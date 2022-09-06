Read full article on original website
Related
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
CNET
Your Android Phone's Cache and Cookies Build Up Fast. How to Clean Them Out
Whether your Android phone uses Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This information makes up your cookies and cache, and it helps your phone speedily log in to your accounts and load frequently visited sites. But this data...
A “Panic” Emoji Is Coming to Smartphones—Along with These Other Keyboard Icons
Not sure how to convey a specific emotion? Want to make your messages more fun and colorful? Enjoy making puns and sharing inside jokes with friends? The answer: emojis! And we have great news. Soon, we’ll have 31 new emojis—including several new hearts, a moose and, yep, a panic emoji—to play with and use in texting abbreviations and emoji riddles.
How to switch from Samsung default apps to Google apps on Galaxy Watch 5
Thanks to Wear OS 3, you can finally ditch all of Samsung's apps and use Google's various apps as the default on the Galaxy Watch 5. Here's how you can make the switch on your own smartwatch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
9to5Mac
Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services
Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
The big day is finally here, boys and girls, but just because we're mere hours away from the official announcement of the iPhone 14 family at the time of this writing, that doesn't mean said family of highly anticipated premium handsets has stopped leaking. The latest (last?) juicy information spill...
9to5Mac
AT&T will require iPhone 14 for its best 5G service despite prior pledge
AT&T is about to make several 5G smartphone owners angry as the company says “older devices” won’t support its newer 3.45Ghz midband 5G. With that, only iPhone 14 owners and some other 5G phone customers will be able to take advantage of this new band. As reported...
Apple kills SIM card with eSIM-only iPhone 14 in the US
During its “Far Out” event, Apple announced its killing the SIM tray for eSIM-only iPhone 14 models. It’s been rumored for a while that Apple would eventually do that, and now this becomes a reality – at least in the United States. During the keynote, Apple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How old is my phone?
While it’s easy to find out when your phone launched, finding out the exact manufacturing date may be more of a challenge. Every manufacturer has different ways of marking manufacturing dates on their devices. The production year of your phone might be a year or more after the model was launched.
CNET
Turn Your Android Into a Google Home and More. Here's How
If you typically get a new Android phone every year, your options are to either trade in your old phone or keep it. So if you choose to keep your older Android, what should you do with it? Some options are to stash it in a drawer or try to sell it. But you may like the idea of making it useful -- you did spend money on it, after all.
What Are NFTs, and How Do They Work?
There’s a lot of new tech that can be confusing these days. What is the metaverse? What is web3? What is VR? Where’s a good crypto explainer? Somewhere among all the newly hyped tech, you’ll hear a lot about NFTs, including how NFTs affect the environment. If...
Here’s How to Hide Your Friends List on Facebook
For social media users with privacy concerns, sites like Facebook have a dark side. Your Facebook profile can reveal a lot of information about you, especially if you have lax privacy settings. That includes a few things you may have never thought twice about, like who can see your Friends list. While allowing others to see this list can pose problems on a personal level, it can also put you at risk for everything from harassment to identity theft. So, if you’re looking to beef up your online security, learning how to hide friends on Facebook is a good place to start.
How to Trade in an iPhone: Best Ways to Get Cash or Credit
If you haven’t heard, there are four new iPhones in town -- 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max --, which all went up for preorder on Sept. 9. But along with the excitement of wanting the new iPhone and getting one, you might be curious about what to do with your current one.
TechRadar
Hands on: iPhone 14 Pro Max review
In our early testing, the iPhone 14 Pro Max doesn't look that much different on the outside than the 13 Pro Max. But the differences here are more than skin deep - and the Dynamic Island is a genuine change for the device. A lower-than-expected price is welcome, but will it be enough for prospective upgraders?
Google accused of anti-competitive practices to keep its search engine as the default
Google maintains its position as default search engine on most browsers by paying large sums of money, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Google illegally buys off tech giants to stay dominant in search, DOJ argues
Google pays billions of dollars to other major tech companies illegally to make itself the most popular search engine by default, the Department of Justice argued before a federal judge.
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Series 7: A Quick Look at Their Differences
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's "Far Out" presentation on Wednesday debuted a sleek new lineup of wearables that includes the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and a new 2022 Apple Watch SE. While the Ultra is the most expensive option with a variety of bells and whistles, you may find that Series 8 is better for your needs. Now a midtier offering with the introduction of the $799 Ultra, the $399 Series 8 comes with a string of features not available on SE or the Series 7 that arrived in 2021.
MSNBC
Amazon's latest purchases are a surveillance nightmare
On Friday, Politico reported that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s agreement to acquire two companies that would help the tech giant become an even bigger hoarder of people’s personal information. Specifically, the FTC is investigating Amazon’s recent purchases of One Medical, a subscription-based health care company,...
Gmail ditches icon labels in its navigation bar
Google has embraced Material You design guidelines in a big way, and Gmail is no exception. We got a taste of the Gmail Android app’s new appearance last year, and in addition to the dynamic color theming, we've seen the bottom bar in the app shrink. Google is now continuing to squeeze all the space it can out of that bar, and is doing away with the icon labels in Gmail.
Reader's Digest
36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Reader's Digest, America's most trusted brand—both online and in print. We're the antidote to what's in the news, bringing you a slice of everything that's authentic, uplifting, humorous, inspirational, brain-teasing, curiosity-provoking, heart-warming, and entertaining in America today.https://www.rd.com/
Comments / 0