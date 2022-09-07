ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Andover, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
merrimackathletics.com

Women's Volleyball Downed by Siena

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. – The Merrimack College women's volleyball team lost its matchup with Siena University on Friday night in three sets. Sydney Green led the Warriors in kills with 15. Mia Ardila had 21 assists which was good enough for best on the team. Cate Wright had 11 digs in the loss.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
merrimackathletics.com

Two Touchdowns from Rosemond Jr. Pushes Football Past Assumption

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – Sophomore defensive back Garry Rosemond Jr. had two touchdowns in the Merrimack College football victory over Assumption University on Friday night. Rosemond Jr. had an interception return for a touchdown in the first half and then followed up with a 94-yard kick return in the second half. Jack Zergiotis threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Jacari Carter had five receptions for 79 yards in the victory. Rodney Samson had seven totals tackles, which led the team.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
merrimackathletics.com

Two Goals From Feilscher Sinks Umass Lowell

NORTH ANDOVER MASS- The Merrimack College Warriors men's soccer team snapped their two game winless streak with a complete effort resulting in a 2-0 victory over the University Of Massachusetts- Lowell Saturday afternoon at Martone-Mejail Field. The Basics. Merrimack 2 Umass Lowell 0. Merrimack (2-3-0) Umass Lowell (1-3-1) Rapid Recap.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
merrimackathletics.com

Women’s Soccer Defeats New Hampshire, 1-0

NORTH ANDOVER MASS- The Merrimack College women's soccer team came away winners tonight in the tough 1-0 victory over the University of New Hampshire, Thursday night at Martone-Mejail Field. The Basics. Merrimack 1 New Hampshire 0. Merrimack (2-4-1) New Hampshire (2-4-0) It took the Warriors just under 13 minutes for...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy