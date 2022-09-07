Read full article on original website
Governor Volleyball Slams Sturgis
STURGIS – Pierre Governor Volleyball cruised past Sturgis Friday 25-11, 25-12, 25-5 to start the season 7-0 for the second year in a row. 41 of the Governors’ 75 points were on kills, with Ayvrie Kaiser leading with 14. Reese Terwilliger added eight, with MaKenna Schlekeway adding six and Remington Price providing five. Kaiser had three of Pierre’s eight aces and Aleise Christopherson added two. Kaiser also had two scoring blocks.
Pierre Boys Soccer Wins At Harrisburg; Girls’ Winning Streak Snapped
HARRISBURG – Pierre Governor boys soccer held on for a 2-1 win Thursday at Harrisburg after the Tiger girls snapped Pierre’s three-game winning streak with a 6-1 victory. Hailee Christensen and Jaylee Hofer each scored twice as Harrisburg remained unbeaten (7-0-1). Abigail Flanagan, Hofer, Christensen and Taylor Halstenson scored in the first 31 minutes as Harrisburg jumped to a 4-0 lead. Ryann Berry had the only goal for Pierre (5-3). BOYS: Pierre 2, Harrisburg 1.
South Dakota Attorney General recuses himself from investigation into Noem complaint
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Mark Vargo has referred one of two ethics complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem to a different office in Pierre, following concerns of a potential conflict of interest. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie will now lead the investigation into the complaint, according...
Stanley County School gets spotlight donated to theater department
The Stanley County Schools theater department has received a donation of an LED spotlight. Connie and Gary Grittner purchased the spotlight to replace one of the school’s older ones. The LED light will allow the cast and crew to better illuminate areas of the stage during their upcoming productions.
SD Highway 273 road closure starts today for box culvert repair work in Lyman County
A construction project to repair two box culverts in Lyman County is scheduled to begin today (Sept. 8, 2022), which means a stretch of SD Highway 273 is closed. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the project begins on Highway 273 at the box culvert site located approximately 3.5 miles north of Kennebec (mile marker 66) and will end at the box culvert site located approximately 6.5 miles north of Kennebec (mile marker 69). To complete this work, SD Highway 273 will be temporarily closed at each of the two box culvert sites.
Thanksgiving target date to reopen stretch of Hughes County road south of Harrold closed for bridge replacement
Work continues on a Hughes County bridge on 321st Avenue about 1.5 miles south of Harrold, near the cemetery. A Hughes County official says the old bridge has been removed and work on the foundations for the new bridge continues. 321st Avenue will remain closed until the replacement structure is in place, which will likely take several months because the contractors are dealing with quite a bit of water in the drainage under the bridge.
Pierre man sentenced for Failure to Appear charge related to 2017 jury trial
A federal judge has determined the punishment for a 44 year old man from Pierre convicted of Failure to Appear. Michael Pomani sentenced to time served of two months in federal prison, one year of supervised release with a condition that he be placed on home confinement for two months, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100. Pomani was also ordered to pay $16,800 in restitution to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the care of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation as a result of his illegal sale of bald eagle feathers, hawk wings and owl feathers.
