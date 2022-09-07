COOKEVILLE – The WillowPoint Group of Baird celebrated the grand opening of its new location with a ribbon cutting and open house with the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber. The WillowPointe Group of Baird, a multigenerational team at Baird, is a private wealth management company that has been serving customers for over 100 years with strong, stable and trusted financial partners. They also offer asset management, investment banking/capital markets and private equity services. Its focus is to build upon relationships of trust by listening carefully to our clients’ goals and needs and then developing innovative solutions which enable our clients to have peace of mind and confidence in their future.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO