Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
What does Rudy Gobert think about Donovan Mitchell’s trade to the Cavaliers?
Rudy Gobert told Eurohoops that Donovan Mitchell, his former teammate with the Utah Jazz is headed for a “great opportunity for him” with the Cleveland Cavaliers “to just get to a new system, a new team and be able to show what he can do.”
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy Drops Huge Bombshell On The New York Knicks: "They Have Good Players, But You Line It Up Against The Competition In The East, And This Roster Is Not On The Same Level.’’
After years of frustrating play, the New York Knicks were determined to get better this summer and finally become the team they have long desired to be. On paper, they have a pretty solid squad that includes a big three of RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Jalen Brunson. While some fans are optimistic about what those guys can accomplish together, Jeff Van Gundy isn't really sold on their potential.
Luke Walton gets called out by former Lakers player
Luke Walton will not be getting a holiday gift basket this year from at least one of his old players. During a recent interview with SI’s Chris Mannix, former Los Angeles Laker Nick Young called out Walton, his ex-head coach. Young, who has moved on from the NBA into the riveting world of celebrity boxing, said that he would like to get in the ring with Walton.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can End The Clippers' Dominance Over The Lakers: "I Think Russ Got A Chance To Resurrect Himself."
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been the superior team in L.A. when we compare them to the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Clippers have been in the league for quite some time now, they are yet to make an appearance in the NBA Finals. On the other hand, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Donovan Mitchell trade is official. Here’s what Ryan Smith, Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik said about it
The Utah Jazz formally announced the trade that sends Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji and future draft picks
Shaquille O’Neal says Russell Westbrook showed ‘too much respect’ to LeBron James and Anthony Davis last season
In the opinion of retired Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal, Russell Westbrook’s struggles last season were due to his deference toward LeBron James and Anthony Davis. O’Neal was asked during an interview with Dime Magazine what went wrong for Westbrook with the Lakers, with the Hall of...
Robert Horry Immediately Thought of Kobe Bryant’s Parents After Hearing the ‘Fake News’ of His Death
As soon as Robert Horry learned of the death of Kobe Bryant, he immediately thought of Bryant's parents. The post Robert Horry Immediately Thought of Kobe Bryant’s Parents After Hearing the ‘Fake News’ of His Death appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Report: NBA Wants to Announce New Teams in Las Vegas and Seattle During Preseason
The NBA reportedly wants to announce expansion teams in Las Vegas and Seattle during preseason games for the Clipper and Lakers
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says Stephen Curry Wouldn't Be Top 10 Or 15 Player Of All Time If Kevin Durant Didn't Join The Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry is gearing up for the 14th season of his NBA career. He has spent all his seasons donning the jersey of the Golden State Warriors. And during that time, he achieved a lot of things. Curry blossomed into stardom after a few years in the league, and since...
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says Michael Jordan Couldn't Win Championships Without Scottie Pippen, While LeBron James Won Multiple Championships With Other Players: "He Won Without Kyrie Irving. He Won Without Anthony Davis. He Won Without Dwyane Wade..."
For Lakers superstar LeBron James, there's hardly anything he hasn't done in the NBA. As a champion, MVP, and multiple-time All-Star, his career has been defined by greatness, which he has maintained even through various changing circumstances. It's a fact that has not escaped many in the community, including NBA...
Yardbarker
Brian Windhorst Confirms Lakers Won't Trade Russell Westbrook This Offseason: "They Don’t Like Any Of Their Offers And They’re Going To Try And Make The Best Of It And See What Happens.”
Russell Westbrook was linked with a move away from Los Angeles all summer long, but as things stand right now, the controversial point guard is more likely to stay in Southern California than go to a different city and start from scratch on a different team. After the Patrick Beverley...
Yardbarker
Bucks among teams interested in Jazz's Jordan Clarkson?
The Milwaukee Bucks have been fairly quiet this summer, but it may be time for them to make their move. Sports Illustrated’s Brett Siegel reported this week that the Bucks are among the possible suitors for former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson. The report adds that the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors are also interested in trading for Clarkson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Allen Iverson says Lebron James is the NBA GOAT, not Michael Jordan: ‘He the 1’
One of the best players of the last 30 years believes that when it comes to the NBA GOAT debate,
NBA Scout Reveals Ideal Trade Target For Milwaukee Bucks
This NBA offseason has been a quiet one for the Milwaukee Bucks. When you have a roster as strong as they do, there is no real reason to try and make a splash move, so they are going to be running things back for the most part. Their 2022 postseason...
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham ‘Happy’ With Lakers Roster As Currently Constructed But Not Yet Sure How Minutes Will Sort Out
With training camp coming up soon, the Los Angeles Lakers remain one of the most watched teams in the NBA. Rumors continue to swirl around the franchise about another potential trade occurring, possibly giving head coach Darvin Ham new pieces to work with. Whether or not that occurs is anyone’s...
Danny Ainge: After Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell trades, Jazz have 'plan in place' to assemble championship team
The Utah Jazz shocked basketball fans this offseason by trading away two of their core pieces in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, talking with the media for the first time since Utah traded Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, said it was clear the team needed to "transition" its roster this offseason.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Pat Riley Reveals Why He Left The Showtime Lakers: "I Don’t Think There Is Any Doubt In My Mind That I Changed. It Was Like War."
Pat Riley is one of the most legendary coaches in the history of basketball. Riley is as decorated as they come, winning a championship as an assistant coach and then winning 5 more as Head Coach during his career. His influence on the league as an executive also cannot be discounted, it would be safe to say that Riley is as influential a person as the NBA has seen.
Yardbarker
The Jazz Celebrate Their New Recruit
Things didn’t go very well for Collin Sexton on the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. The talented guard sadly suffered an injury early in the year and ended up playing only 11 games. During his absence, the team found a lot of success and started to play as if Sexton...
Comments / 0