Chargers' causes for concern vs. Raiders in Week 1

By Alex Katson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the Chargers’ season, set to kick off on Sunday with a home game against the Raiders.

We know both teams will bring the energy for a heated rivalry game, though, and there are a few reasons to be concerned about the matchup with Vegas.

Here are four of them:

J.C. Jackson injury

Jackson hasn’t yet returned to practice after undergoing ankle surgery two weeks ago, which seems to suggest he’ll be out on Sunday. That leaves Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. as the two starting corners on the outside. One of them will have to cover Davante Adams for the majority of this game, with Bryce Callahan in the slot against Hunter Renfrow and Derwin James likely manning up Darren Waller. The Chargers should be confident in Callahan and James to get their jobs done, but Davis and/or Samuel on Adams could be a bit of a pain point. The injury to Jackson also weakens the depth in the secondary – if anyone else goes down, rookies Ja’Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard are next up in the rotation.

Unclear running back rotation

Isaiah Spiller continues to nurse an ankle injury, leaving his role in Week 1 a bit unclear. Joshua Kelley and newly signed Sony Michel will likely split the second running back duties, but there are reasons to be cautious about both. While Kelley has looked much improved this offseason, he has yet to prove he can be a high-impact player in games that count. Michel has struggled with his health, which has partially contributed to a declining yards per carry average over the past few seasons that led to him getting cut by the Dolphins earlier this offseason. If the Raiders can limit Ekeler, one of the three other options will have to step up. But will any of them get consistent enough reps to get into a groove?

Offensive line chemistry

Rashawn Slater and Matt Feiler return on the left side. They’re not the issue here. What could be one, especially for Week 1, is the chemistry between rookie Zion Johnson and his compatriots. Center Corey Linsley didn’t play a single snap of preseason action as one of the Chargers’ many bubble-wrapped veterans, but he’s also had a series of mysterious vet rest days in practice. That leaves him and Johnson without a full complement of reps in practice and zero live opportunities to work out the kinks. On the other side, Johnson has had to build chemistry with both right tackles: Trey Pipkins and Storm Norton. Pipkins eventually won the job, and his chemistry did look better with Johnson. But again, it’s only half the number of reps the rookie could’ve had with his right tackle. Those hiccups could lead to pressure on Justin Herbert or rapidly closing holes for Ekeler and the running game.

Return game threats

Maybe it’s just because my childhood is marred with memories of the Raiders blocking multiple Mike Scifres punts back in 2010, but special teams is always one of my focus areas whenever these two teams meet. This year, I think the biggest concern is in the return game, especially after watching Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin torch the Chargers for a kick and punt return touchdown. Raiders kick returner Ameer Abdullah is tied for third among active NFL players in kick return average with 25.4 yards per return, behind only Cordarrelle Patterson and former Charger Andre Roberts. Abdullah is also fourth in total kick return yardage among active players behind Patterson, Roberts, and Tyler Lockett. Hunter Renfrow is a lesser threat as a punt returner, but his shiftiness is not to be underestimated. If Los Angeles hasn’t patched the holes that led to Turpin’s huge preseason game, it could be a rough afternoon for them.

