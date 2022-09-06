Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Embankment gives out, causes crash in Huntington
HUNTINGTON — A 60-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Huntington on Tuesday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place in the area of Main Road at around 3:40 p.m. The vehicle was seen on its roof in the ditch on the side of the road, and...
VSP: Sandgate man crashes into tree, dies
Vermont State Police are investigating after a deadly crash in Sandgate Wednesday.
WMUR.com
Woman charged with negligent homicide in connection with deadly Peterborough crash
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A Vermont woman is charged in connection toa deadly crash in Peterborough last week. New Hampshire State Police have charged Amanda Fogg, 35, of West Townshend, Vermont, with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated. Troopers said her passenger Lisa Johnson, 65, of West Townshend, Vermont,...
newportdispatch.com
Passenger arrested after crash on I-91 in Putney
PUTNEY — A 35-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was arrested for violations of conditions following a crash in Putney on Tuesday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 4:50 p.m. Police identified a passenger in the vehicle as Jonathan Fuller when they arrived. Following an investigation, police...
mynbc5.com
Missing hiker found dead in possible drowning
NORWICH, Vt. — A man was found dead after a possible drowning in the Connecticut River. Norwich, Vermont Police said they received a call on Thursday morning that a hiker had been missing since Wednesday evening. Police said Joseph Harvey, 45, of Prentiss, Mississippi was last seen heading toward...
WCAX
Emergency crews respond to suspicious fire in Leicester
LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Addison County. Police say it happened late Sunday night on 1691 U.S. Route 7 in Leicester. When troopers arrived they found the home partially engulfed in flames and first responders put the flames out. Nobody was inside,...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Driver passed out behind wheel in Duxbury arrested
DUXBURY — A 36-year-old man from Waterbury was arrested for DUI drugs following an incident in Duxbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road and the driver was passed out behind the wheel on Crossett Hill at around 5:20 p.m.
NECN
Missing Hiker Found in Connecticut River: State Police
A missing hiker's body was found Thursday in the Connecticut River, and New Hampshire officials are investigating it as a possible drowning. According to New Hampshire State Police, the hiker was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the police department in Norwich, Vermont. Authorities learned the hiker, who had been staying at a hostel near Route 5 and the Connecticut River, had last been seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday headed toward the river on the Vermont side.
colchestersun.com
Bus driver from Essex Junction cited with drug related DUI while driving bus of Colchester athletes
A citizen trapped a school bus Sept. 3 in the parking lot of Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington after the individual saw the bus driving erratically on Shelburne Road. Douglass Whitney, the 56-year-old man from Essex Junction who was operating the school bus, was issued a citation for...
WMUR.com
45-mile tornado starting in Cornish killed six, injured hundreds more than 200 years ago
CORNISH, N.H. — It was a hot, humid early September day in 1821 when a storm that started near Lake Champlain eventually spawned a tornado across the Connecticut River in the Upper Valley. It was a tornado that would produce damage never seen again from a summer storm. Eyewitness...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for driver who fled the scene of a crash in West Rutland
WEST RUTLAND — Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a crash in West Rutland yesterday. The crash took place on Main Street at around 7:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2010 Subaru Forester was traveling west when it crossed the center line and went off the road.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire drivers urged to slow down after 9 people killed on roads in past week
CONCORD, N.H. — After a deadly week on New Hampshire roads, safety officials are urging Granite Staters to watch their speed and pay attention while driving. Nine people have been killed in five crashes in New Hampshire since Wednesday. Four were killed in a single crash in Rollinsford. Department...
Addison Independent
After a fall, first responders made all the difference
On Aug. 22 while hiking with my nine-year-old granddaughter and six-and-a-half-year-old grandson, I fell and broke my hip. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
Cavendish man shot by police following chase last month in Ludlow has died
Michael P. Mills had initially been taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, in critical condition following the Aug. 15 shooting. Mills died 10 days later, according to his obituary. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cavendish man shot by police following chase last month in Ludlow has died.
NH school bus driver indicted on cyberstalking charge
CONCORD, N.H. – A grand jury has indicted a former New Hampshire bus driver on a charge of cyberstalking a young boy.Prosecutors say Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, stalked and threatened an 8-year-old on his route. They say he gave the child a cell phone, told the boy to send inappropriate photos of himself and threatened to kidnap him if he didn't comply. He also allegedly put GPS tracking devices on the parents vehicles.He has pleaded not guilty. Police are investigating whether there were other victims.
NHPR
Valley Regional Hospital says Dartmouth affiliation will help it stay viable, expand care
Valley Regional Hospital plans to affiliate with the Dartmouth Health system next year, a move leaders of both institutions say will help the Claremont hospital remain financially viable. At a forum Thursday evening in Claremont, Valley Regional Hospital’s Interim President and CEO Dr. Jocelyn Caple said the facility is doing...
Hikers plead guilty after rescue on New Hampshire mountain
LITTLETON, N.H. – Two hikers pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges after an elaborate rescue mission in New Hampshire over the summer.A 22-year-old Lowell man and a 25-year-old from Windsor, N.H. both pleaded guilty recently to reckless conduct charges in exchange for a $200 fine and $48 penalty assessment.The charges stemmed from a June rescue in Franconia Notch State Park. The men left the trail and climbed dangerous ledges without proper equipment or shoes, and became stuck. Rescuers spent hours saving the men and eventually had to rappel down the cliffside."The safety of rescuers is paramount in the execution of search and rescue missions. When people put themselves into hazardous situations needlessly or by being ill prepared, and put rescuers in harm's way, they need to be held accountable," Lt. James Kneeland of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department's Law Enforcement Division said.
WCSO: Six individuals involved in boating incident
Washington County Sheriffs responded to a boating accident on the Hudson river near Lock 6 on September 6. Police reported six individuals involved in this incident.
stnonline.com
Vermont School Bus Driver Detained
A Vermont school bus driver was detained on Saturday after allegedly driving erratically in South Burlington, reported WCAX News. According to the article, the police said the bus driver, whose name was not disclosed, was transporting a Colchester sports team when the bus was spotted driving erratically down the road.
Former Rutland police commander returns as civilian community liaison
Matt Prouty, 50, retired from the police force in 2021 but was interested in the newly created position to help come up with solutions to local problems. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Rutland police commander returns as civilian community liaison.
