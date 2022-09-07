ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wbrc.com

Students, community wear red for Marquis Bell who died in minibike accident

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Students, teachers, and staff at Hueytown Intermediate School remembered their friend and classmate, 10-year-old Marquis Bell, Friday. Marquis was hit by a car and tragically killed Tuesday while riding a minibike in west Birmingham. The school and community all wore red to honor Marquis, better known...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday

Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

‘Just think about the lives you are affecting’: Children’s of Alabama reacts after children hurt by gunfire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A week full of violent crime in Birmingham has left left three children injured by gunfire, and one child in the hospital awaiting surgery. Children’s of Alabama’s ER is crowded with patients. They are seeing more than 200 people a day right now, but that’s not from violence, it’s mainly from kids heading back to school. But, trauma officials said this string of crime has left a major impact on innocent children and can strain hospital staff.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham nonprofit providing resources and mentorship for young men

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is in all the headlines this week with eight homicides in less than a week here in Birmingham, but there is still hope. Cultivate 4 or C4 Mentoring is a program for middle school and high school boys that was created to inspire, empower and encourage young men to discover their purpose.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, robbed in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Brighton Police are investigating a shooting and robbery that occurred Saturday morning. According to BPD, a 52-year-old man was shot and robbed around 9:37 a.m. on 20 Short Perry Avenue. Details are limited at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
BRIGHTON, AL
Bham Now

Buy, sell + trade hard-to-find shoes + more at Main Street Soles in Trussville

Sneakers make your heart thump? From Dunks to Jordans and many more, here’s what you’ll find when you visit Trussville’s newest shoe shop—Main Street Soles. What started as a side hustle became a full-blown storefront for pastor-turned-shoe seller Spencer Welch. After discovering how much he could really make from his hobby, he opened up a storefront in July with his wife Meagan and never looked back.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

1 dead in overnight Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday night. According to BPD, the shooting occurred around 9:30 pm at 3rd Avenue North near 12th street north. A man was shot and transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. No suspect is in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham City Schools working to promote extra curricular activities for students after violent week in the city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been one week since the Labor Day Weekend string of violence started in Birmingham. Mayor Randall Woodfin has blamed local gangs. Birmingham Police have not shared much information about any local gangs like Mayor Woodfin mentioned earlier this week, but they said they are looking into certain groups causing trouble in the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

3 reasons you’ll fall in love with Tuscaloosa’s River Market

It’s almost fall in Tuscaloosa! From farm fresh favorites, handmade jewelry, freshly baked pastries and more, the Tuscaloosa River Market has anything you could ever want. These Saturday markets are held year-round, so you’ll be able to support local farmers and artisans throughout the year. Keep reading for more details.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

