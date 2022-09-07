Read full article on original website
Habitat ReStore to move to new location
COOKEVILLE – After 20 years on East 15th St, Habitat ReStore (UCHFH) will be moving to a new location later this fall. UCHFH recently reached an agreement and will be the neighbor to Big RK, 560 S. Jefferson Ave., adding a climate controlled 16,300 square-foot facility for sales and donation processing, along with an easy donation drop-off drive thru.
State Parks, Tennessee Serves provide volunteer opportunities
NASHVILLE – Tennessee State Parks will partner with Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee’s initiative, Tennessee Serves, to offer volunteer opportunities to the public throughout the month of September. These workdays will also coincide with National Public Lands Day. “This is an excellent chance for volunteers to provide service...
Westside Dental Studio holds grand opening
COOKEVILLE – Westside Dental Studio celebrated the grand opening of its new office with a ribbon cutting with the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber. Dr. Aaron Brooksbank is an experienced dentist and is excited to provide excellent personalized care to patients from the Cookeville area. The new office utilizes modern technology and advanced techniques to ensure every treatment is efficient, effective and comfortable.
Smith joins Habitat staff
COOKEVILLE – Upper Cumberland Habitat for Humanity (UCHFH) recently welcomed their newest staff member Allison Smith. Smith will be taking on the Senior Repair Program, ensuring our aging neighbors receive much needed improvements to their homes so that they can age in place safely. Smith has 20+ years in...
WCTE Stations of Imagination is back
COOKEVILLE – WCTE Central TN PBS is happy to announce that our popular Stations of Imagination event is back this year, in person!. Taking place Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stations of Imagination will include lots of free family activities, games, crafts and much more.
Putnam Properties celebrates 20 years in business
COOKEVILLE – The Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce joined Putnam Properties with a ribbon cutting to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Putnam Properties is a full-service property management company. They specialize in residential property but manage all types of real estate from commercial office space to industrial. Whether you seek a large family house with a yard, an apartment home or designated student accommodation, they have you covered.
Cookeville Chamber holds New Member Luncheon
COOKEVILLE – The Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber celebrated its new members with the new members luncheon at First National Bank, host of the event. New members were introduced to the chamber through an introductory ice-breaker game that allowed them to share more about their business and learn more about what the Chamber offers them.
Enrollment Open For Tennessee Healthcare Campaign
Low-income Upper Cumberland can register for reduced healthcare. The Tennessee Healthcare Campaign an organization that aims to help those who are underserved has opened enrollment. Outreach Coordinator Tom Savage said the Upper Cumberland is a focus by the organization considering low coverage rates. “Folks in the Upper Cumberland they really...
Multiple People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wilson County (Wilson County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Wilson County. The officials reported that a car and commercial vehicle were [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Dogapalooza set for Sept. 24
COOKEVILLE– Dog lovers it’s that time of the year. A day full of fun for dogs and people who love them. Leisure Services is excited to present the annual Dogapalooza at Cane Creek Dog Park on Saturday, Sept.24 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. A fun event for citizens and their pets! We look forward to a day full of tail wags and smiles!
￼RAM set for free 2-day clinic in Sparta
SPARTA – Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day clinic on Sept. 17-18. RAM will be set up at White County High School, located at 267 Allen Drive, Sparta for two days only.
The WillowPoint Group of Baird celebrates new location
COOKEVILLE – The WillowPoint Group of Baird celebrated the grand opening of its new location with a ribbon cutting and open house with the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber. The WillowPointe Group of Baird, a multigenerational team at Baird, is a private wealth management company that has been serving customers for over 100 years with strong, stable and trusted financial partners. They also offer asset management, investment banking/capital markets and private equity services. Its focus is to build upon relationships of trust by listening carefully to our clients’ goals and needs and then developing innovative solutions which enable our clients to have peace of mind and confidence in their future.
I-40 reopens in Wilson County after semi crash
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 3 a.m. near mile marker 244 at Tuckers Crossroads.
Putnam homes sales decreasing, prices continue to rise
PUTNAM COUNTY – The overall number of home sales may be on a downward trajectory, but median sale price and price per square foot are at record levels, according to data from Putnam County Assessor of Property Steve Pierce. Home sales hit a seven-month low in August with only...
Kidnapping scam calls reported in East Tennessee, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claimed kidnapping scam calls have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Crossville Police Department. The scam caller claims to have kidnapped someone and often asks for money, according to Crime Stoppers. Even if told not to, officials said to always contact law enforcement if called by the scammer.
CROSSVILLE MAN ADMITS TO SELLING METH TO SUPPORT HABIT AND CONSENTS TO SEARCH OF PHONE
On September 4, 2022 While on patrol a Crossville Police Officer observed a black Dodge Durango traveling on Burnett St. The driver of the vehicle did not have his seatbelt on and the passenger side. brake light was out. The officer made contact with the driver of the vehicle. He...
Drug Offenders Have Their Day in Court
Four people charged with drug offenses had their day in court Tuesday, September 6. Judge Gary McKenzie presided. 45-year-old Jermaine Derperise McCoy entered a plea to two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver over 0.5 grams of methamphetamine and received a 15-year sentence in each case as a range II offender in the Tennessee Department of Corrections to run concurrently with each other and with a White County case against him. He was fined $2,000 and given jail credit of 810 days served.
CROSSVILLE WOMAN IN CARE BEAR PAJAMAS ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF MERCHANDISE AT WAL-MART
On 9-5 –2022 at approximately 5:40 p.m. City Units were dispatched to Wal-Mart for Shoplifting. Upon arrival, while on the Phone with a Wal-Mart’s Asset Protection team member, the officer learned that a female subject wearing white care bear pajamas was approaching the pharmacy side exit. While waiting outside the doors, the team member made contact with the female subject in the breezeway of the GM doors. The female subject was taken back to the lost prevention office. The female subject was then identified as Kristena Rose Bohannon. Mrs. Bohannon’s bag was searched at this time. Her bag had concealed merchandise belonging to Wal–Mart. The Value of 11 items were $88.83, which was recovered. Mrs. Bohannon admitted to placing the items in her bag. Mrs. Bohannon was then placed in custody and transported to the Justice Center. Mrs. Bohannon was charged theft of merchandise.
Livingston Sweeps Stone Memorial On The Road
The Livingston Academy Lady Wildcats took home a big district victory on Thursday, as they took down Stone Memorial 3-0 in Crossville. The first set featured plenty of back-and-forth action, as LA opened up a 6-1 lead early. Stone quickly responded and took control, as the Lady Panthers held a 22-18 lead late in the frame. Livingston didn’t roll over however, as they battled back to win the opening set 26-24.
Tennessee Tech president ‘disturbed and dismayed’ by video of apparent on-campus drag show
A video making the rounds on social media has caused a stir in the Tennessee Tech community, eventually prompting a response from the school's president.
