California State

Evening Briefing: SoCal facing possible blackouts amid heat; Disney Expo coming to OC; Emmys host previews LA ceremony

By Will Sayre, Paco Ramos-Moreno
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
spectrumnews1.com

Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

LA-area officials mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles and California officials joined leaders worldwide Thursday in mourning the death — and celebrating the life — of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, who died at age 96 after serving on the throne for seven decades. What You Need To...
LOS ANGELES, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hemet, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Government
spectrumnews1.com

North Carolina wins Wolfspeed semiconductor materials plant

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based semiconductor company announced Friday it will build a $5 billion manufacturing plant in its home state to produce silicon carbide wafers, which is emerging as a favored part for renewable energy products. Wolfspeed Inc. said it plans to create 1,800 new jobs...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
spectrumnews1.com

South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have joined forces to purchase 40 acres around the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark, the site of one of the deadliest massacres in U.S. history. The Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux said the purchase of...
WOUNDED KNEE, SD
spectrumnews1.com

12 spots you can pick apples across Wisconsin this fall

As pumpkin spice takes over and temperatures continue to drop, fall is just around the corner. And that means many Wisconsinites and their families will venture out to start their fall traditions, whether it’s visiting the local pumpkin patch or the apple orchard, hiking through the forests of gold or baking those sweet apple pies.
WISCONSIN STATE
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Andy Samberg
spectrumnews1.com

Michigan Dems hope for boost from abortion ballot initiative

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A question on Michigan’s November ballot asking voters to put the right to an abortion in the state constitution could have a powerful effect: drawing more left-leaning voters to the polls and boosting Democrats’ power in the battleground state. A record number of...
LANSING, MI
spectrumnews1.com

Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing, seal records

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records, documents released Friday by the state’s Government Accountability Board show. The Republican governor, who is widely seen...
POLITICS
spectrumnews1.com

What is Delta 8 THC and how is it legal?​

MADISON, Wis. — Alan Robinson is the cofounder of Herbal Aspect, which is a Black-owned cannabis company based in Madison. In April of 2014, Wisconsin Act 267 was enacted and this legalized the use of medical marijuana throughout the state. The interest in Delta 8 THC has grown drastically...
MADISON, WI
#Disney Expo#Caiso
spectrumnews1.com

Female kicker one of three girls on Copley football team

COPLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Kami Ayoup works double duty in the fall season. The varsity soccer goalie also doubles as the starting kicker for the football team. Copley High School's football team has a female kicker. The kicker has made all but one of her extra points. She is...
COPLEY TOWNSHIP, OH

