Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Community Nutcracker To Hold Auditions In AugustP3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
wbrc.com
Students, community wear red for Marquis Bell who died in minibike accident
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Students, teachers, and staff at Hueytown Intermediate School remembered their friend and classmate, 10-year-old Marquis Bell, Friday. Marquis was hit by a car and tragically killed Tuesday while riding a minibike in west Birmingham. The school and community all wore red to honor Marquis, better known...
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
Sloss Fright Furnace comes to an end after decades in Birmingham
Organizers of the Sloss Fright Furnace have announced the Birmingham event will no longer be produced. The event, which was held annually from 1997 until 2019, is "too disruptive" and isn't "well aligned with Sloss' mission" or its image, the event's organizers said they were told by the venue's board.
wbrc.com
‘Just think about the lives you are affecting’: Children’s of Alabama reacts after children hurt by gunfire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A week full of violent crime in Birmingham has left left three children injured by gunfire, and one child in the hospital awaiting surgery. Children’s of Alabama’s ER is crowded with patients. They are seeing more than 200 people a day right now, but that’s not from violence, it’s mainly from kids heading back to school. But, trauma officials said this string of crime has left a major impact on innocent children and can strain hospital staff.
4-year-old Birmingham girl wants to know why she got shot: ‘It’s hard to explain to a kid,’ family says
A 4-year-old girl shot while riding in a car with her aunt was left with a bullet two inches from her spine and three inches from her heart. Serenity Spearman, affectionately called Ren-Ren, was injured Wednesday while sitting in a vehicle with her aunt. Police have arrested the alleged shooter.
wbrc.com
Birmingham woman, mother said they had game day challenges at Bryant-Denny Stadium
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The University of Alabama changed some game-day procedures for 2022, with the goal of making the stadium more handicap accessible. But a woman from Birmingham says more needs to be done. Julie Garrett-Sloan says they knew about the changes ahead of time, but didn’t realize what...
birminghamtimes.com
‘Fifth Little Girl’ in Birmingham Church Bombing And Her Nurse at Hospital Reunite — After 6 Decades
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse on the floor.
GoFundMe launched for young father killed in Birmingham shooting
A GoFundMe has been launched for the family of a young father whose was killed in Birmingham’s Gate City. Derrell Lamont Willis, 20, was killed Aug. 31. He leaves behind a young daughter. “Our hearts are heavy with the loss of such a loving, young man taken in the...
West Tuscaloosa Church Delivers More than 1,000 Cases of Water to Jackson
Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa rallied community members this week to participate in a water collection drive to assist the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. The City of Jackson's municipal website said the city remains on a boil notice, which was issued on...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
birminghamtimes.com
Bishop Jim Lowe was 11 at Time of Church Bombng. Here’s What He Remembers
Kids in Birmingham 1963 was created during the 50th anniversary of the “Year of Birmingham,” a turning point in America’s struggle for Civil Rights. This is a site for people to tell their personal stories of coming of age in that turbulent time, stories that may otherwise be left out of the history.
wbrc.com
Birmingham nonprofit providing resources and mentorship for young men
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is in all the headlines this week with eight homicides in less than a week here in Birmingham, but there is still hope. Cultivate 4 or C4 Mentoring is a program for middle school and high school boys that was created to inspire, empower and encourage young men to discover their purpose.
Man shot, robbed in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Brighton Police are investigating a shooting and robbery that occurred Saturday morning. According to BPD, a 52-year-old man was shot and robbed around 9:37 a.m. on 20 Short Perry Avenue. Details are limited at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
Bham Now
Buy, sell + trade hard-to-find shoes + more at Main Street Soles in Trussville
Sneakers make your heart thump? From Dunks to Jordans and many more, here’s what you’ll find when you visit Trussville’s newest shoe shop—Main Street Soles. What started as a side hustle became a full-blown storefront for pastor-turned-shoe seller Spencer Welch. After discovering how much he could really make from his hobby, he opened up a storefront in July with his wife Meagan and never looked back.
1 dead in overnight Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday night. According to BPD, the shooting occurred around 9:30 pm at 3rd Avenue North near 12th street north. A man was shot and transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. No suspect is in […]
Bham Now
53 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Sept. 9-11
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 53 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Helen Drennen at 205-222-5688 or...
Birmingham surgeon engaged in witness tampering after examining organs of late 7-year-old, lawsuit says
A Birmingham surgeon engaged in witness tampering after he examined the organs of a 7-year-old who'd died following a surgery he'd performed, a lawsuit says.
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools working to promote extra curricular activities for students after violent week in the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been one week since the Labor Day Weekend string of violence started in Birmingham. Mayor Randall Woodfin has blamed local gangs. Birmingham Police have not shared much information about any local gangs like Mayor Woodfin mentioned earlier this week, but they said they are looking into certain groups causing trouble in the city.
wbrc.com
Cousin of Birmingham nightclub shooting victim pleads for the community to get help
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a man shot multiple times at a Birmingham nightclub early Monday morning is speaking out against the wave of violence happening in the city. The 20-year-old man was four times during an argument with another person at Quest nightclub over Labor day weekend....
thebamabuzz.com
3 reasons you’ll fall in love with Tuscaloosa’s River Market
It’s almost fall in Tuscaloosa! From farm fresh favorites, handmade jewelry, freshly baked pastries and more, the Tuscaloosa River Market has anything you could ever want. These Saturday markets are held year-round, so you’ll be able to support local farmers and artisans throughout the year. Keep reading for more details.
