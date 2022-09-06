ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, VT

newportdispatch.com

Embankment gives out, causes crash in Huntington

HUNTINGTON — A 60-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Huntington on Tuesday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place in the area of Main Road at around 3:40 p.m. The vehicle was seen on its roof in the ditch on the side of the road, and...
HUNTINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Passenger arrested after crash on I-91 in Putney

PUTNEY — A 35-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was arrested for violations of conditions following a crash in Putney on Tuesday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 4:50 p.m. Police identified a passenger in the vehicle as Jonathan Fuller when they arrived. Following an investigation, police...
PUTNEY, VT
mynbc5.com

Missing hiker found dead in possible drowning

NORWICH, Vt. — A man was found dead after a possible drowning in the Connecticut River. Norwich, Vermont Police said they received a call on Thursday morning that a hiker had been missing since Wednesday evening. Police said Joseph Harvey, 45, of Prentiss, Mississippi was last seen heading toward...
NORWICH, VT
WCAX

Emergency crews respond to suspicious fire in Leicester

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Addison County. Police say it happened late Sunday night on 1691 U.S. Route 7 in Leicester. When troopers arrived they found the home partially engulfed in flames and first responders put the flames out. Nobody was inside,...
LEICESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: Driver passed out behind wheel in Duxbury arrested

DUXBURY — A 36-year-old man from Waterbury was arrested for DUI drugs following an incident in Duxbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road and the driver was passed out behind the wheel on Crossett Hill at around 5:20 p.m.
DUXBURY, MA
NECN

Missing Hiker Found in Connecticut River: State Police

A missing hiker's body was found Thursday in the Connecticut River, and New Hampshire officials are investigating it as a possible drowning. According to New Hampshire State Police, the hiker was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the police department in Norwich, Vermont. Authorities learned the hiker, who had been staying at a hostel near Route 5 and the Connecticut River, had last been seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday headed toward the river on the Vermont side.
NORWICH, VT
Addison Independent

After a fall, first responders made all the difference

On Aug. 22 while hiking with my nine-year-old granddaughter and six-and-a-half-year-old grandson, I fell and broke my hip. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
ADDISON, VT
CBS Boston

NH school bus driver indicted on cyberstalking charge

CONCORD, N.H. – A grand jury has indicted a former New Hampshire bus driver on a charge of cyberstalking a young boy.Prosecutors say Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, stalked and threatened an 8-year-old on his route. They say he gave the child a cell phone, told the boy to send inappropriate photos of himself and threatened to kidnap him if he didn't comply. He also allegedly put GPS  tracking devices on the parents vehicles.He has pleaded not guilty. Police are investigating whether there were other victims.
ELIOT, ME
CBS Boston

Hikers plead guilty after rescue on New Hampshire mountain

LITTLETON, N.H. – Two hikers pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges after an elaborate rescue mission in New Hampshire over the summer.A 22-year-old Lowell man and a 25-year-old from Windsor, N.H. both pleaded guilty recently to reckless conduct charges in exchange for a $200 fine and $48 penalty assessment.The charges stemmed from a June rescue in Franconia Notch State Park. The men left the trail and climbed dangerous ledges without proper equipment or shoes, and became stuck. Rescuers spent hours saving the men and eventually had to rappel down the cliffside."The safety of rescuers is paramount in the execution of search and rescue missions. When people put themselves into hazardous situations needlessly or by being ill prepared, and put rescuers in harm's way, they need to be held accountable," Lt. James Kneeland of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department's Law Enforcement Division said.
WINDSOR, NH
stnonline.com

Vermont School Bus Driver Detained

A Vermont school bus driver was detained on Saturday after allegedly driving erratically in South Burlington, reported WCAX News. According to the article, the police said the bus driver, whose name was not disclosed, was transporting a Colchester sports team when the bus was spotted driving erratically down the road.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

