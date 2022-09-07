Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
New Omicron Vaccine Arrives to Santa Barbara
Though new cases of COVID-19 continue to afflict people every day, the rate has been slowing since mid-July in California and Santa Barbara County. As well, the new updated vaccine developed for the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 strains has made its way to pharmacies and doctors’ offices in recent days after the Food and Drug Administration approved its use on an emergency basis at the end of August.
Santa Barbara Independent
80 More Rooms at the Hilton?
It should come as no surprise that the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort’s recently proposed expansion has stirred up controversy. This is just another chapter in a longstanding Santa Barbara tradition: one in which environmentally challenged developments can eventually be made acceptable, but only if the developer is willing to negotiate — sometimes for years — with government staff and activist organizations.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Farewell to the Beloved Dr. Fenzi
A message sent on behalf of the S.B. Neighborhood Clinics’ Board of Directors:. This week marked a new beginning for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) as we welcomed our new CEO, Dr. Mahdi Ashrafian, but it also marks the culmination of a remarkable career in medicine for our beloved Dr. Charles Fenzi. When anyone thinks of SBNC, they think of Dr. Fenzi. His warm personal style, eternal optimism, and genuine kindness to everyone are impossible to resist. Dr. Fenzi has been serving our Santa Barbara community and leading SBNC for over a decade, first as Chief Medical Officer starting in 2012, and then as CEO/CMO since 2015.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Montecito Resident Wins the WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest
The 2022 WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest launched this spring to recognize beautiful, water-efficient residential gardens throughout Santa Barbara County. The Santa Barbara County Water Agency and participating local water providers encouraged residents to apply for the contest and enter into the running for an agency award and the countywide grand prize. A winner from each participating water provider’s service area received an engraved sandstone sign to display in their gardens. This year’s participating water providers were the Montecito Water District, Carpinteria Valley Water District, Vandenberg Village Community Services District, and the Cites of Solvang and Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Santa Barbara Home with a Sweeping View
Santa Barbara experienced a building boom in the 1920s, like many other U.S. cities. World War I and the Spanish Flu epidemic were behind us, and automobiles were allowing easy access to neighborhoods beyond the streetcar lines. Such was probably the case for this home and others on Garcia Road, near the intersection of Milpas and Anapamu streets.
Santa Barbara Independent
No Big Changes for 82-Unit Eastside Santa Barbara Development
Project planners typically dread the gauntlet of city review hearings in the notoriously picky boardrooms of Santa Barbara, but for some projects — like the 82-residential-unit mixed-use development proposed at the old Capitol Hardware location on Milpas Street — a development agreement with the city all but guarantees an approval, essentially leaving members of the Architectural Board of Review (ABR) with their hands tied during design review.
Santa Barbara facing housing crisis as rent skyrockets
According to Rent.com, the average rent for apartments in Santa Barbara is between $3,545 and and $5,850. The post Santa Barbara facing housing crisis as rent skyrockets appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Barbara Robertson Set to Retire as CEO of Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA — Capping an impactful, three-decade career in the area’s nonprofit sector, Barbara Robertson has announced her retirement as president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, effective December 31. A search for her successor will commence immediately.
Santa Barbara Independent
Wage-Rent Gap for Millennials Living in Mid-Size Cities Highest in Santa Barbara Area
The Santa Barbara-Santa Maria metropolitan area won the dubious distinction of having the biggest gap between wages and rents for millennial renters out of all mid-size cities detailed in a recent housing report issued by Filterbuy, a national company that sells home air filtration systems. Using data accumulated by the...
Santa Barbara Independent
9/11 Remembrance
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Twenty-one years ago, on September 11, 2001, the United States was attacked when terrorists crashed planes into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington DC, and another in a Pennsylvania field. We will never forget the terrible tragedy that occurred that day.
