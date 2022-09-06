ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

virginiasports.com

Perris Jones: Poetry in Motion

CHARLOTTESVILLE — He felt the nerves before his first start for the University of Virginia football team, Perris Jones acknowledged later, even if it wasn’t apparent to those watching the game at Scott Stadium last weekend. If Jones was nervous Tuesday night, he once again hid it well....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Preview & Picks: Illinois vs. Virginia

CHAMPAIGN — Saturday could provide a revenge opportunity for Illinois in multiple ways. Revenge against Virginia for a 42-14 beatdown in Charlottesville last season and revenge against themselves for somehow losing a 23-20 game at Indiana during which it dominated most areas outside of self-inflicted miscues. The key for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Cavaliers Hold On to Down Charlotte in Five-Set Thriller

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In a dramatic finish, Virginia (6-1) came up victorious in five sets (25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 23-25, 16-14) over Charlotte (5-4) in the Cavaliers’ home opener at Memorial Gymnasium Friday evening (Sept. 9). The win marked Virginia’s third five-set victory in its last four matches.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Opens Home Slate Against Charlotte on Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team (5-1) hosts Charlotte (5-2) in its 2022 home opener on Friday (Sept. 9) at 7 p.m. before holding a rematch against the 49ers in Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday (Sept. 10) at 3 p.m. Admission to all Virginia volleyball regular-season matches is free...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Kicks Off ACC Play in Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (2-2) is set to open conference play against Virginia Tech (0-3-1) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Friday night (Sept. 9) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. Friday night’s contest against Virginia Tech...
BLACKSBURG, VA
virginiasports.com

Cavaliers Carry Momentum Into Homestand

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The University of Virginia volleyball team is more than 20 percent of the way through its regular-season schedule and has yet to play at Memorial Gymnasium. That’s about to change. Starting Friday night against Charlotte, UVA will play its next eight matches at Mem Gym, three...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Freshmen Spark Offense In Victory Over Oregon State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of freshmen combined for three goals in the first half on Thursday (Sept. 8) as Maggie Cagle and Maya Carter helped spark the offense for No. 5 Virginia (7-0-0) in a 5-0 victory over Oregon State (3-2-2) at Klöckner Stadium. GOALS. 25’ –...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WCIA

Illinois men’s basketball B1G schedule released

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Big Ten has released the men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-2023 season. Illinois is the reigning Big Ten champions, going 15-5 in league play last year to win its first regular season title since 2005. Illinois is also the winningest team in conference play over the last three years with a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1440 WROK

This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois

It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
HUDSON, IL
WCIA

Schools, law enforcement plan to prevent the worst

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There’s been an emphasis lately on school shooting response training and preparation. Champaign and Ford County law enforcement agencies and school districts Thursday instead focused on ways to prevent the trigger from ever being pulled. Members of the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) spent three hours training county […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Palmer Arena board fires general manager Joe Dunagan

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The general manager of Danville’s David S. Palmer Arena was fired – and the board chairman isn’t happy about it. He disagrees with the board’s decision to terminate Joe Dunagan without telling him first. “I was just totally blindsided by the whole thing, to be honest with you,” Board Chairman John […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

School threatened parent, arrested

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The school office at Pine Crest reported a shooting threat to Georgetown Police Thursday afternoon. Superintendent Jean Neal said, “Pine Crest office received a shooting threat over the phone yesterday afternoon. The threat was reported to the Georgetown Police. Law enforcement investigated the shooting threat and I was notified last night […]
GEORGETOWN, IL
WCIA

Ten catalytic convertors stolen in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Developmental Services Center reported catalytic converters were stolen from their transportation vehicles over Labor Day weekend. Champaign Police said they arrived around West Bradley and North McKinley Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday. “Once on-scene, officers found that catalytic converters had been stolen from ten vehicles by an unknown subject,” said […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Neighbors react after two hurt in shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said that two people were hurt in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Heritage Drive. Officials confirmed that officers were dispatched to the area of Heritage and Clayton Boulevard at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday. They found two victims and had them taken to the hospital. Their injuries are […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Senior couple shot in the middle of the day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Two senior citizens are recovering after they were shot Thursday afternoon, and their neighbors have questions. The biggest one: how could something like this happen? It happened near Heritage Drive and Clayton Boulevard in Champaign. A car with shattered windows was on the scene, and police said they found evidence of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

