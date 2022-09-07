Read full article on original website
While all the high-flying scenes in Top Gun: Maverick were impressive, another element that factored into the sequel’s mammoth success was the athleticism Tom Cruise and co. showed. This was best illustrated in the infamous beach football scene. That scene was nothing new for Maverick star Greg Tarzan Davis, who spent his high school years playing football before shifting his focus to acting. But of course, Davis and the younger stars and, according to him, Cruise really "set the bar" and was just downright cool to work with.
Virus forces Lea Michele off Broadway stage in 'Funny Girl'
Fans of Lea Michele hoping to finally see her singing and dancing in “Funny Girl” on Broadway will have to be patient.The “Glee” actor has tested positive for COVID-19 — missing Saturday's matinee and evening performance — and must now quarantine, slated to return to the show on Tuesday, Sept. 20. She only started on Tuesday.The bittersweet comedy tells the tale of Fanny Brice, a Jewish girl from New York in the 1920s who went from burlesque to Broadway stages despite criticism that she wasn’t conventionally beautiful. “Funny Girl” is a musical that celebrates the oddballs, the kooky and the...
