NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – Sophomore defensive back Garry Rosemond Jr. had two touchdowns in the Merrimack College football victory over Assumption University on Friday night. Rosemond Jr. had an interception return for a touchdown in the first half and then followed up with a 94-yard kick return in the second half. Jack Zergiotis threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Jacari Carter had five receptions for 79 yards in the victory. Rodney Samson had seven totals tackles, which led the team.

NORTH ANDOVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO