STILLWATER, Okla. — Here's what Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards said following the team's 34-17 loss to No. 11 Oklahoma State on the road Saturday. "Felt like we gave ourselves a chance, especially in the third quarter — in the first half as well, defensively. We did a pretty nice job of slowing them down some. And the third quarter, I thought the offense came out — we talked about it at halftime to get back in the game. We were able to do that. Magically, we just, we blew two coverages and let the guys go, gave them some easy scores. That's tough, I thought offensively, we hit some big plays in the passing game. But we weren't very good on third down, we were in a lot of third-and-longs, and it was tough to block them. They got to the quarterback some. But I thought (ASU junior quarterback) Emory (Jones) did a nice job, the offense, you know, second half we got some big plays in the passing game, but you can't play from behind on the road like this against a good team, and they got a good football team. We'll learn from this, that's what I told the team, we have a chance to learn from this game. There's a lot of football left, so hopefully, we can continue to learn from this situation and grow as a team together."

STILLWATER, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO