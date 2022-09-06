ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jeff Van Gundy Drops Huge Bombshell On The New York Knicks: "They Have Good Players, But You Line It Up Against The Competition In The East, And This Roster Is Not On The Same Level.’’

After years of frustrating play, the New York Knicks were determined to get better this summer and finally become the team they have long desired to be. On paper, they have a pretty solid squad that includes a big three of RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Jalen Brunson. While some fans are optimistic about what those guys can accomplish together, Jeff Van Gundy isn't really sold on their potential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Luka Doncic Sues His Mother As He Attempts To Take Control Of His Brand Again

Luka Doncic may have been living a sweet moment with Team Slovenia, dominating the 2022 EuroBasket tournament, making it clear he's one of the top 5 players in the world right now. Following a terrific 2021/22 NBA season where Luka led his Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals, he's picked up things right where he left them with his national team, playing at the highest level in the premier European competition.
DALLAS, TX
NBA Analyst Says Michael Jordan Couldn't Win Championships Without Scottie Pippen, While LeBron James Won Multiple Championships With Other Players: "He Won Without Kyrie Irving. He Won Without Anthony Davis. He Won Without Dwyane Wade..."

For Lakers superstar LeBron James, there's hardly anything he hasn't done in the NBA. As a champion, MVP, and multiple-time All-Star, his career has been defined by greatness, which he has maintained even through various changing circumstances. It's a fact that has not escaped many in the community, including NBA...
The Lakers Might Finally Get Back A Promising Star

The 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers was a series of should’ve, would’ve, could’ve. The team’s new star, Russell Westbrook, should’ve been better, and the team would’ve made it into the playoffs if LeBron James and Anthony Davis stayed healthy. Plus, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shannon Sharpe Rips Into Kevin Durant For Saying He Should Be A 99 Overall In NBA 2K23: "99 Overall Players Don't Get Swept In The First Round"

Kevin Durant was quite upset when NBA 2K revealed the player ratings for NBA 2K23 over the last few days. After finding out that he was going to be a 96 overall, tied with other top stars like LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Stephen Curry, but behind 97 overall Giannis Antetokounmpo. KD believed he should be a 99 overall and expressed that on his Twitter.
Celtics Show Off An Important New Veteran Star

The Boston Celtics came close to winning the NBA Finals last season – but they didn’t come close enough. It was a win-or-go-home situation for the Celtics and Golden State Warriors and, in the end, the Warriors had the firepower and skill to sail past Boston for another ring.
BOSTON, MA
Brian Windhorst Confirms Lakers Won't Trade Russell Westbrook This Offseason: "They Don’t Like Any Of Their Offers And They’re Going To Try And Make The Best Of It And See What Happens.”

Russell Westbrook was linked with a move away from Los Angeles all summer long, but as things stand right now, the controversial point guard is more likely to stay in Southern California than go to a different city and start from scratch on a different team. After the Patrick Beverley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bucks among teams interested in Jazz's Jordan Clarkson?

The Milwaukee Bucks have been fairly quiet this summer, but it may be time for them to make their move. Sports Illustrated’s Brett Siegel reported this week that the Bucks are among the possible suitors for former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson. The report adds that the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors are also interested in trading for Clarkson.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Lakers Are Seeing Great Early Signs From 2 Young Players

The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to figure out before the season starts in October. Obviously, a massive amount of changes, tweaks, and hand-wringing still needs to be completed before tip-off in order to change the franchise’s fate and avoid a repeat of last year. They need a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Cavaliers Are Excited To Welcome Back A Celebrated Vet

The Cleveland Cavaliers are known as one of the youngest teams in the NBA right now. Their core of youthful, powerful, up-and-coming players is easily one of the best in the league. However, that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t also invest in older, more experienced, and proven veterans.
CLEVELAND, OH
Manu Ginobili Had An Epic Response When Gregg Popovich Asked Him Why He Takes Risky Shots: "I Am Manu. That's What I Do."

Manu Ginobili is one of the greatest sixth-men to ever pick up a basketball. A player of his caliber becomes the sixth man if there's a very convincing person behind his ear explaining why this sacrifice would be for the betterment of the team. That person was Gregg Popovich, who won 4 championships with Ginobili coming off the bench.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

