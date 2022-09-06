ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

14news.com

Harbor House Christian Center renovating after deadly mass shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday marks two weeks since the deadly mass shooting at the Harbor House in Henderson. The men’s homeless shelter has been closed to the public since that night. The residents are still staying at the Salvation Army. In the meantime, volunteers at the shelter are...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Fort Branch breaks ground on new community center at old gym

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - The old Fort Branch Gym is being transformed into a new Community and Teen Center. A ground breaking ceremony for the addition and renovation was held Monday. Officials say the old gym at the corner of East Walnut and S. Elm Street was originally built...
FORT BRANCH, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – September 7, 2022

Failure to Stop at Train Signal: James E. Holman, $141. Speeding: Emma E. Wininger; Madonna S. Mathies; George D. Bryant; Sterling J. Kiefer; David W. Whippo; Dylan A. Ring; Jeremy S. Blake; Christian M. Williams; Carol J. Breitweiser; Thomas A. Verkamp, $141. Driving While Suspended: Douglas K. McWilliams; Ciara B....
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – September 7, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Kimberly K. Risse; Javin M. France; Montez D. Malone; Michal Pradac; Garrett M. French. Julie A. Purcell; Benjamin M. Gies; Francisco Marquez, Jr.; Luke A. Willis; David W. Brock; Christopher L. Vickers; Priti D. Haria; Tara L. Bishop; Bryson M. Rowley; Elizabeth Felico; Dylan H. Sexton; Carrie A. Merrill; Derrick G. Hagedorn; Samantha N. List; Lap T. Hoang; Kevin L. Hall; Tyler A. Schartung; Aiden Janda; Kristen A. Blikken; Damekia S. Barnes; Audra E. Stump; Shea J. Guyer; David L. Strogner; Rylan L. Duncan; Robert M. Yusico; Edward R. Embry; Marla G. Dilger; Jason C. Willett; Chirag Patel; Arlaina A. Heming; Dennis M. Brumfield; Jacob R. Green; John D. Ellington; Jennifer L. Whitlock; Silas G. Schaefer; Jacob R. Hickman.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
Daviess County, KY
Daviess County, KY
city-countyobserver.com

JUST IN: Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office And The Evansville Police Department Are Investigating Childs Death

Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office And The Evansville Police Department Are Investigating Childs Death. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of a 6-year-old child on 09-04-2022. The child has been identified as Malachi Copeland of Evansville. An autopsy determined he died...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Authorities looking for man wanted in Webster and Hopkins counties

Kentucky authorities say they're looking for a man who's wanted in Hopkins County and Webster County. The Providence Police Department says authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for 43-year-old Aaron Conrad. Police say Conrad is wanted in Hopkins County in connection with a theft investigation, and...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Daviess County Sheriff's Office identifies drowning victim

Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, have released the identity of a woman who recently drowned. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that 68-year-old Jackie Deno was the victim in the drowning that happened on Friday, Sept. 2. The sheriff's office says crews responded to a home in Utica on...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
daviessky.org

Reentry Success Program Graduation

The Daviess County Detention Center celebrated the graduation of the first five participants in the Reentry Success Program. It’s a collaborative effort with the City of Owensboro, Daviess County Fiscal Court, Owensboro Community & Technical College, and the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation. Participants earn their Enhanced Operator I...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

No injuries from Main Street fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) made quick work of a midday fire.  The fire was called in around 1:30 near the intersection of Main and 2nd Street in the downtown area.  Firefighters say the fire was contained to an exterior wall of one of the buildings.  The damage is described as minimal.  […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Owensboro community hosts neighborhood block party

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro neighborhood came together for a fun meet and greet with community leaders on Thursday. Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance is a community organization designed to take concerns from the residents and discuss them with city officials. Thursday’s event encouraged community members to learn more about the organization and what they do for the neighborhood.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Food giveaway event happening in Webster County on Friday

There's a food distribution event happening in Webster County, Kentucky on Friday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management say it's happening from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Webster County Library. The mobile food distribution event is being put on by officials with Victory Worship Center, with sponsors...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Princeton asking for public input for future growth

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Princeton, Indiana, is asking for the public’s input and guidance in planning for future growth of the community. They are asking residents to take a survey. You can find that here. City leaders say they are working on a comprehensive plan they...
PRINCETON, IN
14news.com

New coffee and ice cream shop set to open in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - People will soon be able to purchase coffee and ice cream at one local business in Henderson. Wille and Sarah Hopper recently bought the building which formally housed the Old National Bank. The shop will serve coffee along with 16 different hard scoop ice cream flavors.
HENDERSON, KY
WTVW

ABK Tracking working to help community

EVANSVILLE, IN (WEHT) – It’s been almost a month since the explosion on Weinbach Avenue claimed the lives of three people, and there still hasn’t been a cause released yet but that hasn’t stopped ABK Tracking from wanting to help their community. In an effort to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

