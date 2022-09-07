AVOCADOS? The beloved alligator pear is more often described as "green" and far less often as "golden," though the luscious, pit-big, bumpy-of-skin fruits definitely can have a gold-like hue. But actively associating these more-green-than-gold goodies with the Golden State? So many people do, and rightly so, for the avocado grows well in many California regions. You can see this in the numerous restaurants that offer avocado dishes on their menus — from avocado toast to classic Cobb salads — and you know the avo's iconic character by the fact that there are a few avocado festivals on the California calendar. But one of the tasty titans of the food festival scene has to be the party that pops up soon after autumn starts in Carpinteria, all to give green dreamers an assortment of avocado-themed comestibles and a caboodle of live shows to enjoy while devouring the dreamy, creamy delight.

