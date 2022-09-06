Luke Walton will not be getting a holiday gift basket this year from at least one of his old players. During a recent interview with SI’s Chris Mannix, former Los Angeles Laker Nick Young called out Walton, his ex-head coach. Young, who has moved on from the NBA into the riveting world of celebrity boxing, said that he would like to get in the ring with Walton.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO