Recap: ASU falters late in loss to Cowboys
STILLWATER, Okla. — Within the hostile, paddle-smacking, boisterous atmosphere nestled between the walls of Boone Pickens Stadium, Arizona State found itself in more than just enemy territory. It was a proving ground. Head coach Herm Edwards insisted throughout the preseason that his Sun Devils would need a strong understanding...
Video/quotes: Glenn Thomas following Sun Devils' 34-17 loss in Stillwater
Here's most of what Arizona State first-year offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas said after the team's 34-17 loss at No. 11 Oklahoma State Saturday:. On the Sun Devils’ horrid 2-for-13 performance on third-down conversions:. “The conversion rate was not where it needed to be, obviously, but I was pleased with...
Video/quotes: Edwards on ASU 34-17 loss at No. 11 Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. — Here's what Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards said following the team's 34-17 loss to No. 11 Oklahoma State on the road Saturday. "Felt like we gave ourselves a chance, especially in the third quarter — in the first half as well, defensively. We did a pretty nice job of slowing them down some. And the third quarter, I thought the offense came out — we talked about it at halftime to get back in the game. We were able to do that. Magically, we just, we blew two coverages and let the guys go, gave them some easy scores. That's tough, I thought offensively, we hit some big plays in the passing game. But we weren't very good on third down, we were in a lot of third-and-longs, and it was tough to block them. They got to the quarterback some. But I thought (ASU junior quarterback) Emory (Jones) did a nice job, the offense, you know, second half we got some big plays in the passing game, but you can't play from behind on the road like this against a good team, and they got a good football team. We'll learn from this, that's what I told the team, we have a chance to learn from this game. There's a lot of football left, so hopefully, we can continue to learn from this situation and grow as a team together."
Quick Recap: No. 11 Oklahoma State defeats Arizona State, 34-17
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football showed continued improvements on defense in a 34-17 win against Arizona State inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday night as the Cowboys extended their home win streak to a record-tying 10 games. The Cowboys (2-0) held the Sun Devils (0-2) to just three...
Postgame Notes: Oklahoma State 34, Arizona State 17
Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. Sept. 10, 2022 | Boone Pickens Stadium | Stillwater, Oklahoma. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 2-0 overall | Arizona State 1-1 overall. Postgame Notes. Dominic Richardson led the Cowboys on the ground with 131 yards on a career...
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's win vs. Arizona State
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy felt his defense was much improved compared to a dismal performance in the opener last week. The Cowboys held Arizona State to just three scoring drives in a 34-17 win inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday night. Oklahoma State's offense found its footing in the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdown drives. Gundy said the coaches made some adjustments to the rushing attack at halftime, which led to success on the ground and allowed the Pokes to put the game away.
