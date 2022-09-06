Read full article on original website
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, VirginiaChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
virginiasports.com
Perris Jones: Poetry in Motion
CHARLOTTESVILLE — He felt the nerves before his first start for the University of Virginia football team, Perris Jones acknowledged later, even if it wasn’t apparent to those watching the game at Scott Stadium last weekend. If Jones was nervous Tuesday night, he once again hid it well....
Preview & Picks: Illinois vs. Virginia
CHAMPAIGN — Saturday could provide a revenge opportunity for Illinois in multiple ways. Revenge against Virginia for a 42-14 beatdown in Charlottesville last season and revenge against themselves for somehow losing a 23-20 game at Indiana during which it dominated most areas outside of self-inflicted miscues. The key for...
virginiasports.com
Cavaliers Hold On to Down Charlotte in Five-Set Thriller
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In a dramatic finish, Virginia (6-1) came up victorious in five sets (25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 23-25, 16-14) over Charlotte (5-4) in the Cavaliers’ home opener at Memorial Gymnasium Friday evening (Sept. 9). The win marked Virginia’s third five-set victory in its last four matches.
virginiasports.com
Virginia Opens Home Slate Against Charlotte on Friday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team (5-1) hosts Charlotte (5-2) in its 2022 home opener on Friday (Sept. 9) at 7 p.m. before holding a rematch against the 49ers in Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday (Sept. 10) at 3 p.m. Admission to all Virginia volleyball regular-season matches is free...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Kicks Off ACC Play in Smithfield Commonwealth Clash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (2-2) is set to open conference play against Virginia Tech (0-3-1) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Friday night (Sept. 9) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. Friday night’s contest against Virginia Tech...
CBS Sports
Watch Illinois vs. Virginia: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Illinois Fighting Illini will take on the Virginia Cavaliers at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games. It was close but no cigar for the...
Tony Elliott: "I should've kept my foot on the gas" before halftime against Richmond
Elliott admitted that it was a mistake to not try to score before halftime of UVA's win over Richmond
virginiasports.com
Cavaliers Carry Momentum Into Homestand
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The University of Virginia volleyball team is more than 20 percent of the way through its regular-season schedule and has yet to play at Memorial Gymnasium. That’s about to change. Starting Friday night against Charlotte, UVA will play its next eight matches at Mem Gym, three...
virginiasports.com
Freshmen Spark Offense In Victory Over Oregon State
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of freshmen combined for three goals in the first half on Thursday (Sept. 8) as Maggie Cagle and Maya Carter helped spark the offense for No. 5 Virginia (7-0-0) in a 5-0 victory over Oregon State (3-2-2) at Klöckner Stadium. GOALS. 25’ –...
Illinois men’s basketball B1G schedule released
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Big Ten has released the men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-2023 season. Illinois is the reigning Big Ten champions, going 15-5 in league play last year to win its first regular season title since 2005. Illinois is also the winningest team in conference play over the last three years with a […]
This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois
It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
Champion racer and father Chris Beazley killed in interstate crash
The Virginia go-kart community lost a leader, a wife lost her husband. and three children lost their father in a head-on collision on Interstate 85 in Durham, North Carolina.
Schools, law enforcement plan to prevent the worst
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There’s been an emphasis lately on school shooting response training and preparation. Champaign and Ford County law enforcement agencies and school districts Thursday instead focused on ways to prevent the trigger from ever being pulled. Members of the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) spent three hours training county […]
Palmer Arena board fires general manager Joe Dunagan
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The general manager of Danville’s David S. Palmer Arena was fired – and the board chairman isn’t happy about it. He disagrees with the board’s decision to terminate Joe Dunagan without telling him first. “I was just totally blindsided by the whole thing, to be honest with you,” Board Chairman John […]
School threatened parent, arrested
GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The school office at Pine Crest reported a shooting threat to Georgetown Police Thursday afternoon. Superintendent Jean Neal said, “Pine Crest office received a shooting threat over the phone yesterday afternoon. The threat was reported to the Georgetown Police. Law enforcement investigated the shooting threat and I was notified last night […]
Ten catalytic convertors stolen in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Developmental Services Center reported catalytic converters were stolen from their transportation vehicles over Labor Day weekend. Champaign Police said they arrived around West Bradley and North McKinley Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday. “Once on-scene, officers found that catalytic converters had been stolen from ten vehicles by an unknown subject,” said […]
wcbu.org
A new carbon dioxide pipeline could run through Peoria and Tazewell counties
Up to 12 million tons of carbon dioxide per year could be piped through Peoria and Tazewell counties en route to a central Illinois sequestration site if plans for a new pipeline move forward. Wolf Carbon Solutions is planning the Mt. Simon Hub pipeline from Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Decatur,...
Neighbors react after two hurt in shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said that two people were hurt in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Heritage Drive. Officials confirmed that officers were dispatched to the area of Heritage and Clayton Boulevard at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday. They found two victims and had them taken to the hospital. Their injuries are […]
Chesterfield breaks ground on new Midlothian library
Chesterfield County broke ground this week on an $18 million library in Midlothian, Virginia. The new library is slated to open in late 2023.
Senior couple shot in the middle of the day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Two senior citizens are recovering after they were shot Thursday afternoon, and their neighbors have questions. The biggest one: how could something like this happen? It happened near Heritage Drive and Clayton Boulevard in Champaign. A car with shattered windows was on the scene, and police said they found evidence of […]
