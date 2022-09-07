Read full article on original website
latechsports.com
LA Tech Faces Stephen F. Austin in Home Opener
RUSTON – The 2022 Louisiana Tech football team opens up its home slate when it hosts Stephen F. Austin at 6 p.m. on Saturday inside Joe Aillet Stadium. Radio: LA Tech Sports Network (KXKZ 107.5 FM) TV: ESPN3. SERIES HISTORY. Series: LA Tech leads, 4-1 In Ruston: 2-1 In...
latechsports.com
Lady Techsters Split First Day at Central Arkansas Invitational
Conway, Ark. - The Louisiana Tech Volleyball team came back to beat ULM 3-2 for the second time this season after falling to Southern Illinois 3-0 on Friday in the first day of the Central Arkansas Invitational. LA Tech took down ULM for the second time this week in a...
KBTX.com
A sweet spot returns to A&M’s campus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Along with the newly renovated Aggie Park comes a new sweet spot. Texas A&M’s former campus creamery was a sentimental location for the Moore family. “A perfect spot for our family. My wife and I graduated from A&M, our three kids graduated from A&M,...
35-Year-Old Justin Thomas Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Brenham (Brenham, TX)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash in Brenham that killed a Washington County man. The crash was reported to have happened at around 10:45 p.m, on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
mocomotive.com
Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
3 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Robertson County (Robertson County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Robertson County on Wednesday night. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Notice of Public Sale #2
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Humble Towing impound located at 24672 FM 1485, New Caney, TX 77357, 281-354-8697 on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, @ 9:45 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Contact selling location for questions.
KBTX.com
Last dairyman in Grimes County closes barn doors
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County was known as the Land of Milk and Honey after dairy farms began popping up following World War II. But, that statement is only half true today, as the last dairyman in Grimes County closed his barn doors. Art Courville spent the last 49...
mocomotive.com
Texas sheriff says fentanyl should be classified as weapon of mass destruction
(The Center Square) – Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson says the illicit drug fentanyl that’s pouring into Texas through the southern border should be labeled as a “weapon of mass destruction.” He told Fox News, “fentanyl is poison that’s being introduced to our country. The illicit manufacturing of…
mocomotive.com
Harris County deputy accidently shoots himself in Magnolia home, deputies say
MAGNOLIA, Texas (CW39) — A Harris County deputy has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound at his home in Montgomery County on Thursday night. Montgomery County deputies got the call at 7:15 p.m. and say the off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was working on his gun at his parent’s home in the Clear Creek Forest subdivision in Magnolia when the gun discharged.
Loved ones say goodbye to Harris Co. Pct. 3 deputy fatally shot while driving home in Atascocita
Investigators still don't have a suspect in custody or know what the motive might've been, leaving Omar Ursin's family without any closure as they prepare to lay him to rest Thursday.
Officials say girlfriend helped East Texas inmate escape; both considered armed, dangerous
Officials in Houston County announced Wednesday morning they are searching for an escaped inmate and his girlfriend who authorities said helped him escape.
KBTX.com
Multiple car burglaries in Bryan after Labor Day weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police reported multiple vehicle burglaries in several Bryan neighborhoods today, and they believe the crimes started over Labor Day weekend. When holidays like Labor Day roll around, authorities said its common for thieves to come out and try to tug on people’s car doors. On Sept. 7, Bryan PD received six reports of vehicle burglaries which all happened in different areas in Bryan.
hellowoodlands.com
Conroe Police Department implements Mounted Patrol Unit
The Conroe Police Department is proud to introduce its first Mounted Patrol Unit to the streets of Conroe. The unit will consist of four full-time police officers and a supervisor who will provide horse-back police patrol in neighborhoods, shopping centers, and the Downtown area. In addition to everyday patrols, the Mounted Officers will be an invaluable tool in the search of missing persons or rural area canvasing and bringing back that small-town feel to the community. The Mounted Unit will participate in community events and provide highly visible security for events like parades, park events, Downtown events, the Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival, the Montgomery County Fair, and National Night Out.
Passenger shot and killed while driving along Grand Parkway in Spring area
The eastbound lanes of the Grand Parkway have reopened after they were closed for several hours. Now, investigators are looking for surveillance video.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/09/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-09-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-06-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
16-year-old identified after she was picked up from Niko Niko's and later found dead 55 miles away
Sheriff's deputies provided a name but not much else on Thursday, days after the body of a girl in Niko Niko's work clothes was found.
thevindicator.com
Pct. 4 Constable’s Office arrests five in raid
DAYTON - On Sept. 8, the Liberty County Precinct 4 Constables Office concluded an investigation regarding the trafficking of marijuana and firearms from a residence located at 5670 County Road 602 in Dayton by executing a search warrant for the premises, issued by Liberty County 253rd District Judge Chap Cain.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH ON FM 1097
At 10:35 pm Thursday North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a reported crash with ejection on FM 1097 East just a very short distance from the Walker/Montgomery County line. Units arrived to find a Kia in the ditch of the westbound lane. The body of a male had been ejected and lying in the ditch on the eastbound side. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a culvert, and flipped end over end before rolling and ejecting the un-restrained driver. DPS investigated the crash as Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable provided traffic control. According to Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack, the 24-year-old-male who is possibly from Alvin was not wearing a seatbelt. Mack said if the seatbelt had been worn there was a good chance he would have survived. Judge Mack ordered the victim to be transported by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
Conroe City Council adopts new tax rate of $0.4272 for FY-2022-23
Conroe adopts the new budget for FY 2022-23 on Sept. 8. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) Conroe City Council previously discussed adopting the voter-approval tax rate of $0.428 per $100 valuation during a Sept. 7 workshop meeting. However, during a Sept. 8 regular meeting, Council Member Curt Maddux requested to cut $150,000 in external audits from the fiscal year 2022-23 budget to allow a lower tax rate of $0.4272 per $100 valuation.
