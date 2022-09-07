While all the high-flying scenes in Top Gun: Maverick were impressive, another element that factored into the sequel’s mammoth success was the athleticism Tom Cruise and co. showed. This was best illustrated in the infamous beach football scene. That scene was nothing new for Maverick star Greg Tarzan Davis, who spent his high school years playing football before shifting his focus to acting. But of course, Davis and the younger stars and, according to him, Cruise really "set the bar" and was just downright cool to work with.

NFL ・ 36 MINUTES AGO