gwinnettprepsports.com

Brookwood's Jade Weathersby commits to University of Alabama at Birmingham

Brookwood senior Jade Weathersby committed Friday to the University of Alabama at Birmingham women’s basketball program. Weathersby moved from Colorado to Parkview before her junior season, when she earned all-county and all-region honors after averaging 20 points, 13 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.2 blocks. The 6-foot-2 forward transferred to Brookwood after her junior year.
wbrc.com

Birmingham City Schools working to promote extra curricular activities for students after violent week in the city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been one week since the Labor Day Weekend string of violence started in Birmingham. Mayor Randall Woodfin has blamed local gangs. Birmingham Police have not shared much information about any local gangs like Mayor Woodfin mentioned earlier this week, but they said they are looking into certain groups causing trouble in the city.
Bham Now

15+ Birmingham restaurant closings from this summer + what’s next

Here at Bham Now, we love to share the buzziest new openings in Birmingham—but unfortunately, we also see Birmingham restaurant closings. Whether they’re due to increasing rent prices, staff shortages or just business owners looking for a change, we hate to say goodbye. Here are 15 restaurants that closed in Birmingham this summer and what’s next for the spaces and owners, in no particular order.
wbrc.com

Students, community wear red for Marquis Bell who died in minibike accident

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Students, teachers, and staff at Hueytown Intermediate School remembered their friend and classmate, 10-year-old Marquis Bell, Friday. Marquis was hit by a car and tragically killed Tuesday while riding a minibike in west Birmingham. The school and community all wore red to honor Marquis, better known...
WTOK-TV

‘Just think about the lives you are affecting’: Children’s of Alabama reacts after children hurt by gunfire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A week full of violent crime in Birmingham has left left three children injured by gunfire, and one child in the hospital awaiting surgery. Children’s of Alabama’s ER is crowded with patients. They are seeing more than 200 people a day right now, but that’s not from violence, it’s mainly from kids heading back to school. But, trauma officials said this string of crime has left a major impact on innocent children and can strain hospital staff.
wbrc.com

Birmingham nonprofit providing resources and mentorship for young men

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is in all the headlines this week with eight homicides in less than a week here in Birmingham, but there is still hope. Cultivate 4 or C4 Mentoring is a program for middle school and high school boys that was created to inspire, empower and encourage young men to discover their purpose.
AL.com

Church of the Highlands opens Woodlawn branch campus

The Church of the Highlands, Alabama’s largest church with more than 20 branch campuses throughout the state, will open its newest campus in Woodlawn on Sunday, founding Pastor Chris Hodges announced this week. “Next Sunday, Sept. 11, after 10 years of being portable, at Woodlawn High School and the...
ABC 33/40 News

Class 7A Region 3 showdowns highlight loaded Thursday Night Lights scoreboard

With heavy rainfall expected across the state Friday night, many teams shortened their Week 3 schedule and got ready for kickoff one day earlier than usual. The adjustment certainly did not take away any of the intensity from a normal Friday night with a full slate of region matchups including a few rivalries leading the way.
