Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

Wbaltv.com

Dignitaries honor Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital for its 100th birthday

Dignitaries and the community converged Friday at Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital to celebrate its 100th birthday. In 1922, Hortense Kahn Eliasberg wanted to open a home where children could safely recover from illness and surgery. The Happy Hills Convalescent Home for Children opened later that year in northwest Baltimore. It...
BALTIMORE, MD
restaurantclicks.com

Restaurants in Baltimore With Waterfront Views

Baltimore is a city rich in history as a key player in the American Revolution and an important port city. While it no longer has a significant role as a port city, the giant harbors and marinas of Baltimore’s maritime past still characterize the downtown shoreline. The harbor has...
BALTIMORE, MD
AOL Corp

White Water Welfare: Jackson, Baltimore and the other racial wealth gap

OPINION: The water crises plaguing Black communities are less about poverty, infrastructure or municipal ineptitude than they are about Black taxpayers subsidizing white wealth. OPINION: The water crises plaguing Black communities are less about poverty, infrastructure or municipal ineptitude than they are about Black taxpayers subsidizing white wealth. Editor’s note:...
BALTIMORE, MD
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Greek Food in Baltimore

If you’re a fan of Greek fare and live in Baltimore or are visiting the city soon, you’re in luck. Like many big cities, Baltimore, Maryland, has its fair share of delicious Greek spots, so you can satisfy you’re craving for dolmades, Souvlaki, and Baklava anytime you want.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Charm City Live Fall Festival Set for September 24

(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore's new fall festival is this month. "I am excited to have Charm City Live be another opportunity for Baltimoreans and those visiting our great city to gather for a day full of festivities designed to appeal to a diverse group of people," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "I believe it is essential to create opportunities for people from all walks of life to connect. What better way to do so than by hosting a festival that brings out the best of Baltimore, from food to local talent and everything in between."
BALTIMORE, MD
recordpatriot.com

Horse bred by Queen Elizabeth II wins race at Pimlico

BALTIMORE (AP) — A horse bred by Queen Elizabeth II won a race at Pimlico on Saturday, two days after the British monarch died following seven decades on the throne. West Newton, a 6-year-old gelding, rallied from sixth place to win by a half-length at the track in Baltimore. He ran 1 1/8 miles on turf in 1:52.12 in the $36,000 race. The gelding was ridden by Forest Boyce and trained by Richard Hendriks.
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Arnold Resident Returns To A Hospital That Feels Like Home

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) is the place where Christine Frost gave birth to two children. It’s the place where she worked, twice, and advanced her career. So, it was exciting news in August when LHAAMC announced to the community that Frost would be its new chief nursing officer.
ARNOLD, MD
townandtourist.com

27 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Baltimore (Something for Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. There are many things to keep you entertained and busy when visiting Baltimore. From museums and attractions to shopping and outdoor recreation, this part of Maryland is the perfect destination for anyone who loves history, art, and being active. Known as the home of NFL’s Baltimore Ravens and MLB’s Baltimore Orioles, there is plenty of spirit and energy in this city.
BALTIMORE, MD
restaurantclicks.com

Fun Places to Get a Drink in Baltimore

Are you traveling to Maryland and looking for the best bars in Baltimore?. I’ve compiled a list of the best places to enjoy a drink in Charm City. There’s something for everyone in Baltimore, from cozy pubs to lively comedy clubs. Don’t forget the live music!. You...
BALTIMORE, MD
DCist

‘It’s A Big Thing For Us’: Francis Tiafoe Is The Pride And Joy Of Prince George’s Sierra Leonean Community

Frances Tiafoe is the first American man to advance to the semifinal round of the U.S. Open since 2006, after defeating Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal earlier this week. For many, the Prince George’s County local has become a point of pride due to his roots in both the state of Maryland and Sierra Leone, the home country of his parents in Western Africa.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in Baltimore

Also known as Charm City, Baltimore has long been a city rich in history and iconic claims to fame. Whether you’re interested in Civil War history or marine biology, there’s plenty to explore. While Baltimore’s culinary claims to fame draw from its coastal bounty, it also has a...
BALTIMORE, MD
restaurantclicks.com

Baltimore Indian Restaurants You Need to Try

Indian food is one of the world’s most diverse, flavorful, and popular cuisines. From its beginnings in South Asia, Indian food has spread to every corner of the globe — and Baltimore, Maryland, is no exception. There are many Indian restaurants in Baltimore that offer various traditional and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Paramount+ original series ‘Lioness’ to be filmed in Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the new Paramount+ original series Lioness will be filmed in Maryland. The production is scheduled to film throughout the state, including tentative locations in both the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metropolitan suburbs, Western Maryland, and the Eastern Shore. It will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.
MARYLAND STATE

