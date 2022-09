INGLEWOOD — The Rams did their celebrating and turned the page on Thursday evening. The Lombardi Trophy made an appearance, hoisted by Odell Beckham Jr. (which might have inspired hope that he might actually be back in a Rams uniform at some point). The ginormous championship ring was on display on the finger of the absolutely retired Andrew Whitworth, who emceed the pregame ceremony.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO