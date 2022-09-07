Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spotonidaho.com
Southern Idaho evening weather forecast: Very mild but smoky, warmer for the weekend (Video)
A dry and milder weather pattern has settled across Idaho, ending the recent heat wave and allowing for more typical September temperatures. Thursday's high in Boise was 85, and overnight temperatures cooled to the 40's in much of the Treasure Valley. Smoke has been drawn southward from area wildfires across much of central and southern Idaho. Air quality has deteriorated, with ...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho Republican Party chair denounces Boise Pride Festival, calls for defunding...
Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon is urging businesses to pull their support from Boise Pride Festival ahead of this weekend's events, writes reporter James Dawson of Boise State Public Radio. Moon's statement issued Wednesday morning criticizes the festival's sponsors...
Comments / 0