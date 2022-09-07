SPRINGFIELD, NE- The Platteview Trojans continued their hot start to the 2022 season by beating Nebraska City 48-13 on Friday night to improve to 3-0 on the season. It was a slow moving start to the game, but plenty of action to keep the fans in Springfield intently watching. Platteview marched down the field on the first drive of the game, but fizzled out short of the end zone. The Pioneers defense held strong on three straight downs to take over inside their own five-yard line.

