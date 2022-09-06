Edward Cabrera worked 5 2/3 innings in Friday's 6-3 win over the Mets, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four. Cabrera was very solid through the first five frames Friday night, but he surrendered a two-run shot to Pete Alonso in the sixth and could not finish the inning. Still, the Marlins bullpen was able to secure a win for Cabrera, bringing his record to 5-2 on the year. In two starts so far this month, the young righty has worked to a 3.38 ERA and 11-to-5 K/BB ratio across 10 2/3 innings. He will return to the mound Wednesday against the Phillies.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO