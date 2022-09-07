Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Community Nutcracker To Hold Auditions In AugustP3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
Related
uab.edu
UAB students selected for prestigious Gilman International Scholarship and Freeman-ASIA award
Nine University of Alabama at Birmingham students have been selected for the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship. This is the largest cohort of recipients from UAB in a single application cycle. One additional student, Dallas Blackwell, has been selected for a Freeman Award for Study in Asia. “We are so...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Brookwood's Jade Weathersby commits to University of Alabama at Birmingham
Brookwood senior Jade Weathersby committed Friday to the University of Alabama at Birmingham women’s basketball program. Weathersby moved from Colorado to Parkview before her junior season, when she earned all-county and all-region honors after averaging 20 points, 13 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.2 blocks. The 6-foot-2 forward transferred to Brookwood after her junior year.
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools working to promote extra curricular activities for students after violent week in the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been one week since the Labor Day Weekend string of violence started in Birmingham. Mayor Randall Woodfin has blamed local gangs. Birmingham Police have not shared much information about any local gangs like Mayor Woodfin mentioned earlier this week, but they said they are looking into certain groups causing trouble in the city.
Bham Now
15+ Birmingham restaurant closings from this summer + what’s next
Here at Bham Now, we love to share the buzziest new openings in Birmingham—but unfortunately, we also see Birmingham restaurant closings. Whether they’re due to increasing rent prices, staff shortages or just business owners looking for a change, we hate to say goodbye. Here are 15 restaurants that closed in Birmingham this summer and what’s next for the spaces and owners, in no particular order.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Alabama High School Football Scoreboard: Week 4
On a weekend when most West Alabama high school football games were moved to Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather, here’s a look at what happened on the field including a few Birmingham area games of interest. In Friday action, McAdory pummeled Paul W. Bryant 46-19 in...
wbrc.com
Birmingham woman, mother said they had game day challenges at Bryant-Denny Stadium
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The University of Alabama changed some game-day procedures for 2022, with the goal of making the stadium more handicap accessible. But a woman from Birmingham says more needs to be done. Julie Garrett-Sloan says they knew about the changes ahead of time, but didn’t realize what...
wvtm13.com
5K for Liza: Birmingham comes together to finish murdered Memphis jogger's run
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — Over 200 people gathered in Mountain Brook, Alabama, early Friday morning to run in honor of Eliza "Liza" Fletcher, a 34-year-old wife, mother and teacher who wasabducted and killed during her routine predawn run last week in Memphis, Tennessee. Watch the video above to learn more.
wbrc.com
Students, community wear red for Marquis Bell who died in minibike accident
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Students, teachers, and staff at Hueytown Intermediate School remembered their friend and classmate, 10-year-old Marquis Bell, Friday. Marquis was hit by a car and tragically killed Tuesday while riding a minibike in west Birmingham. The school and community all wore red to honor Marquis, better known...
IN THIS ARTICLE
birminghamtimes.com
‘Fifth Little Girl’ in Birmingham Church Bombing And Her Nurse at Hospital Reunite — After 6 Decades
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse on the floor.
WTOK-TV
‘Just think about the lives you are affecting’: Children’s of Alabama reacts after children hurt by gunfire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A week full of violent crime in Birmingham has left left three children injured by gunfire, and one child in the hospital awaiting surgery. Children’s of Alabama’s ER is crowded with patients. They are seeing more than 200 people a day right now, but that’s not from violence, it’s mainly from kids heading back to school. But, trauma officials said this string of crime has left a major impact on innocent children and can strain hospital staff.
wbrc.com
Birmingham nonprofit providing resources and mentorship for young men
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is in all the headlines this week with eight homicides in less than a week here in Birmingham, but there is still hope. Cultivate 4 or C4 Mentoring is a program for middle school and high school boys that was created to inspire, empower and encourage young men to discover their purpose.
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less Usage
Two stories from recent news about Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works after outlandish bills leave homeowners both shocked and confused at the billing practices. Electricity meterPhoto by Robert Linder on Unsplash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Church of the Highlands opens Woodlawn branch campus
The Church of the Highlands, Alabama’s largest church with more than 20 branch campuses throughout the state, will open its newest campus in Woodlawn on Sunday, founding Pastor Chris Hodges announced this week. “Next Sunday, Sept. 11, after 10 years of being portable, at Woodlawn High School and the...
ABC 33/40 News
Class 7A Region 3 showdowns highlight loaded Thursday Night Lights scoreboard
With heavy rainfall expected across the state Friday night, many teams shortened their Week 3 schedule and got ready for kickoff one day earlier than usual. The adjustment certainly did not take away any of the intensity from a normal Friday night with a full slate of region matchups including a few rivalries leading the way.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Sloss Fright Furnace comes to an end after decades in Birmingham
Organizers of the Sloss Fright Furnace have announced the Birmingham event will no longer be produced. The event, which was held annually from 1997 until 2019, is "too disruptive" and isn't "well aligned with Sloss' mission" or its image, the event's organizers said they were told by the venue's board.
Alabama surgeon engaged in witness tampering after examining organs of late 7-year-old, lawsuit says
A Birmingham surgeon engaged in witness tampering after he examined the organs of a 7-year-old who'd died following a surgery he'd performed, a lawsuit says.
Nick Saban jokes Tide prefers Jack’s to $16 million nutrition center: ‘You’d think you were putting them in jail’
Heat and the early hour have been topics of conversation this week leading up No. 1 Alabama heading to Austin on Saturday to face Texas in the Big Noon Kickoff. On Thursday, Alabama coach Nick Saban, during “Hey Coach,” touched on both topics. The temperature is expected to...
Birmingham Water Works chair Chris Rice resigns as agency criticized for billing issues
Christopher Rice, chairman of the Birmingham Water Works Board, which has been embroiled in a billing controversy affecting thousands of customers, has resigned today, according to the Birmingham mayor’s office. “I can confirm Chris Rice resigned,” Rick Journey, the mayor’s director of communication, wrote in a text this morning....
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
