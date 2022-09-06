Read full article on original website
Patrick Wisdom (finger) activated from IL
Wisdom has been swinging a bat throughout the week and looks ready to return to the lineup. David Bote and Alfonso Rivas will man the corner infield for the Cubs Saturday, but Wisdom should make his way back to being an everyday player in the coming days. He is in the 94th percentile in barrel % in 2022.
WATCH: Atlanta Braves Third Baseman Austin Riley Blasts 36th Home Run
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley hit home run number 36 of the season. He is now just one home run behind Philadelphia Phillies leftfielder Kyle Schwarber in the National League home run race.
David Robertson blows save, takes loss on Thursday against Marlins
David Robertson allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out three on Thursday against the Marlins. He was credited with both the blown save and the loss. Fantasy Impact:. The wheels have started to come off for Robertson, who has allowed 11 base-runners over...
C.J. Cron unloads on 504-foot moonshot Friday
Cron got a hold of the longest-hit homer of the season and the second-longest in MLB history at 504 feet. The spectacle of the long ball was impressive, along with the fact that this was his third in his last six games played. Fantasy owners are hoping that this success carries over to his ability to hit for average, as he is hitting just .228 in his last 15 games played.
Wander Franco
Wander Franco went 3-for-5 with a single and two doubles against the Yankees on Friday evening. He also drove in two runs and scored twice. Tampa Bay ultimately defeated New York by a score of 4-2 in the series opener. Friday marked Franco's return from the IL. He had missed...
Edward Cabrera picks up a victory Friday night
Edward Cabrera worked 5 2/3 innings in Friday's 6-3 win over the Mets, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four. Cabrera was very solid through the first five frames Friday night, but he surrendered a two-run shot to Pete Alonso in the sixth and could not finish the inning. Still, the Marlins bullpen was able to secure a win for Cabrera, bringing his record to 5-2 on the year. In two starts so far this month, the young righty has worked to a 3.38 ERA and 11-to-5 K/BB ratio across 10 2/3 innings. He will return to the mound Wednesday against the Phillies.
Albert Pujols collects three hits, drives in three runs Saturday
Albert Pujols went 3-for-4 Saturday, singling, doubling, homering, scoring one run, and driving in three runs in the Cardinals' 7-5 win over the Pirates. Pujols has gotten hits in just three of nine September games for the Cardinals, scoring two runs, hitting two home runs, and driving in five runs in that span. The veteran slugger has made the most of his part-time role with the Cardinals this season, hitting .266 with 30 runs scored, 17 home runs, and 59 runs batted in through 89 games this season.
Bryce Harper homers on Saturday against Nationals
Harper has been slumping of late, so much so that he got a day off on Friday to clear his head. But there's never any reason to worry about the reigning MVP when he's healthy, even if he was striking out at a ridiculously high rate over the last week. Harper's .309/.385/.566 slash line is elite, and he should have plenty left in the tank over these final few weeks as he looks to solidify a playoff spot for Philadelphia.
Pete Alonso homers against Marlins on Friday
Alonso's home run was crushed, traveling 406 feet and leaving the bat at 115.6 MPH, which was one of the hardest balls he has hit all year. The raw power is obviously still there, but even as he has now reached 33 home runs on the season, his overall numbers have slowed significantly in the second half. He's still batting a respectable .267 with 108 RBI, so there's no chance you're ever benching him even in the deepest slump. But other than the occasional home run, Alonso has showed few signs of turning around his recent slide.
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Saturday (9/10) PREMIUM
Baseball is in an unfortunate spot from here on out. The weekend slates used to be owned by MLB, but college and NFL will be taking over from here on out. We’ll keep grinding away with MLB DFS because we’ve been doing it all year. Every team is in action for this card, with the main slate beginning at 7ET. We’ll zone in on that slate because that’s where the big bucks are! With that in mind, let’s dive into this Saturday slate!
Michael Thomas (hamstring) expected to play Week 1
Michael Thomas, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play vs. the Falcons, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Thomas is reportedly playing, but he's still a risky proposition for fantasy managers given the fact that he...
J.K. Dobbins questionable to play Week 1
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, RB J.K. Dobbins is listed as questionable for Week 1 versus the New York Jets. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Dobbins' designation as questionable is a good sign after lots of doubt was cast on his status ahead of Week 1. The Jets have a solid interior defensive line and an improved edge rushing group, making this not as easy of a matchup as may be expected, but with the Ravens' ability to run the ball at will and the likelihood of a positive game script, if Dobbins is healthy, expect positive results. However, if he does miss time, the role will likely be split between RBs Mike Davis and newcomer Kenyan Drake.
Christian Watson (knee) cleared for Week 1
Watson opened training camp on the PUP list but has made a strong recovery and is now on track to make his NFL debut this weekend. The rookie wideout could see an influx of reps right away with Allen Lazard (ankle) not expected to play. He should be rostered in all dynasty formats but doesn't have much season-long intrigue in traditional redraft leagues at the moment.
Ty Montgomery (ankle) questionable Week 1
Montgomery was injured in Week 3 of the preseason and only returned to practice this week. He is listed as the third running back on the Patriots depth chart behind Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. If active, Montgomery would see some receiving work but remain a desperation play. If he can't go, Stevenson would dominate receiving work for the Patriots backfield. Harris caught just 15 passes last season and Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick openly praised Stevenson's pass game skills during camp this summer.
J.C. Jackson (ankle) doubtful to play against Las Vegas
Jackson's Week 1 status has been in doubt all week since the star cornerback underwent ankle surgery a few weeks ago. If Jackson does not play, Asante Samuel Jr. will likely be the defensive back tasked with covering Davante Adams. In a game that could be a shootout, fantasy managers should look for another D/ST to start this week.
Allen Robinson targeted twice in Rams debut
Allen Robinson caught one pass on two targets for 12 yards against the Bills Thursday night. The Rams' offense, sans Cooper Kupp, was completely ineffective Thursday night. Still, Robinson managers can't be pleased after investing an early-round pick on the veteran wideout. His second target was the second to last play of the game, an end zone shot on fourth-and-14 that he couldn't bring down. The game was already decided, but a score there would have made managers feel a lot better going into the Sunday slate of games. Robinson should have an easier matchup in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.
Darrell Henderson Jr. gets bulk of RB work in Week 1
Darrell Henderson Jr. got the start Thursday against the Bills and rushed for 47 yards on 13 carries. He also caught all five of his targets for 26 yards. Henderson's numbers in Week 1 aren't eye-popping, but his usage certainly is. The fourth-year back handled 13 of the team's 18 carries and saw five of the six RB targets. Cam Akers, who was drafted several rounds ahead of Henderson in the majority of redraft leagues, rushed the ball only three times. It will be telling if the trend continues in Week 2 against Atlanta.
Ronnie Stanley (ankle) out for Week 1
Stanley has appeared in just two games since signing a five-year, $112.8 million contract extension in October 2020 due to an ankle injury that has required two surgeries. He was removed from the PUP list prior to the start of the season, which indicates the Ravens do not expect him to miss more than the first four games. However, he was limited in practice Wednesday and did not practice Thursday. OT Ja'Wuan James, who has played just 18 regular season snaps at left tackle in eight seasons but has worked in that position all summer, is expected to start in Stanley's place.
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: George Kittle, Michael Thomas, Drake London, Ken Walker III (2022)
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL and fantasy football. Still, it’s important to be in the know regarding the latest in injury updates, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Get the...
