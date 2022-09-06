ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

How old is my phone?

While it’s easy to find out when your phone launched, finding out the exact manufacturing date may be more of a challenge. Every manufacturer has different ways of marking manufacturing dates on their devices. The production year of your phone might be a year or more after the model was launched.
CNET

Turn Your Android Into a Google Home and More. Here's How

If you typically get a new Android phone every year, your options are to either trade in your old phone or keep it. So if you choose to keep your older Android, what should you do with it? Some options are to stash it in a drawer or try to sell it. But you may like the idea of making it useful -- you did spend money on it, after all.
Reader's Digest

What Are NFTs, and How Do They Work?

There’s a lot of new tech that can be confusing these days. What is the metaverse? What is web3? What is VR? Where’s a good crypto explainer? Somewhere among all the newly hyped tech, you’ll hear a lot about NFTs, including how NFTs affect the environment. If...
Reader's Digest

Here’s How to Hide Your Friends List on Facebook

For social media users with privacy concerns, sites like Facebook have a dark side. Your Facebook profile can reveal a lot of information about you, especially if you have lax privacy settings. That includes a few things you may have never thought twice about, like who can see your Friends list. While allowing others to see this list can pose problems on a personal level, it can also put you at risk for everything from harassment to identity theft. So, if you’re looking to beef up your online security, learning how to hide friends on Facebook is a good place to start.
TechRadar

Hands on: iPhone 14 Pro Max review

In our early testing, the iPhone 14 Pro Max doesn't look that much different on the outside than the 13 Pro Max. But the differences here are more than skin deep - and the Dynamic Island is a genuine change for the device. A lower-than-expected price is welcome, but will it be enough for prospective upgraders?
CNET

Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Series 7: A Quick Look at Their Differences

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's "Far Out" presentation on Wednesday debuted a sleek new lineup of wearables that includes the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and a new 2022 Apple Watch SE. While the Ultra is the most expensive option with a variety of bells and whistles, you may find that Series 8 is better for your needs. Now a midtier offering with the introduction of the $799 Ultra, the $399 Series 8 comes with a string of features not available on SE or the Series 7 that arrived in 2021.
MSNBC

Amazon's latest purchases are a surveillance nightmare

On Friday, Politico reported that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s agreement to acquire two companies that would help the tech giant become an even bigger hoarder of people’s personal information. Specifically, the FTC is investigating Amazon’s recent purchases of One Medical, a subscription-based health care company,...
Android Police

Gmail ditches icon labels in its navigation bar

Google has embraced Material You design guidelines in a big way, and Gmail is no exception. We got a taste of the Gmail Android app’s new appearance last year, and in addition to the dynamic color theming, we've seen the bottom bar in the app shrink. Google is now continuing to squeeze all the space it can out of that bar, and is doing away with the icon labels in Gmail.
Reader's Digest

Reader's Digest

ABOUT

Reader's Digest, America's most trusted brand—both online and in print. We're the antidote to what's in the news, bringing you a slice of everything that's authentic, uplifting, humorous, inspirational, brain-teasing, curiosity-provoking, heart-warming, and entertaining in America today.

 https://www.rd.com/