Noozhawk
5071 Rhoads Ave A, Santa Barbara, CA 93111
This Walnut Park Townhome PUD offers a choice, end-unit location in a beautiful park-like setting, complimenting the 3 bdrm/2.5 bth floorplan w/an attached 2-car garage. Freshly painted interior & smooth ceilings T/O. The living rm has a fireplace, built-in cabinet, & spacious under-stairs closet. Living rm & dining rm sliders access the fenced-in patio & garden which span the unit's width & is framed by newer, horizontal plank fencing w/a gate that leads to the beautiful open area. Upstairs, south-facing windows bring in serene treetop views, open skies, & mountain views to the north. End-unit placement offers extra windows that provide additional light & ventilation. An inviting pool & spa are conveniently located at the end of the row from unit. Bike path nearby goes to SB, Gol Bch+.
NBC Los Angeles
Carpinteria's Creamy October Kick-off to Soon Guac Our Worlds
AVOCADOS? The beloved alligator pear is more often described as "green" and far less often as "golden," though the luscious, pit-big, bumpy-of-skin fruits definitely can have a gold-like hue. But actively associating these more-green-than-gold goodies with the Golden State? So many people do, and rightly so, for the avocado grows well in many California regions. You can see this in the numerous restaurants that offer avocado dishes on their menus — from avocado toast to classic Cobb salads — and you know the avo's iconic character by the fact that there are a few avocado festivals on the California calendar. But one of the tasty titans of the food festival scene has to be the party that pops up soon after autumn starts in Carpinteria, all to give green dreamers an assortment of avocado-themed comestibles and a caboodle of live shows to enjoy while devouring the dreamy, creamy delight.
Santa Barbara Independent
Riding the Storm with Queen Elizabeth, Santa Barbara-Style
When Queen Elizabeth II invited President Reagan to go horseback riding during his trip to Britain, he suggested they go riding in Santa Barbara so he could show her his ranch horses. The Queen and Prince Philip were scheduled to visit Reagan’s ranch on March 1, 1983. It was...
Santa Barbara Independent
Public Asked to Take an Online Survey on Housing and Transportation; Chance to Receive $50 Cash Card
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) is asking the public to take an online community survey on housing and sustainable transportation. The 5-minute survey is available in Spanish and English and is a part of SBCAG’s efforts to gather data that will help decide what type of transformative projects could receive $5.3 million funding from California’s Regional Early Action Planning Grants of 2021 (also known as REAP 2.0). Participants who complete the survey online or at in-person events by October 5 will have a chance to receive a $50 cash card.
Central Coast man found dead after seeking aid for girlfriend during heat wave
His girlfriend suffered from heat exhaustion during a hike.
AOL Corp
Rain on the way to SLO County, while SoCal is about to get ‘drenched.’ Here’s what to know
San Luis Obispo County is about to see a dramatic change in the weather as days of record heat give way to some unusual September rain generated by Tropical Storm Kay. Meteorologist John Lindsey said the county and much of Southern California can expect varying amounts of rain as the storm system moves north.
Santa Barbara Independent
Body of Missing Ventura Hiker Recovered at Gaviota
The massive search to find missing hiker Tim Sgrignoli ended on Thursday morning when his body was found close to Highway 101 near the Gaviota Pass in Santa Barbara County. The 29-year-old Ventura man went missing on Sunday afternoon. Ever since, teams of rescue searchers from 10 counties up and down California trekked through the steep terrain covered in heavy brush and poison oak in the attempt to find him, said Commander Erik Raney with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Santa Barbara Independent
Thanks, Nick
Thanks to Nick Welsh for his article on Richard Parker and the News & Review/Independent. Who else could put together such a clear look back over the history of Parker and the paper. For me he conjured up images of many pillars of Santa Barbara’s proud liberal heritage — the...
Ventura residents visit Rosie Lee Imports in Ventura to mourn the Queen’s passing
People flocked to a local store filled to the brim with British goods on Thursday as news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing swept the globe. The post Ventura residents visit Rosie Lee Imports in Ventura to mourn the Queen’s passing appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
