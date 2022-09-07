ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham vs Marseille confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

By Luke Baker
 2 days ago

In-form Tottenham Hotspur kick off a first Champions League campaign since 2019-20 when they host Marseille in north London on Wednesday evening.

Antonio Conte ’s outfit look like a different animal to recent seasons as they demonstrated a combination of grit and quality to remain unbeaten through the first six games of the new Premier League campaign - four wins and two draw leaving them just a point off top spot.

Now attention turns to continental competition, as recent forays into the Europa League and Europa Conference League have given way to a return to Europe’s top table and a winnable group that also includes Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt will have Spurs supporters dreaming of the knockout stages.

The opening contest against Marseille doesn’t look as straightforward as it may have done when the draw was made however, with Les Olympiens off to an absolute flyer in Ligue 1 - unbeaten with five wins and just a solitary draw so far - and the visitors will fancy an upset at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening match of the group stage.

When is Tottenham vs Marseille?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 7 September. It will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3 with coverage starting at 7.15pm. It will be also streamed live on the BT Sport website and mobile app for BT Sport customers.

Confirmed line-ups

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Lenglet, Dier; Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Marseille XI: Lopez, Mbemba, Bailly, Gigot, Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares, Guendouzi, Suarez, Gerson

Odds

Tottenham: 1/2

Draw: 7/2

Marseille: 11/2

Prediction

This could be one of the most entertaining fixtures of the opening matchday given both teams’ impressive starts to the season but home advantage should be just enough to see Spurs through. Tottenham 3-2 Marseille.

Comments / 0

