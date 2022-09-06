Read full article on original website
Allure
Your September 2022 Monthly Horoscope Predictions Are Here
September brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury retrograde on September 9. See how your sign needs to prepare — and why the end of the month is ultra-romantic. Welcome to September, star babies. This month brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury...
Horoscope today, Friday September 9: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates
Talk planet Mercury begins a 21-day track in the marriage part of your chart. Your challenge today is to accept that, although no relationship can stay the same forever, you can change together. Single? Check out a “D” name. Luck asks you to repeat a number. Get all...
How The September 10 Full Moon Will Affect You If You're A Sagittarius
September for Sagittarius comes with a busy schedule, which the fire sign is more than used to and may even prefer over a blank slate, per Cosmopolitan. The outlet sees the end of summer as a time for their career to start sparking in new and exciting ways, and Sag will likely get a professional shoutout during the first week of the month.
NYLON
Your September 2022 Horoscope Brings Drama & Closure
Once it has begun, nothing can stop it. Of course, we’re referring to the fall edition of Mercury retrograde, beginning on September 10 in Libra before progressing into Virgo on the 23rd, finally ending its backward lurch on October 2. Those with cardinal (Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn) and mutable (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces) rising signs will feel the brunt of this retrograde most profoundly. Much has been said about 2022 as the karmic crucible for the fixed sign girlies (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius). It’s not to say that they’ll have it particularly easy in September, but at least the other signs, for once, can experience the feeling of waking up in anesthesia. Enjoy!
Refinery29
Your Horoscope This Week: 4th September to 10th September, 2022
Romantic and financial planet Venus enters Virgo on 5th September, adding practicality to our hearts and spending habits. A strong sense of self is percolating on 7th September, when the Virgo sun connects with the Nodes of Destiny, allowing us to boost our confidence and embrace our personal power. Mercury retrograde officially commences on 9th September in Libra and heads backwards into Virgo until 2nd October, causing communication and travel hiccups as well as temperamental meltdowns due to the cosmic chaos. The full harvest moon on 10th September pushes us to step into our destiny and embrace our innermost dreams — especially ones from our childhood. It's time to start manifesting!
SFGate
Horoscope for Friday, 9/09/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Choose words carefully because anything you say can (and will) be used against you. Mercury retrograde in Libra shows that people will happily quote you out of context. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): An application or bid gets sent back but it's not...
Elite Daily
Here’s The Zodiac Sign You’re Least Romantically Compatible With
Dating can be overwhelming. It can often feel like there are just so many people out there. That's why having some criteria to help you filter out folks you don't think you're suited for can be really helpful. There are some obvious signs to look out for: initial physical attraction (or lack thereof) or major red flags that stand out. But what about the more subtle signs someone isn’t the right fit? That's where knowing some of the least compatible zodiac signs might come in handy.
In Style
Fall's Mercury Retrograde Is Here and It Could Actually Help You Get Your Life In Balance
Whether you've been dealing with ridiculously slow traffic, confusing emails, misunderstandings with loved ones, or blasts from the past, chances are you're already feeling the third Mercury retrograde of 2022. From September 9 to October 2, Mercury — fittingly known as the trickster planet — will move backward. But even...
Your Weekly Horoscope Includes Mercury Retrograde & A Full Moon In Pisces, So Buckle Your Seatbelt
You better get ready for a wild ride, because your horoscope for the week of September 5 to 11 is a rollercoaster from start to finish. But that doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy yourself! After all, who doesn’t love a little drama every now and then? You gotta spice things up from time to time, lest life become too boring for your liking. In fact, you may start seeing your relationships very differently this week. Once Venus—planet of love—enters selfless, helpful and practical Virgo on September 5, you may begin to place more value in the facts rather than the fantasies....
The monthly horoscope for September 2022: Something new come for Taurus, Pisces should keep away from Virgo
Challenged in the workplace, you are likely to meet people with whom you disagree. It is inevitable that there will be some unpleasantness in such a get-together. In the process of coping, do not let the other person's emotional thinking affect your mood.
MindBodyGreen
September 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
Back to school…or back to something else? Whatever it is, the direction is a definitive U-turn this September, as six planets will be retrograde by the second weekend of the month. Five of them are the slow-moving outer planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. In all fairness, they...
Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin
Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
ohmymag.co.uk
Cancer, Leo, Virgo: This is what your rising zodiac sign says about you
You’re much more than your sun sign—you have a whole birth chart that details each part of your life, and your rising sign concerns what people think of you the first time you meet. It is determined by the position of the sun on the horizon the moment you were born. If people keep telling you that you give off Pisces vibes but you were born during Libra season, there’s a good chance you have a Pisces rising. If your sign isn’t on the list, be sure to check the other parts in our series!
Taurus—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Worth More Than Your Productivity, So Take It Slow
The sun is officially moving through fellow earth sign Virgo, which means your Taurus horoscope for September 2022 is filled with blessings. However, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a smooth rise! But on September 5, you’ll receive a boost of beautiful energy as Venus—your ruling planet—will enter your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which will pave the way for an exciting love life this month. If you’re single, it’s time to mingle. And if you’re taken, it’s time to shake things up! However, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde in your sixth house of work and health,...
Get Ready, Because Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Is Predicting Major Changes In Your Relationships
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of August 15 to August 21 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of August 27, 2022. Whenever you are contemplating a major decision, I hope you raise questions like these: 1. Which option shows the most self-respect? 2. Which path would be the best way to honor yourself? 3. Which choice is most likely to help you fulfill the purposes you came to earth to carry out? 4. Which course of action would enable you to express your best gifts? Are there questions you would add, Virgo? I expect the coming months will require you to generate key decisions at a higher rate than usual, so I hope you will make intensive use of my guiding inquiries, as well as any others you formulate.
Elite Daily
Your Mercury Retrograde Horoscope Will Change The Game This Fall
It’s the time again. Mercury will station retrograde in Libra on Sept. 9, before reentering Virgo on Sept. 23. During this time, themes surrounding contracts and relationships (Libra) are bound to come up for review. Once Mercury reenters Virgo, conversations and details will also resurface. Until Oct. 2, here’s...
Sagittarius weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for August 21 to August 27
NOV 23 - DEC 21. An aim-higher sun plus the strength to make and re-make all central bonds in your life… this can be a turning point week for you. Venus adds in the ability to tell the truth 100% in love, even if this is not the easiest path.
ohmymag.co.uk
These zodiac signs throw the most tantrums
Imagine being with a person whose first reaction to everything is throwing a fit and acting like a spoiled brat. While there are people in the world who silently go through things and never complain, there are also a lot of individuals who never grew up and still cry or throw tantrums if they don’t get what they want. To be fair, most of us have been crybabies at times, but these zodiac signs remain so regardless of the time, place or person in front of them.
