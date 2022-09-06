Read full article on original website
Crews respond to Attleboro car fire
A man said he was driving home from work in Boston on I-95 south when he noticed his car started smoking around 2 a.m.
Turnto10.com
Firefighters respond to head-on collision in Tiverton
(WJAR) — Tiverton firefighters responded to a head-on collision between two cars Friday evening on Main Road. Officials said two parties were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. A mutual aid ambulance was called in from Portsmouth to assist the crews. No further information was immediately available.
ABC6.com
Union workers on strike arrested, pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — DHL workers on their eleventh week of strike were pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police Friday. Police say five union workers were arrested. Charges include disorderly conduct, simple assault, resisting arrest, and obstruction of an officer. Matthew Taibi, Principal Officer of Teamster Local 251, said the...
ABC6.com
Rash of car break-ins overnight in Seekonk, police say
SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk police are reminding people to lock their car doors after a rash of break-ins overnight. The break-ins happened in the south end near Olney and Cole streets, according to police. Police shared a video Thursday morning of two individuals lurking around cars in a...
ABC6.com
Crash snarls morning traffic on Interstate 95 in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash with a car fire caused significant traffic delays on Interstate 95 north in Warwick during Friday’s morning commute. The two left lanes were blocked because of it. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. near...
ABC6.com
Car submerges in river in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A car was found fully submerged in a river in Taunton on Tuesday night. Taunton firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to the West Water Street boat ramp. Everyone was confirmed to be out of the car, according to fire officials.
ABC6.com
Dump truck rolls over in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A dump truck rolled over on Interstate 295 north in Smithfield early Friday morning. The highway was shut down from Route 7 to Route 146. The driver suffered minor injuries, according to Smithfield Fire.
Police: 13-year-old girl groped on her way to school
Maj. David Lapatin said the incident took place in Providence near Donigan Park.
Providence College student falls from fifth-floor dorm window
The student “became very uncooperative” when police asked him what happened. A Providence College student was injured Thursday after falling about 50 feet from a campus dormitory. The 19-year-old student was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with severe leg injuries, the college confirmed in a statement. The Providence...
4 arrested in connection with Pawtucket armed robbery
Four people are facing charges following an alleged armed robbery Tuesday night in Pawtucket.
5 arrested at strike against transportation company
Teamsters Local 251 workers have been strike since June 22 in response to the company committing what they call "unfair labor practices."
Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
GoLocalProv
PC Student Hospitalized After Falling From Fifth Floor Dorm Window
A Providence College fell out of a fifth-floor dormitory window early Thursday morning, according to police. He is currently in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital. Police were called to PC shortly after midnight Thursday morning, at which time Providence Fire and Rescue were on the scene attending to the student, who had severe leg injuries.
iheart.com
Coventry Motorcyclist Collides With A Deer
(Coventry, RI) -- A 56-year-old Coventry man was seriously injured last night in a collision with a deer. Police say he was riding his motorcycle on Flat River Road when the deer jumped out in front of him. He lost control and crashed around 7:00p.m. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.
Turnto10.com
Suspect arrested in Providence after fleeing Pawtucket scene
(WJAR) — A suspect is in custody while Pawtucket police are investigating three other suspects in a reported robbery and assault Tuesday night on Main Street. According to Pawtucket police, the victim told officials he was in a car at 915 Main St. when a gun and knife were shown. The victim claims he was assaulted and took off, running into International Liquors.
ABC6.com
Chepachet man accused of driving drunk, crashing into police cruiser in Smithfield
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Chepachet man is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a police cruiser in Smithfield late Thursday night. The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on the Putnam Pike. Police said the officer in the cruiser at the time of the crash was treated...
The Story of the Westport Newlyweds Who Got Stuck at the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge
There are two types of people on the SouthCoast: those who stress out and curse at the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge for closing and those who find the silver lining within the wait. On Saturday, Sept. 3, David and Rebecca Custadio tied the knot. They got married at St. Joseph's Church...
Valley Breeze
N.S. resident grows 43-inch cucumber in home garden
NORTH SMITHFIELD – When Jim Petrou planted a cucumber seed in his garden, he wasn’t expecting what would eventually come out of the ground. “Last year, they weren’t as big, but this one started growing like crazy,” said Petrou of his cucumber that nearly broke a world record.
Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer in Coventry
A Coventry man was rushed to the hospital after he hit a deer with his motorcycle Wednesday night, according to authorities.
GoLocalProv
Warwick Sues Fire Sprinkler Vendor for $574K After Water Damage at City Hall
The City of Warwick has sued a fire sprinkler vendor in federal court, after it said a system failure resulted in more than half a million dollars in water damage to City Hall in 2018. The case filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island on...
