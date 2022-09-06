Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stetson.edu
Ladies’ Night Out & Men’s HIIT Class
The WELLTeam with Wellness & Recreation is hosting another Ladies’ Night Out in the Hollis Center!. The weight room will be closed for women only from 7-9:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. Have you been too intimidated to use the weight room and try all the different equipment?. Do...
stetson.edu
Stetson University in the News, Sept. 2 – 9, 2022
• Mayhill Fowler, PhD, associate professor of History and director of Stetson’s Program in Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies (SPREES), was featured in the article, “Ukraine-related presentations at the 18th World Congress of Jewish Studies in Jerusalem,” in The Ukrainian Jewish Encounter on Sept. 6. Fowler presented a talk at the World Congress in August on “Ukrainian, Yiddish, Polish, Russian? New Perspectives on Theater in Soviet Ukraine.”
stetson.edu
Stetson’s Educational Leadership Program Expands to Gulfport Campus
Stetson University’s Educational Leadership master’s degree program recently expanded to the College of Law in Gulfport, providing a one-year program for educators in Pinellas County and the surrounding areas. The expansion elevates Stetson’s mission and values by joining together the two campuses to support one program while also...
stetson.edu
Faculty/Community Partner Mixer: Economic Development
The Center for Community Engagement is hosting a Faculty/ Community Partner Event. During this event we will spend 90 minutes together focused on the Economic Development needs in the Volusia County, work to create action plans to further economic development, and strengthen relationships between individuals doing this work as unity creates strength. This event is on Friday, September 16th from 12:00-1:30pm and will be held in the Carlton Union Building, room 261 (Lee’s Garage). Light appetizers and refreshments will be provided.
Comments / 0