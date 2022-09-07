ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

'Miracle baby' giraffe born at Columbus Zoo

The Columbus Zoo has welcomed a long-legged, endangered new addition: a baby Masai giraffe. The unnamed newborn was born to 12-year-old mother Zuri on August 31, according to a news release from the zoo.
COLUMBUS, GA

