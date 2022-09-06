ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance will not apply Terra Classic tax burn to spot trade on exchange

Binance has announced that it will not support the $LUNC tax burn to spot or margin trades made on its exchange. Luna Classic governance proposals 3568 and 4159 were passed to add a 1.2% tax to all on-chain transactions at a block height of 9,475,200. However, exchange trades are managed...
Google adds Ethereum Merge countdown clock as searches reach all-time high

Google Cloud developer Sam Padilla announced Friday that an Ethereum Merge countdown clock is live in the Google Search engine. Searches for “Ethereum Merge” now return a native countdown clock along with the current hashrate, difficulty, and merge difficulty. The addition showcases the level at which crypto has...
Ethereum Name Service developer identifies challenges in Vitalik’s fee proposal

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) lead developer Nick Johnson said the protocol would have to make some changes before implementing Vitalik Buterin’s new fee structure. The first point raised concerns about the types of names and how much difference this would make to the fee structure. Johnson highlighted that names could be human names, brand names, and generic terms.
Fidelity to launch Bitcoin retail trading in November

Fidelity Investment Managers will offer retail customers Bitcoin trading from November, according to Eight founder Michaël van de Poppe. The firm is among the most significant investment managers in the U.S., with $4.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31. Commenting on what this means for the...
