign official says Trump has already moved on from the Mar-a-Lago raid: 'It's business as usual for him'
Trump has "moved on" from the Mar-a-Lago search in his personal life, a former campaign official said. Trump may also use the raid as a springboard for his 2024 presidential campaign, sources told NBC News. Sources also expressed concerns that Trump was not taking the legal threat seriously enough. Former...
Trump’s Interior Circle Nervous About White Property Documents Because June
The Nationwide Archives notified Trump’s lawyers that the FBI would review White Home data following weeks of hold off. Trump’s attorneys beforehand requested time to evaluate paperwork, claiming executive privilege.
No One Wants to Be Donald Trump’s Lawyer
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s reputation as a historically bad, financially delinquent client who has collected a spectacular number of legal crises is catching up to him. In the week following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, which led to the revelation that the Justice Department is investigating Trump for possible violations of the Espionage Act and other laws, the former president and his aides are reportedly scrambling to find a team of respected defense lawyers.
Trump threatens lawsuit against Fox News over Lincoln Project ad: ‘See you all in Court!’
Donald Trump threatened legal action against Fox News on Thursday in response to an ad from the conservative Lincoln Project.The former president wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform, that he would see the network and, apparently, the Lincoln Project “in Court” and blamed them for supposed “false advertis[ing]”. As with his previous criticism of the network, Mr Trump’s statement once again targeted former House Speaker Paul Ryan, a conservative critic of his who supported impeachment after the Jan 6 riot and now sits on the Fox Corporation’s board of directors.“The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project...
Donald Trump Offers To Help His Biggest Enemy
There are signs CNN is becoming more conservative in an attempt to broaden its appeal across the political spectrum.
Trump, DOJ each propose two potential special master candidates for Mar-a-Lago documents
Alex Wagner reports breaking news that Donald Trump and the Justice Department have each submitted two candidates to Judge Cannon for consideration to serve as special master to review the materials seized from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI. John Fishwick, former U.S. attorney, joins for analysis. Sept. 10, 2022.
US investigates fake heiress who infiltrated Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort
A Ukrainian woman posed as a Rothschild to gain access to the Florida resort, heightening fears over security lapses
In the Mar-a-Lago case, the DOJ appeal (and Trump’s reaction) matters
On Labor Day, a Trump-appointed judge in South Florida gave Donald Trump and his lawyers everything they wanted in the Mar-a-Lago scandal: U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon approved a request for a special master and blocked parts of the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation. Among legal experts from the left,...
New evidence emerges of Team Trump politicizing the Justice Dept.
The last time Geoffrey Berman generated national headlines, it was in the wake of his firing. In June 2020, the then-U.S. attorney in Manhattan was ousted under highly unusual circumstances, which then-Attorney General Bill Barr and the Trump White House struggled to explain. There was no obvious reason to fire...
Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole
Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
'Trump World isn't impressed': Why Bannon's apparently facing charges with little MAGA support
Steve Bannon, once Donald Trump's chief White House strategist, appeared in handcuffs on Thursday in a New York City court where he pleaded not guilty to charges of defrauding thousands of Trump devotees, as part of a fundraising scam that claimed to be a private effort to build Trump's wall across the southern border. It actually turned out to be a fundraiser for lifestyle money--for the fundraisers. Plus, the Department of Justice saying that it is appealing a federal judge’s ruling to authorize a special master to review documents the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home is also discussed by Joy Reid and her panel.Sept. 9, 2022.
