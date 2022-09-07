Read full article on original website
Smith joins Habitat staff
COOKEVILLE – Upper Cumberland Habitat for Humanity (UCHFH) recently welcomed their newest staff member Allison Smith. Smith will be taking on the Senior Repair Program, ensuring our aging neighbors receive much needed improvements to their homes so that they can age in place safely. Smith has 20+ years in...
State Parks, Tennessee Serves provide volunteer opportunities
NASHVILLE – Tennessee State Parks will partner with Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee’s initiative, Tennessee Serves, to offer volunteer opportunities to the public throughout the month of September. These workdays will also coincide with National Public Lands Day. “This is an excellent chance for volunteers to provide service...
WCTE Stations of Imagination is back
COOKEVILLE – WCTE Central TN PBS is happy to announce that our popular Stations of Imagination event is back this year, in person!. Taking place Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stations of Imagination will include lots of free family activities, games, crafts and much more.
Westside Dental Studio holds grand opening
COOKEVILLE – Westside Dental Studio celebrated the grand opening of its new office with a ribbon cutting with the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber. Dr. Aaron Brooksbank is an experienced dentist and is excited to provide excellent personalized care to patients from the Cookeville area. The new office utilizes modern technology and advanced techniques to ensure every treatment is efficient, effective and comfortable.
￼RAM set for free 2-day clinic in Sparta
SPARTA – Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day clinic on Sept. 17-18. RAM will be set up at White County High School, located at 267 Allen Drive, Sparta for two days only.
Habitat ReStore to move to new location
COOKEVILLE – After 20 years on East 15th St, Habitat ReStore (UCHFH) will be moving to a new location later this fall. UCHFH recently reached an agreement and will be the neighbor to Big RK, 560 S. Jefferson Ave., adding a climate controlled 16,300 square-foot facility for sales and donation processing, along with an easy donation drop-off drive thru.
Cookeville Chamber holds New Member Luncheon
COOKEVILLE – The Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber celebrated its new members with the new members luncheon at First National Bank, host of the event. New members were introduced to the chamber through an introductory ice-breaker game that allowed them to share more about their business and learn more about what the Chamber offers them.
Putnam homes sales decreasing, prices continue to rise
PUTNAM COUNTY – The overall number of home sales may be on a downward trajectory, but median sale price and price per square foot are at record levels, according to data from Putnam County Assessor of Property Steve Pierce. Home sales hit a seven-month low in August with only...
Putnam Properties celebrates 20 years in business
COOKEVILLE – The Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce joined Putnam Properties with a ribbon cutting to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Putnam Properties is a full-service property management company. They specialize in residential property but manage all types of real estate from commercial office space to industrial. Whether you seek a large family house with a yard, an apartment home or designated student accommodation, they have you covered.
The WillowPoint Group of Baird celebrates new location
COOKEVILLE – The WillowPoint Group of Baird celebrated the grand opening of its new location with a ribbon cutting and open house with the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber. The WillowPointe Group of Baird, a multigenerational team at Baird, is a private wealth management company that has been serving customers for over 100 years with strong, stable and trusted financial partners. They also offer asset management, investment banking/capital markets and private equity services. Its focus is to build upon relationships of trust by listening carefully to our clients’ goals and needs and then developing innovative solutions which enable our clients to have peace of mind and confidence in their future.
