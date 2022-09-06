Read full article on original website
Binance will not apply Terra Classic tax burn to spot trade on exchange
Binance has announced that it will not support the $LUNC tax burn to spot or margin trades made on its exchange. Luna Classic governance proposals 3568 and 4159 were passed to add a 1.2% tax to all on-chain transactions at a block height of 9,475,200. However, exchange trades are managed...
Trading ETHPoW tokens could open users to risk of losing Mainnet $ETH
Warning: There is a risk of relay attacks on individual users’ wallets if the ETHPoW ChainID is not updated as planned. Such attacks will cause users to lose $ETH equivalent to the ETHPoW sold. Recent concerns over The Merge were exacerbated after discovering that the Ethereum proof-of-work chain had...
Research: As the merge approaches, on-chain data suggests ETH used as store of value
According to on-chain data, as the merge approaches, the dominant behavior across the Ethereum network is to HODL. Coins held by Ethereum investors are maturing to showcase a higher number of HODLers unwilling to sell. Within the Ethereum ecosystem, just under 60% of investors have held for more than one...
Google adds Ethereum Merge countdown clock as searches reach all-time high
Google Cloud developer Sam Padilla announced Friday that an Ethereum Merge countdown clock is live in the Google Search engine. Searches for “Ethereum Merge” now return a native countdown clock along with the current hashrate, difficulty, and merge difficulty. The addition showcases the level at which crypto has...
Ethereum Name Service developer identifies challenges in Vitalik’s fee proposal
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) lead developer Nick Johnson said the protocol would have to make some changes before implementing Vitalik Buterin’s new fee structure. The first point raised concerns about the types of names and how much difference this would make to the fee structure. Johnson highlighted that names could be human names, brand names, and generic terms.
Fidelity to launch Bitcoin retail trading in November
Fidelity Investment Managers will offer retail customers Bitcoin trading from November, according to Eight founder Michaël van de Poppe. The firm is among the most significant investment managers in the U.S., with $4.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31. Commenting on what this means for the...
