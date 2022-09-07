Read full article on original website
DePaul Tops Eastern Michigan 3-1
CHICAGO – DePaul volleyball opened day two of the DePaul Invitational with a 3-1 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday morning. A combined 33 kills from Jill Pressly and Taylor Underwood lifted the Blue Demons over the Eagles to improve to 2-6 on the season and 2-0 at McGrath-Phillips Arena.
DePaul Falls to Loyola 2-1 at Hoyne Field
CHICAGO—DePaul women's soccer fell to Loyola 2-1 in a thrilling match at Hoyne Field Thursday night. Loyola took the lead in the middle of the first half, but DePaul Midfielder Beth Smyth responded with a goal in the second half to tie the game. Both teams continued to battle it out on the field, but Loyola came out on top with a tie breaking goal in the 85th minute.
Blue Demons Open Home Slate with DePaul Invitational
CHICAGO – DePaul volleyball opens its home schedule Sept. 9-10 with the DePaul Invitational at McGrath-Phillips Arena featuring Eastern Michigan, Saint Louis and Virginia Tech. Lincoln Park is set to be the home for six high-level volleyball matches across a pair of days. Schedule. Friday Sept. 9 – vs....
