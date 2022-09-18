ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Mosquito Fire at 74,748 acres; containment grows to 34% Sunday morning

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago

California Wildfires: Mosquito Fire — 71,292 acres burned, 21% contained 00:20

PLACER COUNTY - Overnight precipitation helped firefighters battling a fire in El Dorado and Placer counties gain containment.

Wetting rain is expected to continue into Monday, which should diminish further fire spread, according to firefighters.

SIZE AND PROGRESS

The fire is now estimated to be 74,748 acres in size and is 34% contained as of Sunday morning. There are 3,729 people battling the fire.

The Mosquito Fire started Sept. 6 next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain.

To date, Cal Fire says 78 structures have been destroyed and 9,236 remain threatened.

While some evacuated Georgetown residents were allowed to return Friday and others on Saturday evening, there are still more than 11,000 residents across two counties who remain evacuated.

Firefighters have been challenged by steep terrain, dense brush, and high temperatures. The cause of the fire is under investigation .

Crews say this weekend's weather changes will be the biggest challenge over the next several days. Overnight Friday, firefighters worked to secure control lines in anticipation of increased gusty winds today ahead of a storm system.

EVACUATIONS AND WARNINGS

Due to the numerous and rapidly changing nature of the evacuation orders, CBS13 is directing people to Cal Fire's incident page, here .

Evacuation Centers:

  • Sierra College (5100 Sierra College Blvd in Rocklin)
  • Cameron Park Services District (2502 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park)
  • Green Valley Community Church (3500 Missouri Flat Road, Placerville)

Animals

  • Placer County Animal Services Center (11232 B Avenue in Auburn)
  • Gold Country Fairgrounds (209 Fairgate Road, Auburn)
  • Rancho Murieta Equestrian Center (equines only)
  • Diamond Springs Shelter (small animals only) (6435 Capitol Avenue, Diamond Springs)
  • Flying M Ranch (large animals only) (5421 Buck Mountain Road, Placerville)

There are a number of road and forest trail closures .

