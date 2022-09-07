CHICAGO—DePaul women's soccer fell to Loyola 2-1 in a thrilling match at Hoyne Field Thursday night. Loyola took the lead in the middle of the first half, but DePaul Midfielder Beth Smyth responded with a goal in the second half to tie the game. Both teams continued to battle it out on the field, but Loyola came out on top with a tie breaking goal in the 85th minute.

