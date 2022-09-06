The Center for Community Engagement is hosting a Faculty/ Community Partner Event. During this event we will spend 90 minutes together focused on the Economic Development needs in the Volusia County, work to create action plans to further economic development, and strengthen relationships between individuals doing this work as unity creates strength. This event is on Friday, September 16th from 12:00-1:30pm and will be held in the Carlton Union Building, room 261 (Lee’s Garage). Light appetizers and refreshments will be provided.

