(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore's new fall festival is this month. "I am excited to have Charm City Live be another opportunity for Baltimoreans and those visiting our great city to gather for a day full of festivities designed to appeal to a diverse group of people," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "I believe it is essential to create opportunities for people from all walks of life to connect. What better way to do so than by hosting a festival that brings out the best of Baltimore, from food to local talent and everything in between."

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO